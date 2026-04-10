Securitize just partnered with Nasdaq listed Currenc Group to tokenize company shares on Ethereum and Solana, enabling around the clock trading for the first time, and this crypto news confirms that the line between traditional stocks and digital assets is dissolving permanently.

When public companies start trading as tokens on blockchains, the infrastructure handling those trades becomes the most valuable layer in the market. With Pepeto past $8.8 million raised and a Binance listing confirmed, being hours early to a presale like this is the difference between life changing returns and watching from outside.

Crypto News as Securitize Tokenizes Public Shares on Ethereum and Solana

Securitize partnered with Nasdaq listed Currenc Group to tokenize its shares on Ethereum and Solana according to CoinDesk, enabling 24 hour trading and DeFi integration for public equity for the first time. Separately, CryptoIntegrated reported Polymarket completed its acquisition of Brahma and is rebuilding its exchange engine with upgraded smart contracts. This proves tokenized assets and exchange infrastructure are the two themes driving capital this cycle, and the entries where both intersect at presale pricing are the ones that carry the widest return potential.

Tokens Making Headlines in This Cycle

Pepeto

Whenever traditional assets get tokenized onto blockchains and exchange infrastructure absorbs real world volume, fresh money enters the space and every wallet starts searching for the one position where the return exceeds what any stock or large cap token can deliver. The wallets that find that position while the tokenization headlines are still fresh are the ones that profit. Pepeto is exactly that position for thousands of wallets entering the presale right now.

Pepeto works as a complete trading hub, a revenue layer that earns on every swap whether tokenized shares drive volume or meme coins lead the next rotation. Whether dollars flow into ETH, SOL, or fresh tokens, every trader needs contract checks and fee free execution. PepetoSwap handles every trade at zero cost, and the risk scorer reviews each contract for warning signs before capital enters, keeping the money safe.

Both products run today, meaning every event like the Securitize tokenization draws users without ads. A former Binance expert directs development, SolidProof cleared every contract, and the hub gives holders working tools well past listing day. Millions entered during extreme fear, and early SOL holders turned small money into massive returns by entering one day before the crowd, the listing is where presale holders make the returns everyone else pays more for.

Staking at 185% APY grows the position while the listing date nears. When that listing opens, market buyers all pay more than the presale cost of $0.000000186. Analyst estimates between 100x and 300x point to the same 420 trillion supply. A trading hub that Pepe never launched backs this presale, and the timing that made those early holders rich is the same timing on Pepeto right now before the listing closes the window.

Solana (SOL)

SOL trades near $84.80 with Securitize now tokenizing shares on its network and spot ETFs holding $805 million according to CoinPedia. The path to $200 is 138%, strong but this crypto news cycle rewards presale entries where one listing covers more ground in a single day.

Ethereum (ETH)

ETH sits near $2,244 with tokenized equity now trading on its blockchain around the clock according to CoinDesk. The path to $4,000 is 82%, solid but this crypto news confirms that verified presales with exchange tools capture the widest returns.

Conclusion

This crypto news started with public shares getting tokenized onto blockchains and exchange infrastructure being rebuilt from the ground up. But being hours early to a presale like Pepeto is the difference between life changing returns and watching from outside. Early SOL holders turned small money into massive returns by entering one day before the crowd arrived, and Pepeto with a confirmed Binance listing is how that same timing works again at the Pepeto official website. SOL offers 138% and ETH offers 82%, but Pepeto offers the distance between a sub cent entry and full market pricing, and this crypto news cycle confirms that the wallets entering before the listing make the returns everyone else pays a premium for afterward.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest crypto news this week?

Securitize tokenized public company shares on Ethereum and Solana, enabling 24 hour trading, while Polymarket rebuilt its exchange with new smart contracts.

How does tokenization affect crypto news sentiment?

When public shares trade as tokens on blockchains, it confirms crypto infrastructure is permanent, and presale entries like Pepeto with exchange tools capture the widest returns.

Is Pepeto a good pick after this crypto news?

Pepeto offers a working trading hub, a former Binance expert on the team, and a confirmed listing. The Pepeto official website shows the presale filling before the listing removes this price.