The Problem with Vibe Coding: You Still Need to Know What to Build – Solutioning Helps Fix It

The pitch for vibe coding always sounded great. Anyone can build a product now — just describe what you want and the AI builds it. What nobody really said out loud was this: you still had to know what to build. The AI wouldn’t tell you if your idea was any good. It wouldn’t tell you who your real user was. It wouldn’t tell you what your competitors were already doing better. So the people who got something useful out of vibe coding were the ones who already knew the answers. Everyone else got a polished version of the wrong product. Vibe Solutioning, the category Rocket.new is introducing, is the first real fix for this gap.

1. The AI Helps You Figure Out What to Build

Rocket.new opens with a Solve step that does the research with you. It studies the market, checks competitors, defines who the user really is, and tests whether the problem is worth solving. You arrive with a rough idea and leave with a clear plan one that says what to build, who it’s for, and which features matter most.

Vibe coding assumed you already had all of this figured out. If you didn’t, the tool had no way to help you get there.

What this fixes: the research step the category pretended you didn’t need. Vibe Solutioning does it with you. Vibe coding left it to you alone.

2. The Plan Becomes Part of the Build

With Rocket.new, the plan from Solve is the actual input for the builder. Features get prioritized the right way. The structure matches the user. The code carries the thinking.

Vibe coding treated the prompt as the whole plan. Whatever you typed was the whole input. Everything else stayed in your head if you had it at all.

What this fixes: the gap between the plan and the product. Vibe Solutioning closes it. Vibe coding left it open.

3. Output That’s Ready for Real Users

Rocket.new makes products that are ready for real users on the first try. Clean code, mobile-friendly design, search-engine structure, and accessibility are all built in. You don’t have to guess if what you built is good enough to launch.

Vibe coding gave you a prototype and a question: is this actually ready? Usually the answer was no, and the work to make it ready was all on you.

What this fixes: the gap between prototype and product. Vibe Solutioning ends it. Vibe coding made it bigger.

4. A Platform That Holds Your Project Together

Real products last weeks, involve many people, and use tools you already have. Rocket.new handles that with project memory that stays across sessions, 25+ ready-to-use integrations, and the ability to continue working on code you already wrote. You don’t lose progress. You don’t rebuild services that already work. You don’t have to start from scratch when you already have a product in progress.

Vibe coding was built for solo sessions and fresh starts. Anything beyond that needed duct tape.

What this fixes: the fragility of real, long-running work. Vibe Solutioning makes it stable. Vibe coding made it shaky.

5. Edits That Don’t Break Your Product

Rocket.new lets you change one small part of your product without disturbing the rest, and you can undo any change in one click. Every version is saved.

Vibe coding relied on more prompts to make changes. Small edits often caused unexpected problems, and undoing them often meant rebuilding.

What this fixes: the slow breakdown of a product over time. Vibe Solutioning protects it. Vibe coding wore it down.

6. A Real Safety Net for the Last Mile

Rocket.new includes a real Success team. When the AI gets stuck, a human expert takes over — tricky integrations, unusual flows, edge cases the AI has never seen. They push the project across the finish line.

Vibe coding ended where the AI’s limits started. That last ten percent of every serious project was your problem.

What this fixes: the stall right before launch. Vibe Solutioning carries you through. Vibe coding left you hanging.

The Gap the Category Kept Quiet

The quiet rule of vibe coding was that you had to show up already knowing the answers. If you already knew who the product was for, what it was replacing, what the competitive space looked like, and what the right features were, the tool could turn your knowledge into code. If you didn’t, the tool would still turn your half-formed knowledge into code it just wouldn’t be the right code. Vibe Solutioning closes that gap. Rocket.new’s Solve step, launch-ready build, long-term memory, integrations, safe editing, and Success team all exist to pick up the parts of the work vibe coding left to you. The experience isn’t “describe and build.” It’s “think, decide, build, ship with the platform carrying the load with you.”