TETRIS and SPACE INVADERS Unite In First Ever Collaboration

Available For A Limited Time Through April Featuring Three Events

Las Vegas, NV – Two of gaming’s most iconic franchises are joining forces as TETRIS and SPACE INVADERS unite in an unprecedented collaboration launching April 1st through April 30th. The new game mode is available via the TETRIS mobile app created by PLAYSTUDIOS, a developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile and social games. This marks the first time these arcade legends will merge their gameplay worlds in a limited-time crossover event. Two arcade titans from gaming’s golden age unite to create something entirely new while honoring their legendary legacies.

Experience a brand-new game mode that fuses classic TETRIS blocks with alien invasions. Clear lines to attack incoming enemies, survive special themed levels, and face iconic Invaders. Enjoy exclusive visuals, music, and rewards, all inspired by SPACE INVADERS for a limited time.

Read more from the exclusive announcement with Newsweek here.

Youtube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYedxU6n3oM

The Ultimate Arcade Showdown

The TETRIS × SPACE INVADERS collaboration brings together 90 years of combined gaming heritage, uniting TETRIS with the relentless alien invasion intensity of SPACE INVADERS.

Three Epic Events

The collaboration unfolds across three major in-game events:

Days of Invaders (April 1-12): The invasion begins with a 12-day login activity where players peel one sticker per day to reveal a secret image. Complete the set to earn exclusive cosmetics and prizes that celebrate this historic crossover.

Earth Protection Events – Dots.eco Partnership (April 13-23): PLAYSTUDIOS and Dots.Eco partner to help protect wildlife around the world. Players complete a curated set of levels in the TETRIS mobile app; upon completion, PLAYSTUDIOS makes a donation in their name and awards a certificate detailing the impact location – proving that gaming can make a real-world difference.

Invaders Showdown Tournament (April 24-30): The battle escalates to an epic finale with a competitive tournament showcasing a new limited-time game mode. Rankings are based on score, and the highest-ranked players receive exclusive rewards.

A Tribute to Arcade Heritage

Both franchises hold legendary status in gaming history, particularly in Japan where they helped define the golden age of arcades. This collaboration honors that heritage with premium execution and a nod to arcade gameplay that respects both brands’ iconic legacies.

Join the Battle: The TETRIS × SPACE INVADERS event runs throughout April.

Players can experience this historic crossover by downloading the TETRIS mobile game from the app stores:

Google Play – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details/Tetris?id=com.n3twork.tetris&hl=en_SG

Apple App Store – https://apps.apple.com/us/app/tetris/id1491074310

ABOUT PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS), creator of the groundbreaking myVIP loyalty program, is a publisher and developer of award-winning mobile games, including the iconic Tetris mobile app, Tetris Block Party, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, and Sudoku. The myVIP loyalty platform offers its members the richest rewards in gaming and enables them to earn real-world rewards from a global collection of iconic hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands. playAWARDS partners include MGM Resorts International, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Virgin Voyages, Topgolf, and Cirque du Soleil, among others. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS apps combine the best elements of popular casual games with compelling real-world benefits. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

ABOUT THE TETRIS BRAND

The Tetris brand is one of the leading and most distinctive video game brands and franchises in the world. Created in 1984, the brand continues to be loved globally by people of all ages and all cultures. Billions of Tetris games are played online every year, and over 520 million units have been sold worldwide. The Tetris brand’s global licensee network includes major video game publishers, including Nintendo and Sega, as well as many partners in electronics, toys and games, apparel, accessories, entertainment, and more. Tetris Holding, LLC, is the owner of Tetris rights worldwide, and The Tetris Company, Inc. is its exclusive licensee. For the latest information about the Tetris brand and Tetris products, please visit www.tetris.com

Learn more about the history of the game by watching the Apple Original Film “Tetris” now streaming on Apple TV+.

Tetris is a registered trademark.

Connect With TETRIS:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tetris_official/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Tetris/

X: https://x.com/tetris_official

Website: https://tetris.com/

Contact Details:

Business: Tetris Prime

Contact Name: Shiran Hazan

Contact Email: shiran.hazan@playstudios.com

Website: https://playstudios.com/

Country: United States