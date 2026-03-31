The Hidden Cost of EHR Workarounds for Healthcare Brands

Electronic Health Records (EHRs) were designed to streamline care delivery, improve documentation accuracy, and create a unified source of truth across healthcare organizations. In practice, however, many systems fall short of aligning with the realities of clinical workflows. As a result, clinicians and administrative staff often develop informal “workarounds” to bridge the gap between how systems are designed and how care is actually delivered.

While these workarounds may seem harmless, they introduce a layer of hidden operational risk that healthcare brands are only beginning to fully understand. From compliance vulnerabilities to revenue leakage, the downstream effects can be significant, yet they rarely surface in vendor demos or official process maps.

The Rise of Shadow Workflows

In theory, EHR platforms should support end-to-end processes. In reality, organizations encounter friction points: rigid templates, excessive clicks, limited customization, or workflows that do not reflect specialty-specific needs.

To compensate, staff often create parallel systems, including:

Spreadsheets to track patient follow-ups or referrals

Copy-and-paste documentation to speed up charting

Manual notes outside the EHR

Messaging through email, text, or third-party apps instead of built-in communication channels

These “shadow workflows” are not officially sanctioned, but they are widespread. A 2023 KLAS Research survey found clinicians frequently rely on external tools to manage inefficiencies, particularly in high-volume specialties.

These behaviors reflect adaptation, not resistance, to systems that fail to support day-to-day work.

Compliance Gaps That Go Unnoticed

One of the most significant risks associated with EHR workarounds is compliance. Healthcare organizations operate under strict frameworks, including HIPAA and CMS requirements. When information is managed outside the system of record, compliance becomes more difficult.

For example, storing patient data in spreadsheets or using unsecured messaging channels creates privacy and security risks. Even when staff act in good faith, these practices can expose organizations to audits or breaches.

In 2022, a regional healthcare network faced scrutiny after discovering scheduling data was tracked in shared spreadsheets outside the EHR. While no breach occurred, the organization had to implement corrective measures and redesign workflows.

Documentation Errors and Clinical Risk

Workarounds also compromise documentation integrity. Copy-and-paste practices, while efficient, increase the risk of outdated or inaccurate information being carried forward.

The Joint Commission has flagged copy-forward documentation as a contributor to clinical risk, noting that errors in histories, medication lists, or care plans can lead to inappropriate treatment decisions.

Similarly, when notes are captured outside the EHR and later transcribed, omissions or misinterpretations can occur. Over time, these discrepancies can affect both patient outcomes and documentation defensibility.

Revenue Leakage and Operational Inefficiency

Beyond compliance and clinical concerns, EHR workarounds can have a direct financial impact. Revenue cycle management depends heavily on accurate, timely, and complete documentation. When workflows are fragmented, gaps in data capture can lead to missed charges, delayed billing, or denied claims.

For example, if a clinician tracks procedures or follow-ups in a personal spreadsheet but fails to reconcile that information with the EHR, billable services may never be submitted. Similarly, manual processes for eligibility verification or prior authorization can increase the likelihood of errors that result in claim denials.

A 2024 HFMA report found inefficient workflows and incomplete documentation contribute to billions in lost revenue annually across U.S. healthcare systems.

The Vendor Demo Disconnect

One reason EHR workarounds persist is that they are rarely addressed during system selection. Vendor demos showcase idealized workflows; clean, linear processes that assume consistent data entry.

In reality, healthcare environments are far more complex. Variability in patient needs and clinician preferences means workflows are rarely as straightforward as they appear.

This disconnect can lead organizations to underestimate the customization and redesign required for real-world alignment.

Industry Examples: Addressing the Gap

Some healthcare organizations and consulting firms are beginning to tackle this issue more directly by focusing on workflow optimization rather than just system deployment.

TempDev, a healthcare consulting company specializing in platforms like Salesforce Health Cloud, has worked with providers to identify and eliminate shadow workflows. In several cases, TempDev found that staff relied on external spreadsheets to manage referrals and care coordination, functions that could be integrated into the primary system with proper configuration.

By redesigning workflows and consolidating data into a centralized platform, these organizations were able to reduce manual effort, improve data visibility, and minimize compliance risks.

Similarly, health systems like Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic have invested in continuous EHR optimization, using clinician feedback and iterative improvements to align systems with practice.

Why Workarounds Persist

Despite growing awareness of the risks, workarounds remain deeply embedded in many healthcare environments. There are several reasons for this:

Time pressure

Usability challenges

Limited training

Cultural normalization of informal processes

Addressing these factors requires more than technical fixes. It involves organizational change management, user engagement, and leadership support.

Moving Toward Sustainable Solutions

To reduce reliance on EHR workarounds, healthcare brands are increasingly adopting a combination of strategies:

Workflow-first design: Prioritizing real-world clinical and administrative workflows during system configuration and optimization. User-centered customization: Tailoring templates, interfaces, and processes to meet the needs of specific specialties and roles. Continuous improvement: Regularly reviewing system performance and incorporating user feedback. Training and governance: Ensuring that staff understand both the capabilities of the system and the risks associated with workarounds. Integration over fragmentation: Consolidating tools and reducing the need for external systems wherever possible.

Technology vendors are evolving by offering more flexible platforms, improved interoperability, and enhanced user experience design. However, responsibility ultimately lies with organizations to ensure systems align with operational realities.

A Hidden Risk Worth Addressing

EHR workarounds are not inherently malicious. They are often pragmatic responses to system limitations. But their cumulative impact can affect compliance, clinical quality, and financial performance.

As healthcare organizations continue investing in digital transformation, success depends not just on adopting technology, but on ensuring it supports the people who use it.

By addressing shadow workflows, healthcare brands can reduce risk, improve efficiency, and better realize the value of their EHR investments.