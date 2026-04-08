The bill that will define how every digital asset is regulated in the United States faces its most important week, and the wallets paying attention know that clarity from Washington has started every major rally of the last decade.

The SEC and CFTC classified 16 tokens as digital commodities in March, and the April 16 roundtable decides whether that ruling becomes law. For anyone searching the top 3 cryptos to buy now, Pepeto is a presale built by the cofounder of the original Pepe coin with live exchange tools, a SolidProof audit, and more than $8 million committed before the confirmed Binance listing.

Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now as the CLARITY Act Roundtable Approaches

The SEC roundtable on April 16 reviews the CLARITY Act, which passed the House 294 to 134 and now targets a Senate Banking Committee markup in late April per crypto.news. Senator Moreno warned that missing May pushes legislation past the midterms according to The Block.

The March classification already labeled BTC, ETH, and SOL as digital commodities, and Polymarket gives 72% odds the bill passes this year, a signal that capital on the sidelines may soon have the clearance it needs.

Presale Tokens and Large Caps Competing for the Same Capital

Pepeto

The search for the top 3 cryptos to buy now always leads to the same large caps, but the returns from current prices take years to match what a single presale listing delivers in one event. Pepeto is a live marketplace with tools that protect capital before it hits the market. PepetoSwap handles trades at zero fees so every dollar goes into the position, and the risk scorer checks contracts before funds enter so buyers know the safety of each token before a coin moves.

The creator of the original Pepe coin applied the same 420 trillion supply model that reached billions in value without products to a project already running working infrastructure, and SolidProof cleared every contract before the first round opened. More than $8 million flowed in while the Fear and Greed Index sat below 20, proving the capital is not chasing green candles but positioning for the confirmed Binance listing that turns the $0.000000186 entry into an open market price.

Staking pays 186% APY for every wallet positioned before the listing opens, and that reward compounds for wallets already inside while the market debates whether BTC holds $71,300. The top 3 cryptos to buy now conversation returns to the same tickers, but none offer the gap between entry and listing that Pepeto holds right now. Analysts project 100x from this starting point because the same supply at the same cofounder’s first project reached a valuation that makes those numbers the floor, and the listing is where every presale wallet discovers what the open market thinks the entry was worth.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER)

Bitcoin Hyper raised $32.2 million building a layer two scaling solution for BTC that brings faster transfers and DeFi access through a Solana based virtual machine per Bitcoin Hyper. Staking offers 59% APY with 886 million tokens locked. The presale price gives early holders a start, though the large raise means much of the discount already went to earlier rounds.

Maxi Doge (MAXI)

Maxi Doge pulled in $4.72 million with a meme coin model adding weekly trading competitions and futures tournaments for token rewards per Maxi Doge. Staking pays 127% APY and the Maxi Fund supports partnerships over time. The model depends on sustained participation to keep rewards flowing beyond the initial launch window.

Conclusion

The top 3 cryptos to buy now shifts every time regulation clears the path, and the CLARITY Act roundtable on April 16 could unlock the next wave of institutional money.

Large caps benefit, but the presale stages keep filling faster and each round proves the conviction is real. The pace of capital flowing into Pepeto during extreme fear is the clearest confirmation, because entering now means joining what more than $8 million already confirmed. Visit the Pepeto official website before the listing opens and the presale number becomes the floor that no new wallet can touch again.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What are the top 3 cryptos to buy now in April 2026?

Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, and Maxi Doge rank among the top 3 cryptos to buy now, with Pepeto leading at more than $8 million raised and a confirmed Binance listing.

How does the CLARITY Act affect presale tokens?

The bill classifies assets under clear rules, and checking the Pepeto official website reveals a presale backed by SolidProof positioned to benefit from that clarity.

Is Pepeto the best presale among the top 3 cryptos to buy now?

Analysts see strong returns because the listing event erases the presale number for good, and wallets are entering before time runs out.