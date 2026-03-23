Aspire Confirms Official Participation at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026

Hong Kong, 23rd March 2026, ZEX PR WIRE — Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is honored to welcome Aspire as a Secondary Exhibition Sponsor, a partnership that reflects the growing convergence between modern business finance and the decentralized digital economy.

Aspire is an all-in-one finance platform purpose-built for modern businesses operating across global markets. Designed to replace the fragmented, legacy financial tools that have long slowed down growing companies, Aspire brings together everything a business needs to manage its finances — from multi-currency accounts and corporate cards to expense management, accounts payable, and financial workflows — all within a single, intuitive platform. Trusted by thousands of businesses across Asia and beyond, Aspire has positioned itself at the forefront of the fintech revolution, empowering founders, finance teams, and operators to move faster, spend smarter, and scale with confidence. As the lines between traditional finance and digital assets continue to blur, Aspire’s presence in the Web3 space signals a broader shift in how next-generation businesses are thinking about financial infrastructure. More information is available at: https://aspireapp.com

Aspire’s sponsorship of Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 underscores the platform’s recognition that the future of business finance is deeply intertwined with the evolution of blockchain technology, decentralized systems, and digital assets. By participating in one of the most significant Web3 gatherings in the world, Aspire demonstrates its commitment to staying at the cutting edge of financial innovation and engaging with the ecosystem of builders, investors, and institutions that are actively reshaping the global economy. Festival attendees will have the opportunity to connect directly with the Aspire team and explore how modern finance tools are evolving to meet the demands of a Web3-native business landscape.

The Hong Kong Web3 Festival, co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group, has been Asia’s premier crypto conference since 2023. Previous editions brought together over 350 exhibitors and more than 1,200 speakers for substantive, wide-ranging discussions on blockchain innovation, digital assets, and the regulatory frameworks shaping the industry. These editions collectively attracted 100,000 visitors and featured over 400 diverse side events, establishing the festival as one of the most consequential gatherings on the global Web3 calendar.

Following the sellout success of its previous editions, Hong Kong Web3 Festival returns on April 20–23 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Now entering its fourth year, this four-day event will once again draw tens of thousands of Web3 professionals, institutional investors, developers, and enthusiasts from every corner of the globe — all converging in one of the world’s most dynamic financial centers to connect, learn, and be inspired by what comes next.

Web3 Festival 2026 has set a clear and ambitious agenda for growth and innovation, with a primary focus on the intersection of traditional finance and crypto finance, the powerful combination of AI and Web3 infrastructure, and the rapidly maturing market for Real-World Assets (RWAs). These themes sit at the very heart of where global finance is heading, and the conversations taking place at this festival will help define the roadmap for the years ahead.

The conference will convene top experts, regulators, investors, and the most innovative Web3 projects from around the world to exchange ideas, share best practices, and offer grounded, forward-looking perspectives on the continuously evolving Web3 landscape.

Featured speakers include:

Paul CHAN Mo-po , GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Dr. YIP Chee Hang , Executive Director of Intermediaries, Securities and Futures Commission

, Executive Director of Intermediaries, Securities and Futures Commission Xiao Feng , Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group

, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group Duncan Chiu , Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong

, Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong Lennix Lai , Chief Commercial Officer, OKX Global

, Chief Commercial Officer, OKX Global Adeniyi Abiodun , Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Mysten Labs

, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Mysten Labs Lily Liu , President, Solana Foundation

, President, Solana Foundation Joseph Chalom , CEO, Sharplink

, CEO, Sharplink Francis B. Zhou , CEO, Quantum Solutions

, CEO, Quantum Solutions Abdelhamid Bizid , Managing Director, BlackRock

, Managing Director, BlackRock Phil Kang , CEO, ZR Financial Group

, CEO, ZR Financial Group Yat Siu , Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands

, Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands Bugra Celik , Head of Digital Assets and Currencies at Global Macro, HSBC

, Head of Digital Assets and Currencies at Global Macro, HSBC Robert Lui , Deloitte China Hong Kong Digital Asset Leader; Member of Task Force on Promoting Web3 Development

, Deloitte China Hong Kong Digital Asset Leader; Member of Task Force on Promoting Web3 Development DIAO Zhihai , Head of International Business of Wealth Management, CICC

, Head of International Business of Wealth Management, CICC Chris Lee , Vice President, ETF China Asset Management (Hong Kong)

, Vice President, ETF China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Gavin Wang , Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer, SNZ Holding & SNZ Capital

, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer, SNZ Holding & SNZ Capital David Lee , Chairman, Global FinTech Institute

, Chairman, Global FinTech Institute Min Lin, Managing Director, Head of Global Business Development at Ondo Finance

With a speaker lineup spanning government regulators, global banking giants, and the most innovative teams building in Web3 today, Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is positioned to be its most impactful edition yet. For Aspire, it is a natural stage to reinforce its vision: that the future of business finance is borderless, intelligent, and built for the speed of the modern world.

Join Hong Kong Web3 Festival on April 20–23 and be part of an epic Web3 journey: https://luma.com/hkweb3festival_2026