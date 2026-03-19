The Future of Electric Boats with Alexandre Mongeon, Vision Marine Technologies Chief Executive Officer & Director

Alexandre Mongeon is a visionary leader and socially responsible entrepreneur with over 25 years of extensive experience in the marine industry. As the Co-Founder and CEO of Vision Marine Technologies, Alexandre has been a driving force in the transition toward sustainable boating by leveraging his deep expertise in electrification and advanced battery technology.

He currently oversees the entire lifecycle of the company’s flagship innovations, specifically spearheading the design, manufacturing, and production of the groundbreaking E-Motion™ technology and high-performance electric boats. His leadership ensures that the company remains at the forefront of marine innovation while maintaining a commitment to environmental stewardship.

Before pioneering the future of electric propulsion, Alexandre established himself as a world-class avid racer of speedboats. This competitive background provides him with a unique perspective on performance and precision, allowing him to blend the thrill of high-speed transit with the necessity of eco-friendly engineering.

Please tell us your name and briefly about your background in the industry.

My name is Alexandre Mongeon, and I serve as the CEO and Director of Vision Marine Technologies. I’ve spent over 25 years in the boating industry, a journey that eventually led me to specialize in electrification and battery technology.

As a Co-Founder of the company, I now oversee the design, manufacturing, and production of our E-Motion™ technology and our line of electric boats. My perspective is shaped by two worlds: I’m a former world-class speedboat racer, which gives me a deep appreciation for performance, and I’m a socially responsible entrepreneur dedicated to driving innovation in the maritime sector.

Vision Marine Technologies is advancing electric propulsion on the water. How is the company positioning itself to lead the global transition towards zero-emission marine mobility?

We are tackling this transition from a few different angles. At the core is our proprietary E-Motion™ 180E electric powertrain, which provides the kind of high-performance propulsion the marine industry has been waiting for.

But technology alone isn’t enough. We are building a vertically integrated platform that bridges the gap between propulsion technology, boat manufacturing, and direct retail. A major part of that strategy was our acquisition of Nautical Ventures; it gave us an established network for sales, service, and customer engagement. By controlling the technology and the distribution, we’re in a unique position to accelerate the adoption of electric boating and lead the shift toward a cleaner, high-performance future on the water.

Demand for electric boats is accelerating globally. How is Vision Marine scaling the E-Motion™ platform to capture market share as marine electrification gathers pace?

Demand for electric boats is accelerating, and Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR) is scaling its E-Motion™ electric propulsion platform through OEM integrations and a vertically integrated distribution strategy.

According to a recent report by Morningstar, the global electric boat market is entering a transformative growth phase as marine transportation and recreational boating industries accelerate the transition toward zero-emission propulsion systems. Valued at USD 7.7 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach USD 20.9 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

The high-voltage E-Motion™ 180E system has been integrated into 25 different models, allowing manufacturers to rapidly introduce electric models. Through its Nautical Ventures retail and service network, the company also gains direct market access for sales, installation, and customer support. Together, this technology, OEM partnerships, and distribution platform position Vision Marine to capture meaningful share as marine electrification accelerates.



Your proprietary E-Motion™ powertrain sits at the heart of the company’s strategy. What key technological advantages does it offer over conventional marine propulsion systems?

Vision Marine’s E-Motion™ electric powertrain delivers several key technological advantages over conventional internal combustion marine engines. First, it provides instant torque and smooth acceleration, delivering superior performance and responsiveness on the water. Second, the system is fully electric and zero-emission, eliminating fuel consumption, exhaust emissions, and significantly reducing noise and maintenance requirements. A key differentiator is that Vision Marine owns the manufacturing and tooling behind its marine-certified battery system, giving the company greater control over quality, scalability, and cost. Together, the integrated propulsion and battery platform position the E-Motion™ system as a high-performance, vertically integrated solution for the future of marine electrification.

As CEO and co-founder, how did your long-term vision guide the company’s evolution from an electric boat manufacturer into a vertically integrated propulsion technology platform?

