An XRP whale just moved $119 million to Coinbase in a single transaction while PEPE, BONK and PENGU posted strong weekly gains and the altcoin season index climbed to 48. Every bull run produces meme coin millionaires. The 2021 cycle did it with DOGE and SHIB. The 2024 cycle did it with PEPE and WIF. The 2026 cycle is building right now, BTC is above $74,000, and Pepeto is where the developer who built the original Pepe has put the next play.

XRP Whale Moves $119M to Coinbase as PEPE and Meme Tokens Post Strong Gains and Altcoin Season Index Hits 48

According to CoinDesk, nearly 89.8 million XRP worth $119 million moved to Coinbase on April 13, with large holder movements of this scale historically signaling repositioning as market conditions shift. Bloomberg reported PEPE, BONK and PENGU posted strong weekly gains as the altcoin season index climbed to 48 and the CoinDesk Memecoin Index outpaced both Bitcoin and the CD20, with crypto market cap excluding Bitcoin crossing $1.1 trillion. When meme coins lead and whale capital repositions at the same time BTC holds above $74,000, the top 3 cryptos to buy now list looks very different.

Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now: Where the Bull Run Pays Most

Pepeto

Most traders who missed the biggest gains in crypto history did not miss them because they lacked intelligence. They missed them because they arrived after the entry was already priced in. By the time DOGE made the news in 2021, the wallets that made fortunes were already holding positions they entered months before the viral moment. By the time PEPE became a headline, the millionaires were the ones who bought before the listing. Pepeto is where the original creator behind Pepe, the token that turned small investments into life-changing gains, built the next chapter, and it is still in presale.

The cross-chain bridge at the core of the Pepeto exchange connects every network a trader needs in a single interface through the Pepeto exchange, so when the bull run moves, positions are already in place rather than scrambling to form after the chart has already moved.

The PepetoAI risk scorer evaluates every position from entry to exit before a dollar commits, so the trader who acts today enters with the same intelligence advantage that the early holders of every meme cycle already had and everyone else discovered too late. A position inside the Pepeto presale at $0.000000186 from the SolidProof-audited 420 trillion token supply is the entry that the next headline about this Binance listing will describe as the one that changed the outcome.

$8.8M is committed, the listing is confirmed. Pepeto is going viral among investors who know the meme coin playbook and recognize the same setup they missed the first time, and the search interest and social coverage building around the Binance listing is the signal that has preceded every meme coin run before the full market ever arrives.

Ethereum

ETH trades near $2,360, down 56% from its $5,090 all-time high, with the Glamsterdam upgrade targeting a 3x block gas limit increase by June and BlackRock’s staked ETH ETF pulling supply off the market. Support near $2,000, resistance near $2,500. The ecosystem is the most deeply embedded in crypto infrastructure, but a $265 billion market cap means the return plays out over quarters rather than in a single listing event.

Avalanche

AVAX trades near $9.60, down 82% from its $93 all-time high of November 2021, with the Avalanche9000 upgrade reducing subnet costs by 99.9%. Support at $9, resistance at $11. The ecosystem thesis is genuine, but an $8 billion market cap sitting 82% below all-time highs means recovering to prior highs takes a full bull cycle.

The Bottom Line

Bull runs make meme coin millionaires and they always have. The 2026 version is building right now and Pepeto is where the playbook runs again, with a confirmed Binance listing and the developer who ran the original chapter. Visit the Pepeto official website before the listing is the moment everyone else cites as the one they missed.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What makes Pepeto one of the top 3 cryptos to buy now?

Confirmed Binance listing, SolidProof audit, $8.8M raised, and the developer who built PEPE. Bull run presale-before-listing entries are where meme coin fortunes are made.

How are ETH and AVAX positioned as the bull run builds?

ETH targets prior highs with Glamsterdam in June. AVAX rebuilds after an 82% drawdown. Both are solid holds alongside Pepeto’s listing event.

Why are meme coins leading the top 3 cryptos to buy now?

PEPE, BONK and PENGU posted strong weekly gains as altcoin season index hits 48. Pepeto with PEPE lineage and a confirmed Binance listing is the 2026 version. Visit the Pepeto official website.