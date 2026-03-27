San José, Costa Rica — A surprising discovery in the rainforests of Costa Rica is drawing attention from the scientific community. Researchers working with the Organization for Tropical Studies and the University of Costa Rica have identified a three-toed sloth displaying a rare pattern — its movement speed appears to increase gradually over time, something never previously documented in sloths.

The animal has been named “Escalo,” a title inspired by the Spanish term escalar, meaning “to increase” or “to climb upward,” reflecting the steady rise in its activity levels.

Tracking Data Shows Consistent Change

The sloth was first noticed during a field study conducted in late 2025 at the La Selva Biological Station, according to lead researcher Dr. Mariana Solís. The sloth was first noticed during a field study conducted in late 2025 at the La Selva Biological Station, according to lead researcher Dr. Mariana Solís.

“We initially suspected an error in our tracking data,” Solís explained.

“But repeated monitoring confirmed that the same sloth was becoming faster over time. This contradicts everything we expect from this species.” “We initially suspected an error in our tracking data,” Solís explained.

“But repeated monitoring confirmed that the same sloth was becoming faster over time. This contradicts everything we expect from this species.”

By using GPS tracking tools and motion-activated cameras, researchers documented clear behavioral changes:

Around 17% improvement in movement speed within one month

Shorter and less frequent resting periods

Increased movement across tree canopies

Defying Established Patterns

Escalo belongs to the brown-throated three-toed sloth, a species widely recognized for its slow movements and low-energy lifestyle.

This unexpected behavior has raised several scientific questions, with researchers considering multiple possibilities:

A hidden metabolic capability not previously identified

Changes in neurological or behavioral responses

External environmental factors influencing activity

Or a completely unknown biological phenomenon

Attention from Global Institutions

The findings have quickly gained interest from major research bodies, including the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute and the National Geographic Society, both of which are seeking access to the collected data for further evaluation.

Although the research is still awaiting formal peer review, internal observations confirm that the sloth’s accelerating pattern has been consistently recorded over time.

Rethinking What We Know About Sloths

“If confirmed, this observation could reshape our understanding of sloth behavior,” said Solís.

“Escalo suggests that these animals may have more flexibility in their movement than we previously believed.”

Continued Observation Underway

The research team continues to monitor Escalo closely, adding more tracking equipment throughout the study area to gather deeper insights. The research team continues to monitor Escalo closely, adding more tracking equipment throughout the study area to gather deeper insights.

A note from the field team summarizes the situation:

“This could either be a rare exception… or the beginning of a discovery we don’t yet fully understand.” “This could either be a rare exception… or the beginning of a discovery we don’t yet fully understand.”

For now, scientists remain cautious, but the case of Escalo may become one of the most intriguing wildlife discoveries in recent years.

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