Top IT Audit Services Companies in Edinburgh: Guide to Providers

Navigating the world of IT audits can feel a bit like wandering through a maze – there’s a lot to check, from cybersecurity and software controls to compliance and data integrity. In Edinburgh, a mix of specialist firms and advisory practices help businesses make sense of it all. This guide highlights some of the city’s IT audit service providers, focusing on who they support, what they offer, and how they help organisations stay secure, compliant, and confident in their systems. Think of it less as a ranking and more as a practical overview to help you find a fit that actually makes your IT audit process smoother and more insightful.

Acumon

Acumon is a UK-based firm of chartered accountants and registered auditors that also provides specialist IT audit services for businesses, charities, and international corporate groups. The firm works with organisations of all sizes – from growing owner-managed businesses to larger, regulated corporate entities – helping them assess, strengthen, and monitor their IT systems, security, and compliance frameworks.

IT audit engagements at Acumon are delivered using a structured, risk-based approach, combining technical assessment with practical business insights. This ensures organisations not only meet regulatory expectations but also gain a clearer view of how their IT systems support operations, safeguard data, and reduce operational risk.

With experience across both UK and international contexts, Acumon helps clients navigate complex IT environments, including cross-border systems, cloud infrastructure, and technology supporting financial reporting and governance. Their work often intersects with internal audit and wider risk advisory services, giving finance teams and boards confidence that IT controls are reliable, compliant, and aligned with strategic goals.

Key Highlights:

UK-founded firm with expertise in IT audit, governance, and risk advisory

Supports businesses, charities, and international corporate groups

Risk-based IT audit methodology tailored to organisational systems

Integration with internal audit and wider governance frameworks

Experience with regulatory compliance and technology oversight across multiple sectors

IT Audit Services Include:

IT risk assessment and controls review

Cybersecurity and data protection audits

System access, change management, and configuration reviews

IT governance and compliance advisory

Support for integration of IT controls with financial reporting and internal audit

Supporting Organisations Through Growth:

Acumon works closely with businesses approaching IT audit requirements as they expand, implement new systems, or enter regulated sectors. Early engagement helps ensure that IT infrastructure, reporting tools, and control frameworks are aligned with best practice and statutory expectations, making audits smoother and more insightful.

Contact Information:

Website: acumon.com

E-mail: mail@acumon.com

Address: 1-2 Craven Road, Ealing, London, W5 2UA, UK

Phone: 020 8567 3451

S&W

S&W provides IT audit services as part of its broader assurance and advisory work. Their IT audits examine the controls, processes, and security measures within client technology systems, helping organisations understand how IT impacts operational efficiency and regulatory compliance. The audits cover areas like data protection, cybersecurity, and technology governance.

The team combines technical checks with process reviews, often linking IT audits with wider risk management and internal control assessments. Their work supports organisations in aligning IT practices with corporate governance and regulatory expectations while highlighting areas that may require improvement or monitoring.

Key Highlights:

IT audits focused on security, controls, and governance

Integration with risk management and internal control assessments

Support for businesses across multiple sectors in Edinburgh and Scotland

Review of compliance with IT policies and regulatory frameworks

Services:

IT risk and controls assessment

Cybersecurity and data protection audit

Systems and process evaluation

Governance and compliance review

Technology oversight and reporting

Grant McGregor

Grant McGregor provides IT systems appraisals, technology reviews, and Cyber Essentials certification support for organisations looking to assess the effectiveness and resilience of their IT environments. The firm’s work focuses on evaluating operational IT infrastructure, including network setups, endpoint management, cloud systems, and cybersecurity controls.

Rather than operating as a formal independent IT assurance provider, Grant McGregor approaches these engagements from an operational IT support perspective. Reviews typically focus on how systems are configured and managed in day-to-day practice, helping organisations identify potential security gaps, improve performance, and strengthen cyber hygiene. The firm also supports organisations preparing for cybersecurity certifications such as Cyber Essentials. This includes reviewing existing systems and processes, identifying areas requiring improvement, and helping teams align their IT environments with recognised security standards.

