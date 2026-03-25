Umbrella Platform, Fundline, Demonstrates Proven Ways to Lower Barriers to Fund Launch

Guernsey-based protected cell company (PCC), Fundline, has shown how simplified umbrella structures can enable clients to launch funds cost-effectively and efficiently, using a compliant solution that benefits from shared resources, an established infrastructure, and the firm’s experience in supporting new fund launches.

The specialised team focuses on guiding clients through the fund-launch process, using a ready-to-go structure designed to remove many of the operational and regulatory barriers associated with launching and running a fund.

Umbrella Structures Used to Streamline the Fund Launch Process

Fundline operates as a PCC, regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) as an open-ended Class B scheme that comprises individual funds that act as protected cells. Each cell has a legal distinction from the next, which segregates cells from each other and from the umbrella company they sit under.

The practical advantages for fund managers and investors include:

Consolidated admin functions across funds

Separated assets and liabilities between cells

Flexibility to price and structure funds according to clients’ requirements

New funds benefit from ongoing support and the existing infrastructure, which provides a smoother launch process and ensures that emerging managers and entrepreneurs seeking to establish investment vehicles have an accessible route to do so.

This ‘plug-and-play’ model brings together experienced service providers across admin, custody, legal and audit functions.

They include Suntera Global, which delivers comprehensive fund administration, Carey Olsen, offering legal advice, PwC as an audit service provider and fund board oversight conducted by Fundline directors.

Fundline Supports Emerging Managers With an Alternative Route to Market

The Fundline model has been designed to assist clients looking to launch investment funds as efficiently as possible. The uncomplicated, regulated structure enables managers to access the services and infrastructure they require, without the complexity linked to developing a standalone fund vehicle.

While clients are varied, the platform is well-suited to firms that require a dedicated fund cell with affordable costs, including discretionary fund managers looking for unitised products, family offices seeking streamlined fund structures, and firms developing feeder funds to enable them to access broader investment strategies.

Funds can be set up as non-UCITS vehicles, which ensures they can function as a ‘fund of one’ to meet the specific objectives and requirements of either individual investors or clients.

The outcome is a feasible solution for smaller and emerging asset managers who require regulatory compliance, simplified operations, and cost-effectiveness when bringing their investment strategies to market.

Existing Fundline clients have commented that the removal of barriers to launch, and the expertise available to entrepreneurial firms, has more than met their requirements.

About Fundline

Fundline PPC Limited is a regulated, protected cell company incorporated in Guernsey that works with a wide range of reputable partners to provide portfolio managers and funds with access to administrative, custody, legal and audit services within a single umbrella structure.

The firm’s team brings together years of experience from the investment management services sector and concentrates on delivering feasible, efficient routes to launching and operating investment funds.

Read more about Fundline – Protected Cell Company, Fundline, Launches Simplified Low-Cost Fund to Market Solution

About Fundline

Fundline offers a regulated umbrella platform for the launch and operation of bespoke investment funds. Based in Guernsey, the firm supports investment managers in bringing tailored investment strategies to market, working alongside established partners across custody, fund administration, legal and advisory services. Fundline is authorised by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission as a Class B Collective Investment Scheme.

Fundline PCC Limited is a protected cell company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 75176. It is authorised as a Class B Collective Investment Scheme by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC), reference number 3083608.

Contact info@fundline.com for more information