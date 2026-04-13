The developer who built AlphaSwap worked on the Shibarium team at Shiba Inu, the Layer 2 blockchain that Shiba Inu deployed to reduce gas fees and increase transaction throughput across the SHIB ecosystem. Shibarium processed over 500 million mainnet transactions during that period.

Five hundred million on-chain transactions. That is the infrastructure-level credential sitting behind a presale that has raised its way toward $850,000 from 7,600+ holders while the broader market was navigating Iran war uncertainty, the worst Q1 since 2018, and a diplomatic session in Islamabad that ended without a deal after 21 hours.

The Shibarium connection did not just provide credibility. It provided the specific engineering discipline that turns a meme coin presale into a live AI-powered DEX generating real cross-chain trading fee revenue before any exchange has listed the token. AlphaPepe Stage 12 at $0.01450. Stage 11 sold out. Over $830,000 raised and climbing.

What 500 Million Mainnet Transactions Actually Proves

MEXC confirmed directly: a track record of 500 million mainnet transactions is verifiable evidence of deployment-level competence rather than a roadmap claim. Shibarium is Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 network, a fully operational blockchain with real users, real transactions, and real stakes attached to every deployment decision. The developer who navigated 500 million of those transactions was not building in a test environment. They were operating production infrastructure for one of the most actively traded meme coins in the market.

That specific experience is what AlphaSwap reflects. Cross-chain AI-powered DEX with contract screening, whale tracking, and trend detection running live before the token is listed anywhere. Not a planned feature. Not a Q3 update. A live product generating real trading fee revenue because the person who built it has done this before at a scale that dwarfs most crypto infrastructure projects.

Messari confirmed only 6 of 41 token sales since 2025 are profitable with average losses at 46%. The 35 that failed had no equivalent credential sitting behind the product they sold. The 6 that succeeded had development teams who shipped before listing rather than promising to ship after raising.

The $850K Raise That the Shibarium Connection Built

Not Launched on DEX Yet. Stage 11 Sold Out. Over $830,000 Raised. Stage 12 at $0.01450.

AlphaPepe is at $0.01450 in Stage 12 with over $830,000 raised from 7,600+ holders and 100 new wallets entering daily. AlphaSwap is live and generating real cross-chain trading fee revenue backed by the Shibarium development pedigree that 500 million mainnet transactions produced. A 10/10 BlockSAFU audit was completed before the presale opened, before public capital was accepted, before any marketing ran. Tokens arrive in your wallet the moment the transaction clears. No vesting schedule. Staking at 85% APR from day one. Buyers entering $1,000 or more can use code ALPHA30 for a 30% bonus on their token count.

At $0.01450 a $1,000 entry produces 68,966 tokens. Analysts targeting $1.50 at Q2 DEX launch put that at around $103,448. At $3.50 ahead of the Tier 1 CEX debut those tokens approach $241,379. The $850,000 milestone that this article describes is not the product of hype. It is the product of 7,600 wallets running the same due diligence check: who built this, have they done it before, is the product live, is the audit on record, and is the Q2 first pricing event approaching on a calendar that cannot be moved by a diplomatic session in Pakistan. Every answer pointed at Stage 12. The $850K is what happens when enough wallets get to the same answer before the window closes.

Join the AlphaPepe presale before Stage 12 sells out.

FAQs

Why does the Shibarium connection matter for AlphaPepe’s $850K raise?

The developer who built AlphaSwap was on the Shibarium team at Shiba Inu, a Layer 2 network that processed over 500 million mainnet transactions, providing on-chain verifiable evidence of deployment-level competence rather than a roadmap claim. MEXC confirmed this track record separates AlphaPepe from the 35 presales that Messari found unprofitable by demonstrating the developer has shipped production infrastructure at scale before building this live AI DEX.

What could a $1,000 Stage 12 entry with ALPHA30 be worth at Q2 launch?

At $0.01450 with ALPHA30 a $1,000 entry produces 89,655 tokens worth around $134,483 at $1.50 and $313,793 at the $3.50 Tier 1 projection.

Why has the Shibarium connection driven AlphaPepe to an $850K raise while other presales struggle?

Shibarium’s 500 million mainnet transactions represent verifiable on-chain proof that the developer can build and operate production blockchain infrastructure at scale. Combined with AlphaSwap running live, a 10/10 pre-deployment audit, and Q2 as the first pricing event, the Shibarium connection gives buyers the specific answer that the Messari filter requires: the product shipped before listing rather than after raising.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments carry risk, including total loss of capital.

All market analysis and token data are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial advice. Readers should conduct independent research and consult licensed advisors before investing.

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