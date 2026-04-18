Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now: Pepeto Leads While XRP Ranges

Bitcoin is stalling below $76,000 as a $450 million sell wall caps every breakout attempt. Also, the ceasefire boost that lifted the market earlier this month is starting to fizzle. Investors are now looking for real world results instead of headlines.

The top 3 cryptos to buy now conversation is narrowing into a different shape. Pepeto has already raised $9.13 million. Three exchange tools are shipped. A confirmed Binance listing sits ahead as the next catalyst.

The market is choppy, the macro catalyst is fading, and the last clean entry still in presale math is counting down to listing day.

Bitcoin Stalls Below $76,000 as Macro Tailwinds Fade

Bitcoin is trading near $77,000 and failing to break the $75,000 to $76,000 resistance band. CoinDesk is reporting $450 million in sell orders stacked overhead as liquidations climb. The rally that lifted the market on ceasefire optimism is thinning out. Traders now wait for measurable follow through rather than political signals.

Glassnode’s RHODL ratio reading of 4.5 does point to cycle bottom conditions, with long term holders regaining supply dominance. However, the near term chart tells a different story. Three failed attempts above $75,000 since last month mean that even bullish structural signals are getting overridden by short term selling pressure. This is the setup where presale entries outperform blue chip exposure every cycle.

The Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now Worth the Real Entry

Pepeto: The Listing Repricing Is Set

The top 3 cryptos to buy now list has become crowded. Yet the entry with a confirmed listing catalyst is Pepeto where the raise has crossed $9.13 million and the Binance listing is already calendared. Early buyers are stacking at $0.0000001685. The math between presale and listing is the kind of gap this market produces once every few years.

The utility stack is what anchors the thesis. A cross chain bridge moves assets between networks while bypassing the wrapping layer that breaks most holder flows during rotation. This keeps the position intact as the market rotates between chains. A swap engine sits alongside it that handles any token on any network at zero fee. It protects the return once the listing reprices.

The credibility layer removes the guesswork. The contract has cleared a SolidProof audit, the total supply is locked at 420 trillion, a former Binance expert sits on the dev team, and the same engineer who launched the first Pepe coin is leading the build. The confirmed Binance debut is what the presale math has been designed around, and buyers entering now are positioned ahead of the open market book.

XRP as a Large Cap Benchmark

XRP trades near $1.47 with weekly ETF inflows of roughly $119.6 million. The Ripple integration with Rakuten is pushing payment volume higher across Asia. Standard Chartered has floated a year end target of $2.80, about double current levels, and CNBC flagged XRP as the breakout trade of 2026. The setup is bullish. But an $80 billion market cap means even the full Standard Chartered projection delivers a 2x return. It is nowhere near the math a confirmed presale to listing event produces.

Mutuum Finance Presale Analysis

Mutuum Finance is another DeFi lending presale drawing capital. However, the rollout is still roadmap. The lending product depends on deposits that have not begun flowing at scale. No top exchange has signed off on a listing date. Fundraising figures sit well beneath Pepeto's benchmark. The yield claims rely on models rather than shipped on chain activity.

Conclusion

Bitcoin bouncing off a structural bottom is real. XRP holding strong through an ETF driven rally is real, both giving legitimate gains to the wallets holding them. Gains like that matter because recovering from a drawdown and building real wealth are two different outcomes. Every cycle, the accounts that finished richest held their blue chips and locked one early position nobody else spotted. Presale still takes entries. Binance listing is close. The distance between a portfolio that bounced back and one that printed generational numbers is one presale buy before the debut. The traders who moved first close the cycle with life changing returns. The data on presales in bull runs speaks for itself while everyone else carries the regret.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What are the top 3 cryptos to buy now for this cycle?

Bitcoin offers blue chip exposure with RHODL signaling a bottom, XRP holds institutional flows with a $2.80 Standard Chartered target, and Pepeto offers presale entry with a confirmed Binance listing ahead.

Why is Pepeto considered the highest asymmetric entry on the list?

The raise is over $9.13 million, three exchange tools are shipped, the SolidProof audit is public, and the confirmed Binance listing is the repricing catalyst that rewrites presale math in a single session.

How should I position across the top 3 cryptos to buy now?

Most traders anchor with Bitcoin for stability, hold XRP for institutional flow exposure, and size a presale position in Pepeto ahead of the listing to capture the repricing gap.