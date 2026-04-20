Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now: Pepeto Targets 100x as BlackRock Drives Record ETF Inflows

The search for the top 3 cryptos to buy now is getting louder. BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF just posted one of the largest single day inflows in crypto ETF history. Institutional money is flowing in faster than ever. However, the real question is which tokens can still deliver returns that justify the risk.

While Chainlink and Avalanche offer large cap exposure, a presale called Pepeto has raised $9.2 million with a confirmed Binance listing ahead. Accordingly, this article breaks down why it leads the list.

BlackRock IBIT Posts $284 Million in Single Day Inflows

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust pulled in $284 million on April 17, one of the strongest daily inflows any crypto ETF has recorded this year according to CoinDesk. IBIT now holds $54 billion in assets. It commands roughly 49% of the US spot Bitcoin ETF market according to Phemex. Additionally, Q1 2026 delivered $18.7 billion in net crypto ETP inflows globally. This confirms that traditional finance treats digital assets as a permanent allocation. That capital validates the space. However, for traders hunting the top 3 cryptos to buy now with real room to run, the math only works at entry points institutions have not priced in yet.

Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now for Maximum Returns

Pepeto: Built for Traders Who Are Tired of Flying Blind

Pepeto is built for traders who want real tools instead of empty promises. In a market where billion dollar hacks and sudden crashes punish anyone without good information, protection at every step matters more than hype. The project gives everyday buyers access to trade intelligence that was previously reserved for professional desks. Specifically, it starts with a PepetoAI risk scorer that grades every position before capital is committed. It also features a cross chain bridge that moves assets between blockchains securely.

When the market drops and most traders freeze, Pepeto makes sure your next move is informed instead of emotional. The presale has raised $9.2 million. Furthermore, wallets earn 181% APY through the staking pool. For example, a $7,000 position generates $12,740 in yearly returns while they wait for the listing.

The creator of the original Pepe coin is building Pepeto with the same grassroots energy that turned a simple meme into a billion dollar market. In addition, a former Binance expert on the team adds exchange level credibility that most presales never earn.

With a SolidProof audit complete and the confirmed Binance listing approaching, early access is where the real advantage sits. Once the exchange opens, the presale price is gone forever.

Chainlink Powers Crypto Infrastructure at $9 per Token

Chainlink is trading near $9.20 after declining roughly 40% over the past month. However, the oracle network continues to anchor the infrastructure that DeFi depends on. CCIP processed $18 billion in cross chain transfers during Q1 2026. Moreover, partnerships with JPMorgan and UBS show traditional finance is building directly on Chainlink’s rails. With a $6.5 billion market cap, LINK’s path to even a 5x requires tens of billions in fresh capital. That is a realistic possibility over years but not the timeline presale buyers are working with.

Avalanche Holds at $9.18 With Institutional Pilots Growing

Avalanche is trading near $9.18 with total value locked of roughly $2.1 billion. This is supported by partnerships with Deloitte and Mastercard and the VanEck AVAX ETF that launched in January 2026. The network averages over 2.5 million daily transactions. However, AVAX sits 85% below its all time high and needs a full market reversal to push past $20. That is a 2x return that is solid for a large cap. However, it is just a fraction of what presale entries can produce.

Conclusion

Every massive fortune in crypto started the same way. Chainlink traded near $0.15 at its lowest point and crossed $52, turning small entries into life changing paydays. Ethereum started at $0.31 during its ICO and reached $4,953, which means a $100 investment became over $1.5 million at the peak.

The one thing every early buyer had in common was that they moved while the rest of the market doubted. Pepeto is sitting at that same stage right now with $9.2 million raised, a SolidProof audit, real exchange tools, and a confirmed Binance listing that is closing in fast. In fact, the kind of decision that turns a small entry into something much bigger only stays open until the listing removes the presale price forever.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What are the top 3 cryptos to buy now in April 2026?

Pepeto leads as a presale with a confirmed Binance listing and real exchange tools, followed by Chainlink for DeFi infrastructure exposure and Avalanche for institutional blockchain adoption.

Is Chainlink a good long term investment at current prices?

LINK powers critical DeFi infrastructure with $18 billion in Q1 cross chain volume, but its $6.5 billion market cap limits the speed of returns compared to presale entries like Pepeto that sit at a fraction of a cent.

Which crypto has the best growth potential right now?

Pepeto offers the widest gap between entry price and potential listing price of any project in the current cycle, backed by a SolidProof audit, a former Binance team member, and a confirmed exchange listing that most presales never achieve.