Treasury Secretary Bessent and Fed Chair Powell summoned the CEOs of every major U.S. bank to an emergency meeting this week after an advanced AI model exposed cybersecurity weaknesses across every major operating system. The polygon price prediction and every altcoin forecast just shifted, because when regulators and Wall Street leaders discuss AI threats to finance, the tokens with built in security tools become the safest bets. Pepeto has raised above $8.8M with live exchange tools and a confirmed Binance listing approaching while the market processes what just happened.

Bessent and Powell Call Emergency Meeting Over AI Threats

Treasury Secretary Bessent and Fed Chair Powell called Wall Street bank CEOs to an urgent meeting on Tuesday to warn about cybersecurity risks from a new AI model capable of exploiting weaknesses across every major browser, according to Bloomberg. The CEOs of Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Goldman Sachs all attended, as reported by CoinDesk. When the people controlling the global financial system hold emergency meetings about AI security, the polygon price prediction and every token without protection tools just became riskier.

Polygon Price Prediction Meets the Token Built for This Moment

Pepeto: The Exchange Layer That Protects Every Trade

Pepeto proves its value as the top presale in a market where AI threats dominate the news cycle. The zero fee swap engine lets holders move tokens across any chain without fees, and the cross chain bridge connects blockchains so no wallet is trapped when conditions shift. While institutions assess AI threats, Pepeto holders already check every contract through the PepetoAI risk scorer, which gives them a security edge most tokens do not offer.

The presale raised above $8.8M during weeks when the Fear and Greed Index sat in extreme fear, the kind of traction that only comes from calculated wallets that already see the outcome. The founder who engineered the original Pepe token into a global phenomenon built this project, a former Binance expert sits on the dev team, and SolidProof has audited all 420 trillion tokens. The confirmed Binance listing is weeks away, and the polygon price prediction shows slow recovery while Pepeto builds the kind of return that only exists before a first listing.

Polygon: Active Network, Slow Price Recovery

Polygon trades at $0.091, near its record low despite strong fundamentals, according to CoinMarketCap. The network recorded 8.1 million active addresses last month, a 28% jump, and Polymarket drove $4.5 billion in monthly transactions. Mastercard integrated Polygon for on chain payments and a 100 million POL burn went through in February. The polygon price prediction for April sits between $0.08 and $0.12, with a possible rise to $0.28 by year end. POL remains down roughly 90% from its peak, and the percentage math from here competes with dozens of layer two tokens fighting for the same capital.

Chainlink: Oracle Strength, Measured Gains

Chainlink trades near $9.13 with steady demand from real world asset tokenization, according to CoinGecko. LINK sits 82% below its $52 all time high and remains essential infrastructure for DeFi data feeds. At a $6 billion market cap, LINK needs a 5x just to revisit its peak, and that move requires sustained inflows that have not arrived.

The Bottom Line

Bessent and Powell calling an emergency meeting over AI threats proves that protection tools are no longer optional in this market, and the polygon price prediction reflects a world still figuring out which tokens are ready. Polygon’s 90% drawdown and LINK’s 82% gap from its high show that strong fundamentals deliver slow recovery at large valuations, while Pepeto rewards early wallets with math that only exists before a listing.

The Pepeto official website shows above $8.8M raised during extreme fear from wallets following whale signals. Early Chainlink holders who followed whale movements before the 2021 rally all say the same thing, they were uncertain and they wish they committed more at the price available before everyone arrived. The same whale signal is flashing into Pepeto right now, and the wallets following it are looking at returns the uncertain ones will spend this cycle wishing they had.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the polygon price prediction for 2026 compared to Pepeto?

Analysts project POL reaching $0.28 by year end, a modest recovery. Pepeto offers asymmetric return potential from presale pricing with a confirmed Binance listing that POL’s setup cannot match.

How do AI security threats affect the polygon price prediction?

When regulators hold emergency meetings about AI risks, tokens with built in tools like the PepetoAI risk scorer become more attractive to wallets seeking protection alongside returns.

What makes Pepeto different from other presale tokens?

The Pepe founder, live exchange tools, a SolidProof audit on 420 trillion tokens, and a confirmed Binance listing give Pepeto a foundation most presales lack. Visit the Pepeto official website for details.