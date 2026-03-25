Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management Launches Expat Money Matters Podcast Series

Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management, the global specialists in wealth management for expats, has launched a new podcast series, Expat Money Matters, including a Weekly Market Update to educate listeners on the importance of strategic financial planning for foreign nationals living abroad.

The series covers a wide range of topics in an accessible, user-friendly format with conversations between finance experts and regional professionals who discuss key issues from cross-border taxation to pension planning, tax residency criteria and developing international investment strategies.

Reasons Behind Chase Buchanan’s Development of the Expat Money Matters Podcast

Designed to complement the wealth of resources and downloadable knowledge guides available to the public via the firm’s website, Chase Buchanan decided to create the Expat Money Matters podcast series to address gaps in knowledge that cause issues and avoidable tax complexities for thousands of British expats around the world.

With a customary jargon-free, straightforward approach, the podcast is regarded as an essential resource for global expats, professionals and citizens who want to grow and protect their wealth while making the most of the lifestyle they aspire to overseas.

Episodes are hosted by Chase Buchanan and feature diverse guests, including industry leaders, specialists from high-demand relocation destinations such as Spain, Malta, and Portugal, and the firm’s Group CEO and Head of Investment Advisory, Lee Eldridge, who talk through real-world situations and issues expats need to manage.

Eldridge says, ‘A large proportion of UK expats underestimate how dramatically their financial positions and tax situations will change once they leave Britain, and this inevitably means they make uninformed or unwise decisions that put them in difficulties they could have avoided.

We created Expat Money Matters as a reliable, free, on-demand resource that breaks down even the most complicated issues in a way everyone can understand, listen to as many times as they’d like, or come back to during their relocation planning.’

Key Topics and Episodes of Expat Money Matters Published Thus Far

While still relatively new, the podcast series already features a number of episodes, organised by location or money management topic, making it easy for listeners to scroll through the library and select the podcasts most relevant to their circumstances.

New users and subscribers can browse episodes covering guidance on relocations to countries including Cyprus, Spain, Portugal and Malta, with topics covering the following:

Why ISAs lose their tax advantaged status when moving overseas

The contrasts between pension transfer options like ROPS and SIPPs

How expats can handle residency and visa rules in their intended place of residence

The intricacies of cross-border inheritance and estate planning

How to start developing an investment strategy in both a new currency and location

Alongside topical and regional podcast episodes, there is also a Weekly Market Update, which offers listeners up-to-date insights into news, economics, and financial developments that will impact international investors.

About Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management

Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management is a well-established international advisory firm and the only expat-focused global wealth management provider that holds International Professional Partner status with the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).

The company offers comprehensive support for all manner of tax efficiency and money management requirements, including investments, education fee planning, estate and succession planning, tax management, pension transfers, and beyond.

Having expanded significantly over recent years, Chase Buchanan now has a presence in 10 countries, some with multiple regional offices, including the USA, Canada, Spain, France, Cyprus, Belgium, the Canary Islands, Malta, and Portugal, supported by a UK Administration Centre.

Interested listeners can access Expat Money Matters via YouTube or their preferred podcast platform, with the latest episodes and market updates available here.

Read more about Chase Buchanan – Chase Buchanan Invites Expats to Free Webinar to Help Avoid Expensive Financial Planning Mistakes



About Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management

Chase Buchanan is a highly regulated wealth management company that specialises in providing global finance solutions for those with a global lifestyle. We are global financial advisers, supporting expatriates around the world from our regulated European headquarters, and local offices across Belgium, Canada, Canary Islands, Cyprus, France, Malta, Portugal, Spain, the UK and the USA.



Chase Buchanan Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission with CIF Licence 287/15 and offers its services in the EU on a cross-border basis as per the provisions of MiFID.

Chase Buchanan Insurance Services, Agents & Advisors is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Insurance Companies Control Service with License No 6883 and offers services in the EU on a cross-border basis as per the provisions of the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD).



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