Telegram Signal Copier Announces Up to 75% Off on Copier Plans

Telegram Signal Copier (TSC), an automated trade execution software, has announced a limited-time pricing reduction of up to 75% on its Starter and Pro plans

Telegram Signal Copier (TSC) has announced a significant discount event across its subscription tiers, reducing access costs to its automated trading execution software by up to 75% discounts for new and subscribed users. The discount price plans are available from 20 April 2026 to 4 May 2026. This offer follows an extended period of price increases tied to ongoing platform development, including the recent launch of TSC’s new Versions and expanded AI-based signal-parsing capabilities.

What the Discounted Plans Cover

TSC is an automated copy trading software tool designed for traders of all levels. It reads trade instructions from Telegram channels that traders are already subscribed to, then executes those automatically on MT4, MT5, cTrader, DXTrade, or TradeLocker accounts. The current pricing event covers three tiers:

Starter Plan: Comes with a demo or live account access with basic risk control features.

Pro Plan: Comes with 3 live/demo account accesses with advanced features like the Pro AI, News Filter, and signal history dashboard.

Advance Lifetime Plan: Comes with all the features from basic to advanced, especially the Protector EA for prop traders. The lifetime plan offers only 40% discounts and lifetime access with a one-time payment only.

What TSC (Telegram Signal Copier) Provides

TSC (Telegram Signal Copier) automatically copies Telegram trading signals to trading platforms, removing manual errors and emotional trading. Key automation features TSC offers:

AI-Powered Signal Parsing. TSC uses OpenAI vision models to read Telegram signals in any format, text, image, or language.

Custom Risk Management Controls. Traders set independent risk rules per channel, including lot sizing, stop-loss and take-profit overrides/modifications, daily loss limits, and trailing stop modes.

Prop Firm Compatible Protection. Stealth execution delays, News Filter, and drawdown controls allow TSC to operate within the risk thresholds of major funded accounts.

Multi-Platform Trade Execution. TSC executes trades simultaneously from multiple Telegram channels across MT4, MT5, cTrader, DXTrade, and TradeLocker with sub-50 ms execution speeds.

Trackable Complete Signal History. All parsed signal data is stored in the Signal History Dashboard, ensuring trade history is preserved across device changes and reinstallations.

24/7 Human Support. TSC offers live customer support by real human beings 24/7.

Why This Matters to Retail Traders

A corresponding rise in Telegram-based trader communities has created demand for tools that bridge the gap between receiving trade instructions and executing them efficiently. Manual execution causes latency, human error, and the practical limitation that traders cannot monitor markets continuously.

Automated execution tools like TSC (Telegram Signal Copier) address these issues by removing the manual steps and errors. For traders using funded account programs, the need for an individual strategy with a maintained drawdown limit is acute.

Prop firm challenges typically include strict drawdown rules and loss limits that, if breached, void the account. TSC’s built-in drawdown-limiting features are designed to halt trading automatically when user-defined thresholds are approached.

Platform Availability and Access

TSC (Telegram Signal Copier) is available globally, with jurisdictional restrictions noted in the platform’s terms of service. All plans include free first-time setup assistance via 24/7 human support. The platform currently holds a 4.5/5 rating on Trustpilot and is trusted by over 90,000 traders worldwide.

This limited-time deal of up to 75% OFF is starting from April 20, 2026, and will end on May 4, 2026 . Check out the discounted plans and full pricing details.