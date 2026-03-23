VeZoom Joins Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 as Gold Sponsor

Hong Kong, 23rd March 2026, ZEX PR WIRE — Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is honored to welcome VeZoom as a Gold Sponsor, recognizing the platform’s pioneering contribution to the future of decentralized communication and digital collaboration.

VeZoom stands apart as the world’s first Web3 meeting platform built on DePIN — Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks. At the heart of its architecture are Ve-Box hardware nodes, a distributed network that eliminates reliance on centralized servers and single points of failure. This infrastructure-first approach delivers what most Web3 communication tools only promise: true decentralization, genuine user sovereignty, and a shared value model that ensures participants — not corporations — are the primary beneficiaries of the network they help sustain. As remote collaboration and digital-first communication become increasingly embedded in global business operations, VeZoom’s model offers a compelling and timely alternative to the centralized platforms that have long dominated the space. Learn more at: https://vezoom.ai

VeZoom’s decision to sponsor Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 at the Gold level reflects the company’s ambition to engage with the broader Web3 ecosystem at the highest level. The festival represents a convergence of the world’s most forward-thinking minds in blockchain, decentralized finance, AI, and digital infrastructure — precisely the audience that stands to benefit most from understanding and adopting what VeZoom is building. Through its presence at the event, VeZoom aims to open conversations, forge strategic partnerships, and demonstrate how DePIN-powered communication can serve as a foundational layer for the next wave of Web3 applications.

The Hong Kong Web3 Festival, co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group and organized by W3ME, has been Asia’s premier crypto conference since 2023. The previous editions brought together over 350 exhibitors and more than 1,200 speakers for wide-ranging, substantive discussions on the future of digital assets and decentralized technology. These gatherings attracted a cumulative total of 100,000 visitors and hosted over 400 diverse side events, firmly cementing the festival’s reputation as one of the most influential events on the global Web3 calendar.

Following the sellout success of its previous editions, Hong Kong Web3 Festival returns on April 20–23 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Now in its fourth year, this four-day event will once again draw tens of thousands of Web3 professionals, institutional investors, developers, and enthusiasts from across the globe — all converging in one of the world’s most dynamic financial hubs to connect, learn, and be inspired.

Web3 Festival 2026 has set a clear agenda for growth and innovation, with a focused emphasis on the intersection of traditional finance and crypto finance, the integration of AI with Web3 infrastructure, and the rapidly expanding universe of Real-World Assets (RWAs). These themes reflect where the industry is heading and where the most consequential business decisions are being made today.

The conference will convene top experts, regulators, investors, and leading Web3 projects to exchange ideas, share best practices, and offer grounded perspectives on the continuously evolving Web3 landscape. It serves not just as a showcase, but as a genuine working forum where policy, technology, and capital come together.

Featured speakers include:

Paul CHAN Mo-po , GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Dr. YIP Chee Hang , Executive Director of Intermediaries, Securities and Futures Commission

, Executive Director of Intermediaries, Securities and Futures Commission Xiao Feng , Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group

, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group Duncan Chiu , Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong

, Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong Lennix Lai , Chief Commercial Officer, OKX Global

, Chief Commercial Officer, OKX Global Adeniyi Abiodun , Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Mysten Labs

, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Mysten Labs Lily Liu , President, Solana Foundation

, President, Solana Foundation Joseph Chalom , CEO, Sharplink

, CEO, Sharplink Francis B. Zhou , CEO, Quantum Solutions

, CEO, Quantum Solutions Abdelhamid Bizid , Managing Director, BlackRock

, Managing Director, BlackRock Phil Kang , CEO, ZR Financial Group

, CEO, ZR Financial Group Yat Siu , Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands

, Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands Bugra Celik , Head of Digital Assets and Currencies at Global Macro, HSBC

, Head of Digital Assets and Currencies at Global Macro, HSBC Robert Lui , Deloitte China Hong Kong Digital Asset Leader; Member of Task Force on Promoting Web3 Development

, Deloitte China Hong Kong Digital Asset Leader; Member of Task Force on Promoting Web3 Development DIAO Zhihai , Head of International Business of Wealth Management, CICC

, Head of International Business of Wealth Management, CICC Chris Lee , Vice President, ETF China Asset Management (Hong Kong)

, Vice President, ETF China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Gavin Wang , Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer, SNZ Holding & SNZ Capital

, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer, SNZ Holding & SNZ Capital David Lee , Chairman, Global FinTech Institute

, Chairman, Global FinTech Institute Min Lin , Managing Director, Head of Global Business Development at Ondo Finance

, Managing Director, Head of Global Business Development at Ondo Finance ……

With a speaker lineup of this caliber — spanning government regulators, global financial institutions, and the most innovative teams in Web3 — Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is poised to be its most consequential edition yet. For VeZoom, it is the ideal stage to position DePIN-based communication as an essential pillar of the decentralized future.

Join Hong Kong Web3 Festival on April 20–23 and be part of an epic Web3 journey: https://luma.com/hkweb3festival_2026