The crypto market just touched $2.51 trillion with the Fear Index locked at 16, and the best crypto to buy now is not the token recovering from the sell off but the one filling its presale because of it. Pepeto has raised more than $8.8 million while the cofounder who launched the original Pepe token prepares a confirmed Binance listing, and the wallets entering during this fear are the ones history says celebrate first when the chart turns.

Fear Index Sits at 16 as the Crypto Market Passes $2.51 Trillion

The global crypto market reached $2.51 trillion on April 10 with BTC above $71,000 and ETH near $2,243, according to CoinGabbar. A solo BTC miner earned a $225,000 block reward this week, proving individual operators still compete. MEXC reported BTC dominance at 57.2% while the Fear and Greed Index remains at extreme fear, a reading that marked previous bottoms in 2022 and 2024.

Finding the Best Crypto to Buy Now in Extreme Fear

Pepeto

The market sits at $2.51 trillion and almost nobody feels confident enough to act, but the best crypto to buy now is the entry that fills while everyone else waits. Large tokens are grinding through ranges and the fear reading confirms most wallets are watching, not buying. When sentiment sits this low, the positions built during the silence deliver when volume returns. Pepeto is where that positioning is happening.

More than $8.8 million has entered the presale at $0.000000186 with a confirmed Binance listing approaching and the cofounder who launched the original Pepe token leading the build. The working exchange is already active, making Pepeto the best crypto to buy now for anyone who understands that the listing is where presale entries turn into returns everyone else pays more for.

The risk scorer flags unsafe contracts before capital enters, so every new token can be checked in seconds before a dollar goes in. The bridge carries tokens across chains without fees, meaning capital on ETH or BNB reaches the Pepeto exchange without losing a cent, and staking at 185% APY compounds the position while the listing date approaches. SolidProof approved the code, and the same 420 trillion supply that carried the original Pepe coin to a billion dollar market cap is now backed by exchange tools the first Pepe never had. Early XRP holders who bought at $0.005 turned small entries into massive returns by moving one day before the crowd, and the listing is exactly that moment for presale holders. Being hours early is the difference between life changing money and watching others celebrate, and this presale is still open.

XRP

XRP trades near $1.35 on April 10 in a range between $1.30 and $1.38, according to FX Leaders. The CLARITY Act returns to the Senate on April 13, and a markup could give XRP commodity classification. Resistance sits at $1.54 with heavy supply between $1.45 and $1.47 from underwater holders. A breakout to $2.00 delivers 49% stretched across months, a pace that cannot match what a listing event delivers in one move.

Ethereum (ETH)

ETH trades near $2,243 after the ceasefire bounce faded, according to CoinGecko. The token needs $2,500 at the 50 day average before any trend shift. A move from $2,243 to $3,000 is 37% over months, a timeline the best crypto to buy now should beat decisively.

Conclusion

For anyone searching for the best crypto to buy now, XRP and ETH offer paths measured in months and capped in percentages, but the presale offers a single listing event that reprices every entry at once. Early XRP holders turned $0.005 entries into generational positions by moving one day before the crowd, and the listing is where Pepeto holders collect the same kind of return everyone else will pay more for after.

The Pepeto official website shows capital entering while the Fear Index reads 16, and that timing separates the wallets that celebrate from the ones that read about it later. The best crypto to buy now is the one where being hours early is the difference between life changing money and watching others collect it, and this presale does not reopen once the listing arrives.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What is the best crypto to buy now in April 2026?

Pepeto leads with more than $8.8 million raised, a confirmed Binance listing, and a working exchange already active.

How does Pepeto compare to XRP and ETH?

The best crypto to buy now stands apart because XRP targets $2 over months and ETH grinds toward $3,000, but Pepeto delivers all its distance in one listing event, and the Pepeto official website shows the pace of capital entering.

Why is the presale filling during extreme fear?

Wallets entering at a Fear Index of 16 see a confirmed listing, a SolidProof approved exchange, and the cofounder who built the original Pepe coin.