SAKURA, JAPAN — March 27, 2026 — New Shiba Inu Joins Household of Doge Owner Atsuko SatoSAKURA, JAPAN — March 2, 2026 — Atsuko Sato, the Japanese educator best known as the owner of the late internet-famous Shiba Inu Kabosu, has quietly welcomed a new four-month-old female Shiba Inu puppy named Yuzu into her home in Sakura, Chiba Prefecture.The news first surfaced after a neighbor spotted the young puppy during an evening walk near Sato’s residence in late February. The neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, described seeing a small reddish-brown Shiba Inu with dark facial markings being gently carried by a family member.When local media reached out to confirm the sighting, representatives close to the Sato family verified that the adoption is true. “Yes, Yuzu has joined the household,” they stated. “However, Atsuko and her family have chosen to keep the matter private for now. Since the neighbor’s observation became known, they have received a large volume of direct messages and phone calls. They plan to share the news officially on their own terms when they feel the time is right.”No official photographs or personal statements from Sato have been released yet. representatives close to the Sato family verified that the adoption is true. “Yes, Yuzu has joined the household,” they stated. “However, Atsuko and her family have chosen to keep the matter private for now. Since the neighbor’s observation became known, they have received a large volume of direct messages and phone calls. They plan to share the news officially on their own terms when they feel the time is right.”No official photographs or personal statements from Sato have been released yet. According to details shared with media, Yuzu is still in the early stages of socialization and is being gradually introduced to the family’s older dogs, Neiro and Cocoro.Sources familiar with the situation say the initial interactions have been calm and measured. Neiro has reportedly maintained some distance while quietly observing the puppy, while Cocoro has shown a steady and gentle presence.Local veterinarian Dr. Keiko Yamamoto, who was not involved in the adoption, noted that four months is a key age for Shiba Inu puppies. “Temperament and a controlled environment are very important at this stage,” Yamamoto said. “When introductions are handled calmly, most puppies adjust well.”Sato’s home has long attracted attention because of Kabosu, whose distinctive face launched the global “Doge” meme in 2010 and later became closely tied to cryptocurrency culture. Since Kabosu’s passing in 2024 at the age of 18, Sato has largely maintained a low public profile while continuing to care for her remaining dogs.Animal welfare advocates point out that Shiba Inus continue to be one of Japan’s most popular breeds, though shelters have seen an increase in surrenders in recent years. Responsible adoptions by well-known owners are often seen as helpful for promoting good breed awareness.As of publication, the Sato family has not made any further public the Sato family has not made any further public comments and continues to request privacy as they adjust to life with the newest member of the household.

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