KBW2026 Announced as Secondary Exhibition Sponsor at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026

Hong Kong, 23rd March 2026, ZEX PR WIRE — Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is honored to welcome KBW2026 as a Secondary Exhibition Sponsor, a partnership that brings together two of Asia’s most influential Web3 events under a shared commitment to advancing the global blockchain ecosystem.

Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) has firmly established itself as one of the most anticipated events on the global Web3 calendar. Kicking off in Seoul from September 29 to October 1, KBW2026 will once again gather the global Web3 community for an immersive week of cutting-edge insights, technological showcases, and meaningful collaboration. Seoul has long been recognized as one of the world’s most crypto-forward cities, home to a vibrant developer community, a highly engaged retail investor base, and an increasingly progressive regulatory environment that is actively shaping the future of digital assets in Asia. Against this backdrop, Korea Blockchain Week serves as the definitive gathering point for global industry leaders, institutional players, emerging projects, and passionate builders who are collectively driving the next phase of Web3 adoption. Whether you are an investor seeking the next breakthrough opportunity, a developer looking to connect with the most innovative protocols, or a policymaker exploring how blockchain can reshape public infrastructure, KBW2026 offers an unparalleled platform to engage, learn, and forge partnerships that matter. Join the global industry leaders in Seoul: https://koreablockchainweek.com

KBW2026’s sponsorship of Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is a natural alignment of two events that share a common mission: to accelerate the growth of Web3 by creating high-quality spaces for dialogue, discovery, and deal-making. By participating in Hong Kong Web3 Festival, KBW2026 extends its reach into one of the world’s most strategically important financial hubs, connecting its community with the thousands of professionals, investors, and innovators who will converge in Hong Kong this April. It is a partnership that strengthens both ecosystems and reinforces the idea that Asia’s Web3 future is being written collaboratively, across borders and communities.

The Hong Kong Web3 Festival, co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group, has been Asia’s premier crypto conference since 2023. Previous editions brought together over 350 exhibitors and more than 1,200 speakers for substantive discussions spanning blockchain infrastructure, decentralized finance, digital asset regulation, and emerging technology trends. These gatherings attracted a cumulative total of 100,000 visitors and hosted over 400 diverse side events, cementing the festival’s status as one of the most consequential and well-attended events in the global crypto industry.

Following the sellout success of its previous editions, Hong Kong Web3 Festival returns on April 20–23 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Now entering its fourth year, this four-day event will once again draw tens of thousands of Web3 professionals, institutional investors, developers, and enthusiasts from every corner of the globe — all converging in one of the world’s most dynamic and internationally connected financial centers to connect, learn, and draw inspiration from the brightest minds shaping the decentralized future.

Web3 Festival 2026 has charted a focused and forward-looking agenda for innovation and industry growth, with primary emphasis on the convergence of traditional finance and crypto finance, the transformative potential of AI integrated with Web3 infrastructure, and the rapidly expanding market for Real-World Assets (RWAs). These themes represent the most active frontiers of the global Web3 industry today, and the conversations, announcements, and collaborations emerging from this festival are expected to reverberate across the ecosystem for months to come.

The conference will also convene top experts, leading regulators, and the most innovative Web3 projects from around the world to exchange ideas, share best practices, and provide grounded, forward-looking perspectives on the continuously evolving Web3 landscape.

Featured speakers include:

Paul CHAN Mo-po , GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Dr. YIP Chee Hang , Executive Director of Intermediaries, Securities and Futures Commission

, Executive Director of Intermediaries, Securities and Futures Commission Xiao Feng , Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group

, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group Duncan Chiu , Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong

, Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong Lennix Lai , Chief Commercial Officer, OKX Global

, Chief Commercial Officer, OKX Global Adeniyi Abiodun , Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Mysten Labs

, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Mysten Labs Lily Liu , President, Solana Foundation

, President, Solana Foundation Joseph Chalom , CEO, Sharplink

, CEO, Sharplink Francis B. Zhou , CEO, Quantum Solutions

, CEO, Quantum Solutions Abdelhamid Bizid , Managing Director, BlackRock

, Managing Director, BlackRock Phil Kang , CEO, ZR Financial Group

, CEO, ZR Financial Group Yat Siu , Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands

, Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands Bugra Celik , Head of Digital Assets and Currencies at Global Macro, HSBC

, Head of Digital Assets and Currencies at Global Macro, HSBC Robert Lui , Deloitte China Hong Kong Digital Asset Leader; Member of Task Force on Promoting Web3 Development

, Deloitte China Hong Kong Digital Asset Leader; Member of Task Force on Promoting Web3 Development DIAO Zhihai , Head of International Business of Wealth Management, CICC

, Head of International Business of Wealth Management, CICC Chris Lee , Vice President, ETF China Asset Management (Hong Kong)

, Vice President, ETF China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Gavin Wang , Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer, SNZ Holding & SNZ Capital

, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer, SNZ Holding & SNZ Capital David Lee , Chairman, Global FinTech Institute

, Chairman, Global FinTech Institute Min Lin, Managing Director, Head of Global Business Development at Ondo Finance

With a speaker lineup of this caliber — spanning government regulators, global financial institutions, and the most innovative teams building in Web3 today — Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is set to be its most impactful edition yet. For KBW2026, participation at this event is both a statement of intent and an invitation: the global Web3 community is converging, and the momentum builds from Hong Kong in April all the way to Seoul in September.

Join Hong Kong Web3 Festival on April 20–23 and be part of an epic Web3 journey: https://luma.com/hkweb3festival_2026