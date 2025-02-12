Top 5 Best ATF Fluid Suppliers in UAE

When picking the best ATF (Automatic Transmission Fluid) supplier in the UAE, there are a few essential things to ensure you get the best fluid for your vehicle. ATF fluid helps your car’s transmission work smoothly, so choosing the right one is vital.

You want a supplier that follows the rules (like Dexron standards), offers different types of ATF fluids for other car brands, has good quality products, delivers on time, and gives helpful advice. Also, always check your car’s manual to ensure you pick the proper ATF fluid.

In this guide, we’ll discuss what to look for in a good ATF fluid supplier and share some of the best suppliers in the UAE who offer high-quality products and excellent service. Knowing what to look for lets you choose the best ATF fluid for your car’s transmission.

What to Look for When Choosing the Best ATF Fluid Suppliers in UAE

Things to consider:

ATF Fluid Specifications:

Dexron Compatibility: Ensure the supplier offers ATF fluids that match the latest Dexron standards (like Dexron VI), which are common in newer cars. Other Brand Specifications: Ensure the supplier has ATF fluids that work with other brands like Ford (Mercon) or Chrysler (ATF+4) if needed for your vehicle.



Fluid Types:

Conventional vs. Synthetic: Check if they offer both traditional and synthetic fluids. Synthetic fluids are better in extreme conditions. CVT Fluid Availability: Ensure the supplier has the correct fluid if your car uses a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).



Quality Assurance:

Industry Certifications: Look for suppliers with certifications like ISO that show they have high-quality products. OEM Approvals: Check if the ATF fluids are approved by car makers (OEMs) for specific car models.



Supplier Capabilities:

Product Range: Choose a supplier with many different ATF fluids for different cars and needs. Technical Expertise: Make sure the supplier has staff to help you pick the correct fluid for your vehicle based on its make and model.



Logistics and Pricing:

Delivery Reliability: Check if the supplier can deliver on time. Competitive Pricing: Compare prices from different suppliers, but also think about the product and service quality.



A Quick List: Top 5 Best ATF Fluid Suppliers in UAE

Fubex Lubricants & Grease Manufacturers Dubai Avana Lubricants Manufacturer UAE Lubrex Lubricants UAE Armor Lubricants Manufacturing UAE Oscar Lubricants

1. Fubex Lubricants & Grease Manufacturers Dubai

Fubex Lubricants is a leading ATF Fluid supplier and is highly recommended as the top choice for Automatic Transmission Fluids. Fubex ATF Fluid is made with top-quality oils and advanced ingredients.

As a leading choice for automatic transmission fluid, it helps your car’s transmission run better, shift smoothly, stay clean, and last longer. Using Fubex ATF Fluid ensures your car’s transmission stays in excellent condition, making it more reliable and efficient.

The leading facility is located strategically with easy access to UAE ports, allowing us to deliver products quickly when needed. Fubex is a top provider of high-quality products, and customers can depend on them for fast and reliable service.

Fubex ATF fluid keeps your car running smoothly in cold and hot weather. It protects your car’s parts from wear and helps ensure smooth shifts in any condition. When you choose Fubex, you’re choosing a leading brand with top-quality products and exceptional service.

As a top UAE lubricant manufacturer and supplier, Fubex constantly improves its products, including diesel engine fluids, to ensure that Fubex works well on the road. Plus, Fubex offers 24/7 customer service, providing support whenever needed.

2. Avana Lubricants Manufacturer UAE

Avana Lubricants makes high-quality Automatic Transmission Fluids (ATF), including the Avana ATF Fluid. This fluid helps keep your car’s automatic transmission system working smoothly by lubricating, cooling, and controlling power. It’s made with special oils and additives to simplify shifting, improve fuel efficiency, and protect your car’s transmission.

Avana ATF Fluid works with many vehicles and meets necessary standards like Dexron III and Ford Mercon. Avana Lubricants has been around since 1999 and is well-known for making top-quality oils in the UAE.

3. Lubrex Lubricants UAE

Lubrex Lubricants produces high-quality automatic transmission fluids that help improve your car’s performance. These fluids ensure that the power transfers smoothly between the engine and the transmission, offering better gear control in all weather, high load tolerance, faster cooling, and efficient cleaning. This makes Lubrex automatic transmission fluids a great choice for keeping your car running longer and better.

Founded in 2005, Lubrex is a lubricant manufacturer in the UAE. The company is known for providing premium lubricants and greases, backed by decades of experience meeting clients’ needs worldwide.

4. Armor Lubricants Manufacturing UAE

Armor Lubricants makes high-quality Automatic Transmission Fluids (ATF) in the UAE. These fluids are designed to help your car’s transmission work smoothly and last longer. They are made for different types of transmissions, like automatic and continuously variable transmissions (CVT), so they keep things running well in any driving condition, whether it’s heavy traffic or extreme weather.

Armor Lubricants is trusted for providing reliable protection and better performance, helping your car’s transmission stay in top shape and improve fuel efficiency.

5. Oscar Lubricants

Oscar Lubricants is a popular company in the UAE that supplies Automatic Transmission Fluid. They started in 1998 and grew by making special lubricants, brake fluids, and radiator coolants. In 2005, they started making more lubricants for cars, factories, and ships.

Their big building is 17,000 square meters, with modern warehouses and labs. It’s also close to UAE ports, so they can quickly ship products when needed. Oscar Lubricants makes sure their customers always get good products on time.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, selecting the right ATF fluid supplier in the UAE is essential for maintaining the health of your vehicle’s transmission system. You can ensure your car’s smooth and efficient operation by considering compatibility with industry standards (e.g., Dexron), product quality, variety, and reliable delivery. Choosing a supplier that offers the correct fluid for your vehicle’s specific needs and provides excellent customer support is essential.

The UAE boasts several top suppliers, such as Fubex Lubricants, Avana Lubricants, Lubrex, Armor Lubricants, and Oscar Lubricants, all known for their high-quality products and reliable service. These suppliers are key to the UAE’s growing reputation in the global lubricants market, offering top-notch solutions for local and international customers.

FAQs

Q1: What is the purpose of ATF fluid?

ATF fluid helps your car’s automatic transmission run smoothly. It keeps it cool, lubricates parts, and protects it from damage. Without ATF, the transmission wouldn’t work right.

Q2: Why is it essential to change transmission fluid?

Like other fluids in your car, transmission fluid must be changed regularly. Over time, it can break down, causing problems like slipping, overheating, or trouble shifting. Changing it helps your transmission run smoothly.