Key Highlights:

IT systems appraisals covering networks, endpoints, and cloud environments

Cyber Essentials readiness assessments and certification support

Operational review of IT security configurations and controls

Practical recommendations to improve system resilience and performance

Services:

IT systems health checks and infrastructure reviews

Network and server configuration assessments

Endpoint security and access management reviews

Cloud environment evaluations

Cyber Essentials preparation and compliance support

Ongoing IT advisory and operational improvement guidance

Managed IT Experts

Managed IT Experts provides independent IT infrastructure reviews and Cyber Essentials security audits for organisations seeking a clearer view of how their technology environment is performing. The firm evaluates areas such as network infrastructure, cloud platforms, endpoint management, and core business systems to identify potential security risks and operational weaknesses.

As a managed service provider, Managed IT Experts approach these engagements from a practical technology operations perspective. Reviews typically focus on how systems are configured, maintained, and protected in day-to-day use. The aim is to provide organisations with a structured assessment of their current IT setup together with recommendations for improving resilience, reliability, and security. The firm also supports organisations preparing for Cyber Essentials certification, conducting security assessments that help ensure systems meet the scheme’s technical requirements.

Key Highlights:

Independent IT infrastructure reviews covering networks, endpoints, and cloud environments

Cyber Essentials security audits and certification preparation

Technical evaluation of system configurations and security practices

Practical recommendations aimed at strengthening operational resilience

Services:

IT infrastructure and network reviews

Cloud platform configuration and security assessments

Endpoint and device security evaluations

Cyber Essentials security audits and readiness checks

IT risk identification and improvement recommendations

Ongoing technical advisory and support

TC Group

TC Group provides IT audit services that examine technology controls, system integrity, and security within organisations. Their audits aim to give a clear picture of IT risks, operational efficiency, and compliance with relevant standards. They work with businesses of different sizes to provide assessments that highlight vulnerabilities and improvement opportunities.

Their audits combine detailed technical checks with contextual insight, linking IT performance to broader business processes. This allows organisations to understand where systems may fail, how controls can be strengthened, and what measures are needed to reduce risk and support governance frameworks.

Key Highlights:

IT audits focused on system controls, security, and compliance

Integration of technical review with operational context

Assessment of IT risk and governance processes

Support for both statutory and advisory requirements

Services:

IT system and control audits

Security and access management review

IT risk and compliance assessment

Operational efficiency evaluation

Reporting with recommendations for improvements

Thomson Cooper

Thomson Cooper carries out IT audits that focus on assessing the effectiveness and reliability of organisational systems. Their audits look at internal controls, risk management processes, and the integrity of IT-supported financial information. They work to give clients a clear understanding of how their systems operate and where improvements might be needed.

Their IT audit process combines structured assessment with practical insight. They review system configurations, evaluate compliance with statutory obligations, and provide findings that help organisations manage IT risks more effectively. This approach also gives stakeholders assurance that technology and processes are aligned with operational and regulatory requirements.

Key Highlights:

IT audits focused on internal controls and system integrity

Assessment of compliance with statutory requirements

Risk management evaluation in IT processes

Structured reporting to support informed decision-making

Services:

IT system control audits

Compliance and regulatory review

Risk assessment and mitigation

IT operational process evaluation

Audit reporting and recommendations

Henderson Loggie

Henderson Loggie provides internal IT audit services aimed at improving governance, risk management, and operational efficiency. Their audits focus on identifying weaknesses in controls, reviewing IT processes, and ensuring compliance with industry standards. They work closely with clients to deliver insights that are actionable and relevant to each organisation.

They also offer co-sourced and outsourced IT audit options, which allow organisations to supplement in-house expertise or rely entirely on external professionals. Their approach often includes reviewing digital governance, cybersecurity, and third-party assurance reports, making it easier for clients to maintain strong internal controls and reduce risk exposure.

Key Highlights:

Internal IT audits with focus on governance and controls

Co-sourced and outsourced audit solutions

Digital and information governance review

Third-party assurance including SOC and ISAE reports

Services:

Internal control and compliance audits

Enterprise risk management consulting

Third-party system and process assurance

Digital and cybersecurity assessments

Process improvement and performance optimisation

Cyber Security Services

Cyber Security Services delivers IT audit services specifically focused on cybersecurity and regulatory compliance. Their audits assess network security, system configurations, and operational security practices, aiming to identify vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. The audits also evaluate policies, incident response protocols, and employee awareness of IT security.

