Moving while the entry is open is how every crypto success story started, and the same entry is open right now. The tao price prediction for April took a hit when Covenant AI, a major subnet developer, publicly exited Bittensor over centralization claims, pushing TAO from $337 to $259 in 24 hours.

But Grayscale increased its TAO stake to 43% and is preparing an ETF application, proving institutional conviction holds through the noise. Pepeto has collected more than $8 million in its presale during this fear, moves closer to a confirmed Binance listing, and trades at $0.000000186.

TAO Price Prediction Today as Covenant AI Exits and Grayscale Loads 43% Stake

In the latest tao price prediction news, Covenant AI announced its departure from Bittensor on April 10, accusing founder Jacob Steeves of maintaining centralized control over the network.

The exit triggered a 20% sell off with $9 million in long positions liquidated. Despite the drama, Grayscale boosted its TAO holdings to 43% and is preparing an ETF filing, confirming that institutional capital sees the pullback as an entry, not an exit. The TAO outlook depends on whether the governance crisis resolves or deepens.

TAO Outlook, Leading Presale Entry, and AI Token Forecast

Pepeto

The crypto market dipped after the Bittensor governance crisis, but the underlying foundations of the sector keep getting stronger with Grayscale loading TAO and preparing an ETF. That institutional conviction benefits AI tokens with percentage gains on assets already valued in billions.

Pepeto is capturing attention from wallets that see past the volatility: the presale window where the math targets 100x once the confirmed Binance listing creates the first public price. The creator of the original Pepe coin took an identical 420 trillion supply from zero infrastructure to $11 billion, and this time launched Pepeto with a finished exchange that includes real trading tools. PepetoSwap removes trading fees so every dollar goes toward building a position, and the cross chain bridge transfers tokens across networks at zero cost so capital never gets trapped when the market shifts.

Every contract cleared a SolidProof security review, and the 185% APY staking program compounds holdings while the listing timeline advances. The TAO forecast may recover to $360 if the governance crisis fades, roughly 29% from current levels over weeks. The people who built wealth from TAO all made one decision: they moved while the entry was still open during the fear. That same entry exists on Pepeto right now, and every day the presale remains open is one day closer to the Binance listing that removes the current price permanently.

TAO Price Prediction

TAO trades at $259 after falling 20% from $337 following the Covenant AI exit. The token needs to reclaim $306, the 38.2% Fibonacci level, to stabilize sentiment. If the Bittensor foundation responds and subnet activity recovers, the tao price prediction targets $360 to $410 by late April based on analyst models.

The downside risk is $200 if the governance crisis deepens and additional subnet operators leave. Despite the crash, TAO surged 62% in the month before the exit, confirming strong underlying demand. Grayscale holding 43% of available TAO supply provides a significant floor. Even the bullish target of $410 represents 46% from current levels, a strong recovery for an AI token but far below what the distance between a presale entry and a confirmed Binance listing delivers.

Conclusion

In the latest tao price prediction, TAO dropped 20% on a governance crisis while Grayscale loaded its position to 43%. The market always corrects the fear faster than most expect, and the wallets that entered TAO when nobody believed built the wealth that the late arrivals paid a premium to chase.

Moving while the entry is open is how that story started, and the same decision is available right now on Pepeto through the Pepeto official website. The presale fills while the tao price prediction debate continues, and watching from outside while the Binance listing gets closer could become the regret that outlasts this entire cycle.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the latest tao price prediction after the Covenant AI exit?

The tao price prediction targets $360 to $410 if governance stabilizes, while Pepeto nears its Binance listing with over $8 million raised and 100x potential.

What does the TAO outlook reveal about where AI capital is flowing?

Grayscale holds 43% of TAO despite the drop, while capital also enters Pepeto’s presale for exchange tools and confirmed listing returns.

How can buyers enter the Pepeto presale before listing opens?

Visit the Pepeto official website to connect a wallet and secure the entry before the confirmed Binance listing opens public trading.