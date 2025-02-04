UBX Completes First Token Burn: 1,755,874 UBX Permanently Removed from Circulation

February 1, 2025, New York, USA

UBX, a leading global digital asset trading platform headquartered on Wall Street, New York, has announced the successful completion of its first-ever token burn initiative. As part of its tokenomics strategy, a total of 1,755,874.8757 UBX tokens have been permanently removed from circulation by transferring them to a designated “black hole address.” This milestone marks the official implementation of UBX’s deflationary mechanism, reinforcing the token’s value framework.

Details of the Burn

Burn Amount: 1,755,874.8757 UBX

1,755,874.8757 UBX Black Hole Address: 0x000000000000000000000000000000000000dEaD

0x000000000000000000000000000000000000dEaD On-chain Transaction Hashes:

https://bscscan.com/tx/0xfbb1e40bd2e3a06a81bbc3a89d246f7ddd0b4a1ad2ec3f73b0cd5dd946f4e845https://bscscan.com/tx/0xbd45bb7e86a9ab4105977ea4fb43a139286b036a4615827a8a2e2c3ecf015b03

The entire process has been recorded on the blockchain, ensuring full transparency for UBX users who can independently verify the burn activity.

Strategic Importance of the Burn

With a daily trading volume exceeding $2 billion and a user base spanning 36 countries and regions, UBX is taking a significant step toward enhancing the scarcity and value of its token through this burn initiative. By reducing the circulating supply, UBX aims to drive long-term value creation for token holders while fostering a virtuous cycle of growth for the platform ecosystem. The deflationary mechanism is designed to align with UBX’s trading volumes and profitability, supporting user acquisition, ecosystem vitality, and token appreciation.

CEO Statement

Reni Charif, CEO of UBX, commented:

“The first token burn represents a pivotal step in building a sustainable token economy for UBX. By leveraging both technological innovation and deflationary mechanisms, UBX is committed to solidifying its position as a benchmark for value storage in the digital asset space. Moving forward, we will regularly disclose updates on token burns and refine our approach to ensure the community and investors benefit from the platform’s growth.”

Future Plans

UBX has outlined plans to periodically release detailed reports on future token burns and corresponding on-chain verification data. The platform will also adapt its strategy based on market feedback, further enhancing token utility and ecosystem vibrancy.

By integrating deflationary economics with robust platform growth, UBX is laying the foundation for a stronger and more sustainable digital asset ecosystem.

About UBX

UBX is a leading global digital asset exchange headquartered on Wall Street, New York, operating under U.S. MSB and Australian AUSTRAC regulatory licenses. UBX is dedicated to providing secure, transparent, and regulatory-compliant financial services, including spot trading, asset custody, and institutional trading solutions.As part of its tokenomics strategy, a total of 1,755,874.8757 UBX tokens have been permanently removed from circulation by transferring them to a designated “black hole address.” This milestone marks the official implementation of UBX’s deflationary mechanism, reinforcing the token’s value framework.

For media inquiries, please contact:

📩 service@ubx-one.com

🌐 https://ubx.one

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this announcement is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency investments involve risks, including market volatility and regulatory changes. UBX does not guarantee future token value or price appreciation. Users are encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.By integrating deflationary economics with robust platform growth, UBX is laying the foundation for a stronger and more sustainable digital asset ecosystem.