Their process is structured in phases that include pre-audit preparation, on-site examination, and post-audit analysis. This ensures that gaps in cybersecurity are not only identified but also addressed with practical recommendations. Their audits often include vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and security policy reviews to strengthen an organisation’s overall IT posture.

Key Highlights:

IT audits focused on cybersecurity and compliance

Phased audit approach covering preparation, on-site review, and analysis

Assessment of incident response and security policies

Vulnerability identification and risk prioritisation

Services:

Vulnerability assessments

Penetration testing

Network security analysis

Security policy and compliance review

Employee training and awareness audits

AAB

AAB in Edinburgh provides IT audit services that focus on assessing systems, internal controls, and compliance processes. Their audits look at how IT supports financial reporting and operational workflows, helping organisations identify areas where controls may be weak or need updating. They aim to give a practical overview of IT systems rather than just a checklist of compliance items.

Their approach often involves examining existing IT procedures, evaluating risk management, and reviewing how technology supports broader business objectives. Findings are presented clearly so organisations can understand current gaps and make informed adjustments to strengthen their IT environment.

Key Highlights:

IT audits focused on internal controls and system processes

Evaluation of IT risk management and compliance

Assessment of financial reporting systems

Practical recommendations for IT improvements

Services:

IT systems review and control assessment

Compliance and regulatory checks

Risk evaluation for IT processes

Audit reporting and documentation

Recommendations for strengthening IT procedures

BDO

BDO’s Edinburgh office provides IT audit services that examine how technology impacts controls, financial accuracy, and operational efficiency. Their audits often include evaluating security measures, reviewing internal systems, and checking compliance with relevant standards. They take a structured approach that highlights both weaknesses and areas that are functioning as expected.

They also integrate IT audits with risk advisory practices, ensuring that findings are connected to broader business objectives. This means the audit not only looks at technology itself but also how it interacts with governance and operational frameworks, offering a more rounded view of organisational IT health.

Key Highlights:

IT audits examining systems and control effectiveness

Assessment of operational IT processes

Integration of IT audit with risk advisory

Structured reporting of audit findings

Services:

IT control evaluation

Compliance and risk review

Security and process assessments

Audit reporting and documentation

IT systems performance analysis

Saffery

Saffery’s Edinburgh team conducts IT audit services that focus on system integrity, controls, and regulatory compliance. They review IT frameworks supporting financial and operational functions, helping organisations understand where improvements are needed. Their audits aim to be detailed yet accessible, avoiding overly technical reporting.

Their approach includes analysing IT processes, verifying adherence to compliance standards, and assessing risks associated with IT operations. They provide clear feedback on gaps and weaknesses, allowing organisations to make practical adjustments and improve the reliability of their IT environment.

Key Highlights:

IT audits focused on system integrity and controls

Compliance review against relevant regulations

Risk assessment for IT-supported processes

Clear and practical audit reporting

Services:

IT systems review and control assessment

Compliance evaluation

Risk analysis for IT processes

Audit findings documentation

Recommendations for improvements in IT systems

Johnston Smillie

Johnston Smillie provides IT audit services that focus on reviewing the systems and processes supporting financial reporting and operational workflows. Their audits examine how internal controls perform, identifying areas where technology may be creating risks or gaps. They aim to deliver assessments that are clear and practical, helping organisations understand the strengths and weaknesses of their IT systems without unnecessary jargon.

The team can carry out audits on-site or remotely, adjusting their approach based on the client’s operations. Their work typically involves checking compliance with auditing standards, evaluating IT risk management, and documenting findings so businesses can address gaps effectively in future cycles.

Key Highlights:

IT audits reviewing internal controls and system processes

Compliance checks with relevant auditing standards

Evaluation of IT risk management practices

Support for both on-site and remote audit engagements

Services:

IT system control assessments

Risk identification and analysis

Compliance evaluation

Audit reporting and documentation

Recommendations for process improvements

PwC

PwC in Edinburgh offers IT audit services aimed at examining how technology affects control frameworks, financial reporting, and operational efficiency. Their audits look at IT systems across industries to identify weaknesses, inefficiencies, or areas where compliance could be strengthened. They focus on linking technology review with overall business processes rather than isolating IT from the wider operational picture.

Auditors at PwC evaluate security controls, review process workflows, and report findings in a way that highlights both gaps and functioning areas. Their approach often combines IT audit with risk management, helping organisations understand the broader implications of technology on governance and compliance.

