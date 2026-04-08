A two week ceasefire between the United States and Iran sent BTC past $71,300 for the first time since late March, and the crypto update showed the entire market jumping more than 4% in a single session while the Fear and Greed Index moved off extreme lows for the first time in 47 days.

That kind of shift separates the wallets who prepared from the ones still waiting for a signal, and Pepeto is a presale project led by a former Binance expert that already collected more than $8 million during the fear others used as an excuse to sit still.

Crypto Update: Iran Ceasefire Lifts BTC Past $71,300 in Hours

BTC opened at $71,926 on Wednesday after President Trump announced a ceasefire deal on social media, reclaiming $70,000 for the first time since March 26 per Yahoo Finance. ETH jumped 6.3% to $2,220, its highest since March 18, and total crypto market capitalization climbed to $2.52 trillion according to CoinGabbar. The war had compressed risk appetite for weeks, and while a pause does not guarantee resolution, the crypto update confirms capital floods back into digital assets the moment pressure eases.

BTC Recovery and the Presale Entry That Will Not Survive the Listing

Pepeto

Every crypto update that shows large caps recovering raises the same question, whether the gains from $71,300 can match what a presale entry delivers when the listing opens and the gap between cost and market price turns into returns. Pepeto is a live trading network built on tools that stop capital from leaking before it ever reaches a profit. The cross chain bridge moves assets across chains with no fees attached so capital lands where the opportunity sits without leaving money on the route, and PepetoSwap executes trades with zero fees so the full amount stays working inside the position from the first second.

A dev team member with deep Binance experience designed the listing process from inside the exchange that will host the token, and every smart contract cleared SolidProof verification before the first buyer entered. The ceasefire recovery proves capital re enters fast when fear lifts, and more than $8 million entering the Pepeto presale during that same fear proves the wallets inside expect the Binance listing to reward the entry the way previous cycles rewarded the accounts that moved first. A 186% APY staking option adds yield for committed wallets between now and the listing, and that return builds for everyone already positioned while others read the latest headlines and decide.

The original Pepe coin used the same 420 trillion supply to reach billions in value with zero products, and Pepeto built by the same cofounder with a working exchange and a confirmed listing sits at $0.000000186 where the math between presale and market makes the outcome clear for anyone willing to check it. That entry disappears the day trading begins, and each filled round brings the listing closer while the price on the page stays exactly where it is for the next wallet that moves.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER)

Bitcoin Hyper raised $32.2 million to build a layer two for BTC that adds fast transfers and DeFi through a Solana based virtual machine per Bitcoin Hyper. Staking returns 59% APY with 886 million tokens locked. The project brings real utility to the BTC chain, though the large raise means most of the early pricing advantage has already gone to previous participants.

Maxi Doge (MAXI)

Maxi Doge collected $4.72 million on a meme coin model featuring weekly trading tournaments and futures competitions with token prizes per Maxi Doge. Staking yields 127% APY and the Maxi Fund backs partnerships and liquidity growth. The format depends on ongoing community engagement to sustain the reward structure past the initial excitement of the launch.

Conclusion

This crypto update cycle just handed the market a recovery that sent BTC above $71,300 in hours, and if anyone still regrets missing the early entries that built wealth in previous runs, this is the second chance that does not come with fog.

Pepeto with a confirmed Binance listing approaching and the same Pepe cofounder behind it is the clearest path back to being early that this cycle offers. The market will keep moving, and the Pepeto official website is where the presale entry sits right now, but that number has an expiration date the listing sets permanently.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does this crypto update mean for BTC?

BTC broke $71,300 on the ceasefire and targets $75,000 if support holds, while Pepeto presale offers a separate entry backed by a confirmed Binance listing.

How does the crypto update affect presale tokens like Pepeto?

Market recoveries bring fresh capital, and visiting the Pepeto official website confirms more than $8 million already committed before the listing opens trading.

Is now a good time to enter Pepeto based on this crypto update?

Analysts expect the listing to replace the presale price permanently, and wallets entering before the recovery fades stand to collect returns others will pay more for later.