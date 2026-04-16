Tether just added $70 million in Bitcoin to its reserves, pushing holdings above 97,000 BTC worth over $7.1 billion. The move signals that even the largest entities in crypto are buying during fear, and the Crypto Fear and Greed Index has stayed below 10 for over 60 consecutive days, the longest extreme fear streak ever recorded.

That backdrop is exactly why the top 3 cryptos to buy now conversation is heating up, and wallets that understand what fear cycles produce are looking at Pepeto as the entry where exchange tools, a confirmed Binance listing, and presale pricing converge before the window shuts.

Tether Adds $70M in Bitcoin as Smart Money Moves Through Fear

Tether’s treasury now holds more than 97,000 BTC after the latest $70 million purchase, bringing reserves above $7.1 billion, according to CoinDesk. The strategy recycles up to 15% of quarterly profits into Bitcoin regardless of short term action, as CoinMarketCap confirmed. The Fear and Greed Index has printed extreme fear for over 60 straight days, more than double the streak from the Terra collapse in 2022, yet institutional capital enters at record pace. The top 3 cryptos to buy now belong to wallets that recognize the pattern, because every extended fear period has produced the entries that delivered the largest returns on the other side.

Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now and Why Pepeto Leads the List

Pepeto: The Working Exchange Layer That Smart Money Already Found

The hunt for the top 3 cryptos to buy now is intensifying, but the sharpest wallets are shifting attention to Pepeto, a working exchange layer that helps traders make faster and safer decisions every day. The PepetoAI risk scorer pulls together contract analysis and risk grading that normally takes hours, scoring every position from entry to exit. The cross chain bridge handles asset transfers while the scorer runs in the background, and together these tools present clear signals wallets can act on without second guessing.

The cofounder behind the original Pepe token leads the project with a former Binance expert on the dev team, and SolidProof verified every contract. The presale has raised above $9 million, and the confirmed Binance listing means the distance between the current floor and the first exchange candle is where real value transfer happens.

When someone buys a meme coin early at the right moment, the result looks like the early Shiba Inu wallets that turned four figure entries into seven figure exits before the market noticed. That same pattern repeats when a verified project launches from a presale floor during the longest fear streak on record. The presale is live at Pepeto official website, and once the listing arrives the current price becomes the entry everybody wishes they took.

Digitap: Marketing Without a Verifiable Product

Digitap markets itself as a tap to earn gaming token, but the presale has no confirmed exchange listing and no audit from a recognized firm. The gameplay in the whitepaper has not been shown in a playable build, and the team credentials remain unverified. Without a working product or confirmed listing partner, wallets entering Digitap are paying for a concept with no evidence of delivery.

Cardano: Protocol 11 Incoming but Returns Need Patience

ADA trades near $0.24 as of mid April, sitting 92% below its all time high of $3.09, according to CoinMarketCap. Protocol 11, the biggest governance overhaul since Chang, is confirmed for April 2026, and whale wallets holding more than 10 million ADA reached a four month high. Standard Chartered targets $0.75 by year end, but that requires a 213% move, and the $9 billion cap demands billions in fresh capital that has not arrived.

Conclusion:

ADA has Protocol 11 on deck and genuine whale interest at the $0.24 floor, and Tether adding $70 million in Bitcoin proves the smartest treasuries buy through fear. But ADA needs a 213% rally just to hit Standard Chartered’s year end target, and that requires macro relief missing for half a year. Pepeto has crossed above $9 million with a confirmed Binance listing, live tools verified by SolidProof, and the cofounder who built the original Pepe token at the helm, all still at presale pricing through the Pepeto official website.

Early Shiba Inu holders turned small entries into life changing exits because they committed during fear when nobody believed, and the presale floor that exists right now becomes the permanent distance between wallets that acted and wallets that watched the top 3 cryptos to buy now list and did nothing.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What are the top 3 cryptos to buy now in 2026?

ADA with its Protocol 11 upgrade and the broader Bitcoin recovery lead the large cap conversation, but Pepeto leads the list because its confirmed Binance listing creates distance that large caps cannot deliver from current caps.

Is Cardano still a good investment at $0.24?

ADA sits 92% below its all time high with whale interest rising and Protocol 11 confirmed. Standard Chartered targets $0.75, but the return requires patience that presale entries with confirmed listings do not demand.

Why is Pepeto on the top 3 cryptos to buy now list?

Pepeto has raised above $9 million with live exchange tools, a SolidProof audit, and a confirmed Binance listing. The Pepeto official website is the only way to enter before the listing removes the current floor permanently.