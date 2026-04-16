What Is 4PL and Why More Businesses Are Moving Beyond 3PL

As global supply chains grow more fragmented, Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL) is emerging as a model that goes beyond traditional outsourcing, offering orchestration rather than execution, according to supply chain experts and it’s gaining measurable traction in the market.

Why 4PL Matters Now

As global supply chains become more fragmented and difficult to manage, Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL) is increasingly being discussed but often poorly defined across business and trade media. While Third-Party Logistics (3PL) remains widely understood, analysts say growing confusion around whether traditional models are sufficient for modern complexity is driving demand for clearer explanations of how logistics models are evolving.

Against this backdrop, 4PL is emerging not as a replacement for 3PL, but as a response to rising complexity, where coordination itself is becoming a strategic capability.

From 3PL to 4PL: What’s the Difference?

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) has long been the backbone of outsourced logistics, covering services such as transportation, warehousing, and fulfilment. But as supply chains expand across more geographies, partners, and systems, many businesses are finding that managing multiple 3PLs creates as much complexity as it solves.

Fourth-Party Logistics, or 4PL, takes a different approach. Rather than operating individual assets, a 4PL provider acts as a neutral orchestrator, overseeing and integrating multiple logistics partners, technologies, and workflows into a single, coordinated supply chain ecosystem. In essence, 3PL is about execution, while 4PL is about orchestration.

“3PL is about execution, while 4PL is about orchestration,” said Paul Lockwood, UK & Ireland Group Managing Director at SEKO Logistics. “As networks become more complex, businesses are realising that managing providers is now as challenging as moving the goods themselves.”

Why Supply Chain Complexity Is Driving the Shift

The shift towards 4PL is being underpinned by measurable growth in supply chain complexity and orchestration demand. According to Insight Ace Analytic, the global 4PL logistics market was valued at approximately USD 59.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach more than USD 133 billion by 2034, reflecting sustained growth as organisations seek integrated coordination across transport, warehousing, and partners.

At the same time, new research suggests logistics is becoming a more strategic priority at board level. A Gartner survey found that 90% of logistics leaders now report directly to the C-suite, reflecting a shift away from logistics as a purely cost-focused function and towards a broader strategic mandate.

David Gonzalez, VP Analyst in Gartner’s Supply Chain practice, notes: “Logistics leaders are raising the ambition of their objectives, looking beyond solely cost-optimisation and aligning with leadership’s goals for sustainable business growth. The time has come to reframe the future of logistics around customer value, increasing productivity, championing growth and developing the right talent.”

“Supply chains haven’t just grown longer, they’ve grown wider,” Andy Berkshire, Group Commercial Director UK & Ireland at SEKO Logistics, adds. “It’s no longer unusual for businesses to be coordinating dozens of carriers, warehouses, and platforms at once. Without a central control layer, that complexity becomes unmanageable.”

This growing complexity is particularly pronounced in sectors such as fashion, retail and hospitality, where global sourcing, fluctuating demand and high service expectations intersect.

“Fashion and retail supply chains have become some of the most complex to manage,” Berkshire continues. “Shorter product lifecycles, omnichannel delivery, and fragmented global supplier bases mean brands are coordinating more partners across more regions than ever before. Hotels and hospitality operators are facing similar challenges, particularly when it comes to managing time-critical goods across multiple locations without losing control of cost or consistency.”

What 4PL Looks Like in Practice

Under a 4PL model, businesses retain strategic ownership of their supply chain while outsourcing coordination, visibility, and optimisation. This approach is increasingly being applied in sectors where complexity is driven by scale, seasonality and service expectations.

In fashion and retail, this can involve orchestrating suppliers, manufacturers, distribution centres and last-mile partners across multiple regions to support fast-changing product ranges and omnichannel delivery. In hospitality, it often means coordinating international suppliers, local service partners and time-critical deliveries across multiple hotel locations.

Technology plays a central role. Adoption of AI and advanced analytics in supply chains has risen sharply in recent years, enabling improved forecasting, inventory optimisation, and faster response to disruptions. However, many organisations still struggle to connect these tools across fragmented networks.

“Technology on its own doesn’t solve fragmentation,” Lockwood added. “The value comes from how data, partners, and processes are brought together. That’s where orchestration becomes critical.”

Addressing Common Myths Around 4PL

Despite growing adoption, analysts say 4PL remains one of the most misunderstood logistics models, with misconceptions often centred on control, asset ownership, and dependency.

One common belief is that adopting a 4PL model means relinquishing control of the supply chain. In practice, experts argue the opposite is often true.

“A well-structured 4PL model can actually increase control by improving transparency and governance,” said Berkshire. “The risk isn’t outsourcing orchestration, it’s trying to manage growing complexity without the right framework.”

Another misconception relates to asset ownership. Unlike 3PLs, 4PL providers are typically asset-light, allowing them to remain neutral when selecting and managing partners, a characteristic analysts increasingly view as a strength rather than a weakness.

That said, 4PL is not a universal solution. It is most effective for organisations with complex, international supply chains or those undergoing rapid change. Integration challenges, legacy systems, and over-reliance on a single partner remain important considerations.

4PL in Action

Several organisations are already applying 4PL models to manage complexity at scale.

Hotel group citizenM partnered with SEKO to help orchestrate its global supply chain, bringing greater visibility and coordination across suppliers and logistics partners operating in multiple regions, a growing challenge for hospitality brands managing consistency across international portfolios.

Virgin Atlantic has also worked with SEKO to support complex aviation logistics, where regulatory requirements, time sensitivity, and global reach demand high levels of coordination and resilience.

“These are environments where execution alone isn’t enough,” said Lockwood. “What matters is how effectively the entire network works together.”

Looking Ahead

As supply chains continue to fragment and diversify, analysts expect clearer distinctions to emerge between execution-focused logistics and orchestration-led models.

“4PL isn’t about replacing 3PL,” Berkshire concluded. “It’s about recognising that complexity has reached a point where coordination itself has become a strategic capability.”

For sectors such as fashion, retail and hospitality, where brand promise and customer experience are closely tied to supply chain performance, orchestration is increasingly being viewed as a competitive differentiator rather than an operational function.