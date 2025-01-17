Blaize Collaborates with alwaysAI to Reform Real-Time Insights

Blaize has collaborated with alwaysAI to reform real-time insights.

Takeaway Points

Blaize has collaborated with alwaysAI to reform real-time insights.

This partnership will enable Blaize’s customers to achieve operational efficiency and productivity in real time.

Blaize Holdings, Inc. appoints Lane Bess as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Why did Blaize collaborate with alwaysAI?

Blaize Holdings, Inc., a provider of purpose-built, artificial intelligence (“AI”)-enabled edge computing solutions, on Thursday announced that it has partnered with alwaysAI, a leader in computer vision solutions. This collaboration will integrate alwaysAI’s advanced computer vision technology and remote deployment capabilities with Blaize’s cutting-edge chipsets and edge devices, making seamless edge deployments more accessible for enterprises worldwide.

The company said that as businesses demand real-time insights and greater operational efficiency, this partnership aims to address the need with innovative physical AI solutions and also enable Blaize’s customers to achieve operational efficiency and productivity in real time.

Dinakar Munagala, Co-Founder and CEO of Blaize, commented, “Blaize is committed to providing high-performance AI edge computing solutions, and partnering with alwaysAI allows us to enhance our offerings with robust computer vision capabilities.Together, we will enable our customers to unlock new insights and capabilities, improving their operational effectiveness and protecting their data.”

Marty Beard, Co-Founder and CEO of alwaysAI, remarked, “We are thrilled to partner with Blaize to leverage their high-quality chipsets and edge devices. This partnership allows us to expand our advanced computer vision applications, making deployment at the edge even more efficient and accessible for enterprises.”

Blaize Holdings, Inc. appoints Lane Bess as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Blaize Holdings said on Wednesday that it has appointed technology executive and investor Lane Bess as chairman of its board of directors.

Who is Bess?

According to the report, Bess has over 35 years of experience as a successful operational executive, leading startups and helping to build some of the most iconic internet security companies. He is the former CEO of Palo Alto Networks, leading the company to its IPO. Later he played an instrumental role in leading Zscaler to its IPO. He also has held key positions in major companies such as Trend Micro Internet Security, NCR Corporation, and AT&T. His considerable work in the security technology sector has made him a trusted advisor for many enterprise technology CIOs and CISOs.

About Blaize

Blaize provides a full-stack programmable processor architecture suite and low-code/no-code software platform that enables AI processing solutions for high-performance computing at the network’s edge and in the data center. Blaize solutions deliver real-time insights and decision-making capabilities at low power consumption, high efficiency, minimal size and low cost. Blaize has raised over $330 million from strategic investors such as DENSO, Mercedes-Benz AG, Magna, and Samsung and financial investors such as Franklin Templeton, Temasek, GGV, Bess Ventures, BurTech LP LLC, Rizvi Traverse, and Ava Investors. Headquartered in El Dorado Hills (Calif.), Blaize has more than 200 employees worldwide with teams in San Jose (Calif.) and Cary (N.C.), and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), and Abu Dhabi (UAE).

About alwaysAI

AlwaysAI offers world-class, customizable computer vision solutions that provide the real-time, actionable data needed to help businesses across all industries improve their operations. We help you work smarter. For more information, schedule a meeting with an AI Expert.