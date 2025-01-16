Svante Partners with Tenaska to Advance Carbon Capture Solutions

Svante has partnered with Tenaska to advance carbon capture solutions.

Takeaway Points

Svante has partnered with Tenaska to advance carbon capture solutions.

The two companies will combine their technology and services to provide end-to-end CCS value chain solutions to select customers under the terms of the non-exclusive MOU.

Tenaska is a leading energy company with business operations that span the energy value chain.

Why did Svante partner with Tenaska?

Svante Technologies Inc., a leading innovator in carbon capture and removal technology, said on Thursday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Tenaska, a prominent CO2 transportation and sequestration service provider, to collaborate on delivering cost-effective, integrated solutions for industrial carbon capture and storage (CCS).

This collaboration represents a significant step toward addressing global industrial emissions and advancing the decarbonization of many industrial sectors, including pulp & paper, cement, steel, oil & gas, and more, Svante said.

Matt Stevenson, Chief Revenue Officer of Svante, said, “This collaboration is well aligned with Svante’s mission to make carbon capture accessible for industries worldwide. By combining our technology with Tenaska’s extensive experience in CO2 transportation and storage, we can offer end-to-end solutions that accelerate the transition to a net-zero future.”

Bret Estep, Vice President, Tenaska Development., commented, “Recognizing the synergies with our CCS development platform, Tenaska is proud to work with Svante to advance innovative solutions for carbon management. Together, we aim to provide industrial customers with the tools and confidence to achieve their decarbonization goals.”

The Partnership

The two companies will combine their technology and services to provide end-to-end CCS value chain solutions to select customers under the terms of the non-exclusive MOU. Svante’s cutting-edge solid sorbent-based carbon capture technology will facilitate efficient, environmentally responsible CO2 capture, while Tenaska will provide regional planning and infrastructure for CO2 transportation and storage.

According to the report, Tenaska is advancing a platform of mid- and early-stage projects in strategic locations across the United States, with Class VI permit applications filed for nearly 20 injection wells across multiple states.

About Svante

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada, Svante is a purpose-driven, leading carbon capture and removal solutions provider. The company makes nanoengineered filters and modular rotating contactor machines that capture and remove CO2 in an environmentally responsible way from industrial emissions and the air. Svante is on the 2023 Global Cleantech 100, the XPRIZE Foundation’s XB100 – World’s Top 100 Deep Tech Companies, and was ranked second among private companies in the Corporate Knights’ Future 50 Fastest Growing Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit www.svanteinc.com and follow Svante on LinkedIn.

About Tenaska

Consistently ranked among Forbes’ List of America’s Largest Private Companies, Tenaska is a leading energy company with business operations that span the energy value chain. Tenaska Marketing Ventures (TMV) and Tenaska Power Services Co. (TPS) are among the largest natural gas and electric power marketing companies in North America. The company has an operating fleet of 7,460 megawatts (MW) of natural gas and renewable generating facilities and throughout its history has developed, managed and/or operated approximately 22,000 MW of natural gas-fueled and renewable generation. Tenaska is actively developing 10 carbon sequestration projects capable of storing more than 50 million metric tons of CO2 per year, multiple natural gas-fueled generation projects and a development services portfolio of more than 35,000 MW of solar, wind, energy storage and green hydrogen projects. Tenaska seeks investment opportunities to allocate its capital into generation assets nationwide. For more information, visit www.tenaska.com.