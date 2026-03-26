The Rapid Growth of Web3 Infrastructure Platforms

Web3 infrastructure platforms are growing rapidly as decentralised applications require reliable backend services for data indexing, node hosting, storage, and identity management. The Web3 infrastructure market was valued at approximately $2.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $12 billion by 2028, according to a report by Messari. Companies like Alchemy, Infura, The Graph, and Chainlink provide the middleware layer that connects blockchain networks to applications used by millions of people.

What Web3 Infrastructure Includes

Web3 infrastructure covers the tools and services that developers need to build and operate decentralised applications. Node infrastructure providers like Alchemy, Infura (owned by Consensys), and QuickNode offer API access to blockchain networks. Instead of running their own Ethereum or Solana nodes, developers send requests through these providers, which maintain thousands of nodes globally. Alchemy reported that it processed more than 300 billion API requests in 2024, up from 50 billion in 2021.

Data indexing is another major category. The Graph, a decentralised protocol for querying blockchain data, processes more than 3 billion queries per month across 50 blockchain networks, according to its public dashboard. Without indexing services, developers would need to scan entire blockchain histories to retrieve specific data, a process that could take hours or days. The Graph reduces query times to milliseconds.

Oracle networks bridge on-chain and off-chain data. Chainlink, the largest oracle provider, secures more than $20 billion in value across DeFi protocols by feeding real-world price data, weather information, and random number generation to smart contracts. Chainlink has integrated with more than 1,900 projects across 30 blockchains. More than 30,000 fintech companies rely on infrastructure like this to build blockchain-connected products.

Growth Drivers for Web3 Infrastructure

The expansion of layer-2 networks has multiplied demand for infrastructure services. Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, and zkSync each operate as separate blockchain networks that need their own node infrastructure, data indexing, and oracle services. The number of active blockchain networks grew from roughly 50 in 2021 to more than 300 in 2024, according to DeFiLlama. Each new network creates demand for the same set of infrastructure tools.

Developer adoption is accelerating. The 2024 Electric Capital Developer Report found that more than 23,000 developers contributed to open-source blockchain projects monthly, with the total number of developers who have ever worked on blockchain projects exceeding 100,000. As the developer base grows, so does demand for SDKs, APIs, testing tools, and deployment platforms. Platforms like Hardhat, Foundry, and Tenderly provide development environments specifically designed for smart contract development.

Enterprise adoption is a newer growth driver. Large companies building blockchain applications prefer managed infrastructure services over running their own nodes. Amazon Web Services launched its Managed Blockchain service, which supports Ethereum and Hyperledger Fabric. Google Cloud integrated with blockchain data through BigQuery datasets covering Ethereum, Bitcoin, and 10 other networks. Fintech revenue growth at a 23% CAGR includes revenue from these infrastructure services.

Key Companies and Their Roles

Alchemy is the largest Web3 infrastructure provider by market reach. Valued at $10.2 billion after its 2022 funding round, Alchemy provides node APIs, development tools, and analytics to more than 100,000 developers. Its customers include OpenSea, Aave, and Adobe. Alchemy supports more than 30 blockchain networks and processes hundreds of billions of compute units monthly.

Filecoin and Arweave provide decentralised storage for Web3 applications. Filecoin, built by Protocol Labs, has more than 3,700 active storage providers holding more than 30 exbibytes of storage capacity. The network stores data for institutions including CERN, the University of California Berkeley, and the Internet Archive. Arweave focuses on permanent data storage, with more than 4 billion transactions stored permanently on its network.

Decentralised identity is an emerging infrastructure category. Companies like Spruce, Civic, and WorldCoin are building digital identity systems where users control their own credentials. The World Wide Web Consortium’s Verifiable Credentials standard provides a technical framework. Fintech companies capturing 25% of banking revenues will increasingly rely on decentralised identity infrastructure for customer onboarding.

Challenges and Outlook

Centralisation is a concern. Despite building for a decentralised ecosystem, many Web3 infrastructure providers are centralised companies. If Alchemy or Infura experiences downtime, thousands of applications can be affected. This was demonstrated in 2020 when an Infura outage disrupted MetaMask and several DeFi protocols. Decentralised alternatives like The Graph and Pocket Network address this risk but are still maturing.

Revenue models are evolving. Most infrastructure companies use usage-based pricing similar to cloud computing. Alchemy charges based on compute units consumed. The Graph uses a query fee model paid in GRT tokens. As transaction volumes grow and more applications launch, these revenue models should scale proportionally.

The Web3 infrastructure market is following the same trajectory as cloud computing in the 2000s. AWS launched in 2006 and now generates more than $90 billion in annual revenue. The growth from 20 to over 300 fintech unicorns was enabled by cloud infrastructure. A similar dynamic is emerging for blockchain, where infrastructure investment today is creating the foundation for the next generation of financial applications.