Key Highlights:

IT audits assessing controls and system reliability

Integration of IT audit with organisational risk review

Focus on security, compliance, and operational workflows

Reporting that connects IT findings to business processes

Services:

IT systems evaluation and testing

Control and risk assessment

Compliance and regulatory review

Security assessment of IT infrastructure

Documentation of audit findings

Azets

Azets in Edinburgh carries out IT audit services concentrating on system integrity, internal controls, and compliance requirements. Their audits examine how IT frameworks support financial reporting and business operations, highlighting gaps or weaknesses that could affect accuracy and reliability. They aim to make audit findings practical and understandable for clients.

The Azets team also looks at risk management and process efficiency within IT systems, providing documented recommendations for improvements. They have experience across various sectors, allowing them to tailor IT audits to the particular needs and challenges of each business they work with.

Key Highlights:

IT audits focused on system integrity and internal controls

Risk assessment and compliance checks

Analysis of process efficiency in IT-supported operations

Clear, practical audit reporting

Services:

IT control reviews

Compliance evaluation

Risk analysis for IT systems

Audit documentation and reporting

Recommendations for system improvements

Gibson McKerrell Brown

Gibson McKerrell Brown focuses on IT audit services that examine internal controls and technology systems supporting financial operations. Their approach emphasizes independence and ethical standards, ensuring audits are conducted with an objective view of the company’s IT processes. They review how systems support operational and financial reporting and provide practical insights for internal teams to act on.

Their audits typically involve assessing IT risks, testing controls, and highlighting areas where technology might affect reliability or compliance. The firm balances thorough examination with accessibility, making findings understandable for the teams responsible for day-to-day operations.

Key Highlights:

IT audit services for internal control review

Evaluation of system reliability and compliance

Objective insights for internal finance teams

Adherence to ethical and professional standards

Services:

IT system control testing

Risk assessment for IT operations

Compliance checks related to IT processes

Audit documentation and reporting

Recommendations for system improvements

TopCertifier

TopCertifier provides IT audit services focused on SOC 2 compliance, assessing how service organizations manage data security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Their audits evaluate whether IT systems and controls meet established standards, offering structured guidance through the full audit process. They work with businesses across Edinburgh to ensure controls are implemented and operating effectively.

The team conducts internal audits, documents processes, and coordinates with external auditors to support formal certification. Their focus is on practical implementation, preparing companies to demonstrate security and reliability in their IT operations while maintaining compliance with SOC 2 standards.

Key Highlights:

SOC 2-focused IT audit services

Assessment of data security and system controls

Guidance through compliance implementation

Coordination with external auditors for certification

Services:

SOC 2 readiness assessment

IT control evaluation and testing

Documentation of policies and procedures

Internal audits to check compliance

Support for SOC 2 reporting and certification

MHA Edinburgh

MHA’s IT audit services concentrate on evaluating how IT systems support governance, risk management, and financial reporting. They examine internal controls, system integrity, and operational workflows to identify potential weaknesses or inefficiencies. Their audits are designed to provide clear observations that internal teams can use to strengthen IT-related processes.

Auditors at MHA combine sector-specific knowledge with technical evaluation, looking at both compliance and process effectiveness. They document findings, assess IT risks, and provide actionable recommendations that help organisations maintain reliable and secure IT systems.

Key Highlights:

IT audits reviewing internal controls and system processes

Risk assessment within IT frameworks

Focus on operational and financial system integrity

Reporting findings in an actionable format

Services:

IT control assessments

Risk identification and analysis

Compliance evaluation

Audit reporting and documentation

Recommendations for system improvements

Conclusion

When it comes to IT audit services in Edinburgh, there’s a noticeable variety in how firms approach the work. Some focus on broader internal controls and financial systems, while others specialise in security and compliance frameworks like SOC 2. What ties them together is a practical aim: helping businesses understand their technology, identify risks, and make improvements that actually matter day-to-day.

Choosing the right partner often comes down to the type of audit you need and the way a team works with your business. Whether it’s digging into system controls, checking security protocols, or guiding you through certification, each provider brings a slightly different perspective and method. The landscape in Edinburgh offers options for companies of all sizes, making it easier to find a fit that balances expertise with a way of working that suits your operations.