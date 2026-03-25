Tina Fey Asked to Ask Taylor Swift to Save Capitol Theater in Cleveland by Releasing Concert Films

CLEVELAND, Ohio — March 16, 2026 — Cleveland resident Jeff Barge has issued a public request to comedian, writer, and producer Tina Fey, asking her to help deliver a message to global music superstar Taylor Swift: Cleveland’s historic Capitol Theatre, possibly nearing bankruptcy, could benefit enormously if Swift were to release her two concert films to independent theaters across the country.

Barge — who shares a December 13th birthday with Swift — says the appeal is rooted in realism as much as admiration.

“I don’t think there’s any realistic way that I could reach Taylor Swift directly,” Barge said. “But Tina Fey might be more accessible. She operates in the same cultural universe, and I believe there’s at least a chance that she might be able to get a message to Swift.”

Because of an unusual deal with the AMC movie chain, Swift’s two concert films are currently not freely available for distribution.

The request comes as many independent theaters nationwide continue to search for new programming strategies that can bring audiences back to neighborhood cinemas. Cleveland’s Capitol Theatre—one of the West Side’s most recognizable cultural landmarks—has faced the same economic pressures confronting many historic movie houses: changing viewing habits, streaming competition, and rising operating costs.

Over 1,200 movie theaters across the U.S. have been forced to close since the year 2000.

Barge believes special-event theatrical programming, particularly concert films, could be one of the most powerful tools available to revive independent theaters.

“Concert films turn moviegoing into a shared event again,” Barge said. “People come with friends, they sing along, they treat it like a celebration. It’s the kind of experience that neighborhood theaters were built for.”

Taylor Swift has already demonstrated the enormous theatrical potential of that format. Her 2023 theatrical release Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour became the highest-grossing concert film in history, earning approximately $261 million worldwide at the box office.

The film documented Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, which itself became the largest-grossing concert tour in history, selling more than 10 million tickets and generating over $2 billion in global ticket revenue.

When the concert film debuted on streaming platforms, it continued to attract massive audiences. Within its first three days on Disney+, the film generated approximately 4.6 million views, with viewers collectively watching more than 16 million hours of the performance.

Barge believes that even limited theatrical releases of Swift’s concert films or musical events could provide meaningful economic support to independent theaters like the Capitol. He would like the theater to have a Taylor Swift event the first Friday of every month, which could outgross the cult popularity of the film, “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” which is in continual play nationwide.

“Taylor Swift has already proven that she can bring millions of people into movie theaters,” Barge said. “If even a small portion of that energy were directed toward historic neighborhood theaters, it could make a real difference.”

Barge also emphasized Swift’s growing connection to Northeast Ohio through her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, who grew up in nearby Cleveland Heights.

“Cleveland has already adopted Taylor Swift,” Barge said. “Around here we consider her Cleveland’s ‘little sister.’ We’re proud of the connection, and we’d love to see that relationship deepen in a way that helps a historic Cleveland theater.”

The Capitol Theatre, located in Cleveland’s Gordon Square neighborhood, has served generations of moviegoers and remains one of the city’s most recognizable neighborhood cinemas. Supporters say preserving the venue is important not only for film culture but also for the surrounding local businesses that benefit from theater traffic.

Barge said his request is intentionally simple.

“I’m not asking for a tour stop or a concert,” he said. “Just the possibility that future concert films or musical events could be made available to independent theaters like the Capitol.”

Meanwhile, Fey herself is entering a new chapter in her career. The longtime television writer, actor, and producer is involved in the launch of Saturday Night Live UK, a British adaptation of the iconic American sketch comedy program scheduled to premiere in London in 2026.

The new series will follow the classic Saturday Night Live format, featuring weekly celebrity hosts, musical guests, and a resident ensemble cast performing live sketches before a studio audience. Jamie Dornan and Riz Ahmed will be early guest hosts.

The announced cast for the inaugural season includes Emma Sidi, Ania Magliano, Larry Dean, Ayoade Bamgboye, Paddy Young, Celeste Dring, Annabel Marlow, George Fouracres, Hammed Animashaun, Al Nash, and Jack Shep .

Barge said the timing of the request felt appropriate given Fey’s influence in both comedy and entertainment culture.

“Tina Fey has always understood how powerful live audiences and shared entertainment experiences can be,” Barge said. “The Capitol Theatre is exactly that kind of place. It’s a space where a community gathers.”

Barge says that if the message ever reaches Swift, Cleveland audiences will be ready.

“The Capitol Theatre will roll out the red carpet,” he said. “All we need is the chance.”

Swift’s business agent is David Zedeck, one of the senior music agents at CAA who has been involved in representing Swift for touring and major entertainment negotiations. Her publicist is Tree Paine.

For lack of strong marketing, the Capitol Theatre has seen attendance drop from 60,000 to 30,000 a year, causing it to default on a $1.5 million loan to the city of Cleveland. Film tickets nationwide have seen a 28 percent drop since the COVID-19 pandemic began.