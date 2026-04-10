Morgan Stanley just launched the first spot BTC ETF from a major bank, and the $34 million in first day volume tells the market that traditional finance is no longer on the sideline. The money that sat in cash through the war is starting to move, and the top 3 cryptos to buy now depend on where institutional capital lands next.

While SOL and ETH recover, the presale assembled by the cofounder of the original Pepe token, Pepeto, has raised more than $8.8 million from entries that see the listing as the event that changes everything.

Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now and the ETF That Changed the Conversation

Morgan Stanley’s spot BTC ETF (MSBT) opened with $34 million in first day volume on April 9, beating expectations with the lowest fee in the category at 0.14%, according to CoinDesk. The launch puts 16,000 Morgan Stanley advisors in position to sell BTC directly to clients for the first time per Bloomberg. That distribution from a single bank signals a new phase where the top 3 cryptos to buy now are chosen by the same desks that move billions through equities every morning.

Best Tokens and the Presale Whale Wallets Found First

Pepeto

The top 3 cryptos to buy now all share one trait, they sit at entry points where the distance to the next major price event creates returns worth the position, and no entry in the market right now offers more distance than Pepeto at $0.000000186. The project was assembled by the cofounder who built the original Pepe token to a multi billion dollar valuation with zero infrastructure, and this time the team delivered a full exchange before asking anyone to enter.

The same supply of 420 trillion tokens sits at a presale price that makes the math identical to what early Pepe holders experienced, except the floor is higher because a working platform already exists underneath it.

Capital moving between chains loses value at every step when networks charge tolls for crossing, and the Pepeto bridge eliminates that cost entirely so funds arrive without paying fees that eat into returns. The risk scorer checks every contract before capital touches it, which means wallets avoid the rug pulls and hidden flaws that drain accounts across the market every week.

Staking at 185% APY compounds entries between now and the listing, positioned between tools that protect capital and the event that multiplies it. Pepeto is one of the top 3 cryptos to buy now because analysts project 100x from the Binance listing alone, and the $8.8 million raised during fear with every contract audited by SolidProof proves the conviction is real. The presale price disappears permanently the moment trading opens.

Solana (SOL)

SOL was trading near $84.80 on April 10 after dropping more than 40% from its 2025 highs, according to CoinGecko. Analyst targets point to $150 to $190 by year end if recovery holds. From $83 the climb to $190 delivers roughly 130%, a return that takes months and stays far below what a presale entry offers before a listing event.

Ethereum (ETH)

ETH was priced near $2,214 on April 10 after gaining 6% on the ceasefire rally, per Yahoo Finance. The Ethereum Foundation recently staked 69,500 ETH worth $143 million to cut sell pressure, and the Glamsterdam upgrade in June could lift sentiment. From $2,214 the path to $4,000 delivers roughly 80% over months, solid for a mature asset but limited compared to the multiplication a presale entry targets from one listing event.

Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now and the Second Chance That Will Not Wait

Considering the broader outlook, SOL and ETH could deliver 80% to 130% if the ceasefire holds and institutional flows keep building through Q2. Those returns matter, but they pale next to the distance a presale covers in a single listing event. Last cycle made millionaires out of wallets that moved first, and Pepeto with a confirmed Binance listing and every contract audited is the clearest second chance visible right now at the Pepeto official website. The regret from missing last cycle does not have to repeat, because entering before the listing closes is the one decision that separates the wallets that celebrate from everyone watching the top 3 cryptos to buy now from the outside.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What are the top 3 cryptos to buy now in April 2026?

Pepeto, SOL, and ETH rank among the top 3 cryptos to buy now, with Pepeto offering the largest presale to listing gap of the group.

Is Pepeto a good investment right now?

Pepeto has raised more than $8.8 million with SolidProof audited contracts and a Binance listing confirmed, with entry details at the Pepeto official website.

How high can SOL and ETH go this year?

SOL targets $190 and ETH targets $4,000, but both deliver limited returns compared to Pepeto from its current presale price.