As CEO and co-founder, my long-term vision has always been to move beyond simply building electric boats and instead develop a fully integrated electric propulsion platform for the marine industry. Through operating and supporting more than 70,000 electric boat rentals, we gained invaluable real-world insight into how consumers actually use electric boats—what they expect in terms of performance, reliability, range, and ease of use. That data and experience guided our strategy to control the critical components of the ecosystem, including propulsion systems, battery technology, software integration, and manufacturing. By vertically integrating the platform, Vision Marine can deliver a complete, marine-certified electric propulsion solution that boat manufacturers and consumers can rely on at scale.

Vision Marine is expanding through partnerships and acquisitions. How do these strategic moves strengthen your route to market and support long-term global scalability?

Our strategy is to build a fully integrated electric marine ecosystem by combining advanced propulsion technology with strong distribution and service networks. Through targeted partnerships and the acquisition of Nautical Ventures, such as expanding our retail and dealer presence, we gain direct access to customers while accelerating adoption of electric propulsion. This approach allows Vision Marine to control more of the value chain—from technology and manufacturing to sales and service—while scaling the E-Motion™ platform globally.

Electrification in the automotive sector accelerated after regulatory pressure and falling battery costs. What similar tipping points do you foresee in marine electrification?

One of the most significant tipping points we foresee is the increasing movement to restrict or ban gasoline and diesel engines on waterways, particularly in environmentally sensitive lakes and urban marine areas across North America. At the same time, Europe is already moving aggressively in this direction, with strong regulatory pushes to transition recreational and commercial waterways away from combustion engines.

Your system integrates high-voltage batteries, advanced motors and intelligent software. How does this integrated approach redefine performance, efficiency and reliability in modern boating?

Our integrated approach brings together high-voltage marine-certified batteries, high-efficiency electric motors, and intelligent control software into a single optimized propulsion platform. By designing the entire system in-house—including the battery architecture, power electronics, and software—we can precisely manage energy delivery, torque, and thermal performance in real time. This results in instant acceleration, significantly higher energy efficiency compared to combustion engines, and far fewer moving parts, which greatly improves reliability and reduces maintenance. Ultimately, it transforms the boating experience by delivering quiet, powerful, and highly dependable performance while moving the industry toward zero-emission propulsion.

Sustainability is increasingly central for investors and regulators. How is Vision Marine balancing environmental leadership with commercial growth and shareholder value?

At Vision Marine, we don’t see sustainability and profitability as competing interests; we see them as the same goal. The “environmental leadership” part is driven by shifting regulations—as North America and Europe move toward restricting internal combustion engines on waterways, the demand for zero-emission propulsion is no longer theoretical. It’s here.

We are proving the “commercial growth” side of that equation with real numbers:

Sales Momentum: In early 2026, we saw a 446% year-over-year increase in electric boat sales under contract. This shows that consumers aren’t just interested in “going green”—they are actively committing to the technology. ( Morningstar )

Operational Scale: Our rental operations have surpassed 70,000 completed electric boat rentals , providing us with massive real-world data and a direct “rental-to-ownership” sales funnel. ( StockTitan )

Financial Inflection: In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, we achieved a major milestone by generating $1.9 million in positive operating cash flow. ( NASDAQ )

Cost Efficiency: For the end-user, our E-Motion™ technology can offer up to a 90% reduction in fuel and maintenance costs compared to traditional engines.( IBEX360 News )

By integrating the high-margin retail power of Nautical Ventures (which generated $12.8M in revenue in its first few months with us) with our proprietary technology, we are building a business that rewards shareholders precisely because it is leading the charge toward a cleaner industry.

What role do you see Vision Marine Technologies playing in shaping the next generation of electric marine mobility and digitally connected maritime ecosystems?

Vision Marine Technologies is positioning itself at the center of the next generation of electric marine mobility by developing a fully integrated propulsion ecosystem that combines high-performance electric powertrains with intelligent digital systems. Our E-Motion™ platform was designed not only to electrify boats, but to create a connected architecture where propulsion, battery management, diagnostics, and vessel data all work together to improve performance, reliability, and user experience. Ultimately, Vision Marine aims to help define a new standard for electric boating—where zero-emission propulsion, connected technologies, and scalable manufacturing come together to support the global transition toward smarter and more sustainable boating.