TRON & Chainlink Whale Randomly Buys BIG Into Panshibi Causing Big Market Stir On Meme Launch

The crypto market is buzzing with excitement after an unexpected whale transaction sent shockwaves through the meme coin space. A mysterious investor, known for holding massive reserves in TRON (TRX) and Chainlink (LINK), was reported by Tron weekly news outlets to have made a large purchase of Panshibi ($SHIBI).

This exciting news has caused a dramatic stir in the market. As word of this large-scale buy-in spreads, speculation is rising why are seasoned Tron and Chainlink whales betting big on Panshibi? Could this signal a major price explosion for the meme coin, similar to past viral top altcoin breakouts like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu?

Chainlink Whale is Betting on Panshibi ($SHIBI)

Crypto whales don’t make moves without a strategy, and this Chainlink Whale’s latest investment suggests Panshibi has something big brewing. The purchase, which came just as $SHIBI’s presale moved into its next stage, adds credibility to the growing belief that Panshibi could become one of the biggest meme coin launches of 2025.

A growing number of Chainlink (LINK) whales are making a strategic move into Panshibi’s new ico, signaling a shift in sentiment within the crypto elite. As LINK consolidates below key resistance levels, large holders are seeking high-upside opportunities, with Panshibi emerging as a prime target.

Chainlink analysts speculate that this whale activity could be a prelude to a broader market shift, similar to past cycles where early adopters positioned themselves ahead of explosive meme coin rallies. Panshibi’s roadmap, which includes major exchange listings and NFT integrations, further bolsters its appeal. If momentum continues at this pace, Panshibi could rival established meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) in 2025, making it a top altcoin to watch.

Tether Mints $1 Billion USDT on TRON, Expanding Stablecoin Reserves

Tether as the top stablecoin issuer used Tron blockchain to mint $1 billion USDT which strengthened its position as the leader in stablecoin markets. Blockchain analytics firm Arkham Intelligence recorded this feeless transaction on TRON’s network which occurred on January 29.

Following Tron’s weekly news, it is evident that Tron has gained popularity among stablecoin users, particularly in emerging markets where USDT is widely used for savings and cross-border transactions.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino clarified that the newly minted USDT is “authorized but not issued,” meaning it will be held in inventory for future needs, such as chain swaps or fresh issuance. With this latest mint, Tether’s total USDT supply now stands at $139.4 billion, with Ethereum ($76.9B) and Tron ($59.7B) holding the largest shares.

What’s Next for Panshibi After This Mega Buy-In?

The crypto community is watching closely to see how this whale’s investment will impact $SHIBI’s price trajectory. Historically, large whale buys often lead to massive investor FOMO, fueling further price gains as retail traders rush to follow suit.

Panshibi’s presale has been a runaway success, selling out early rounds at record speeds. The whale’s big entry into the project only solidifies its massive growth potential. With structured price increases at every stage, early buyers are already sitting on impressive gains, and later investors are scrambling to catch up before prices surge again.

Whales don’t just invest for short-term gains they look for opportunities with the potential for exponential growth. Given that Panshibi is still in its early presale stages, the entry price remains low compared to its anticipated post-launch valuation. With analysts predicting a possible 100x surge, this TRON and Chainlink whales appear to be getting in before the big breakout.

With Panshibi already outperforming expectations, this latest move could trigger a domino effect of even bigger investments from Chainlink traders. If momentum continues, $SHIBI could soon be the next meme coin making headlines.

Don’t Miss Out—Join the Panshibi Presale Now!

With Chainlink and Tron whale interest and a rapidly growing community, Panshibi is proving itself as the next major meme coin phenomenon. The presale is moving fast, and each stage brings a higher token price, meaning the best time to buy is right now.

Panshibi ($SHIBI) has officially commenced Stage 2 of its public presale, offering tokens at just $0.003 each. With a projected launch price of $0.026, early investors stand to gain up to 1,200% in returns. Once the presale wraps up, $SHIBI will debut on Uniswap, setting the stage for explosive growth. Now is the time to get in early and seize this high-upside opportunity!

You can participate in the Panshibi presale here

Telegram: https://t.me/panshibi

Twitter: https://x.com/panshibi

Website: https://panshibi.com