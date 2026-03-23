SoonTech Confirms Participation at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026

Hong Kong, 23rd March 2026, ZEX PR WIRE — Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is honored to welcome SoonTech as a Secondary Exhibition Sponsor, marking another significant milestone in the company’s growing presence across the global blockchain and digital asset landscape.

SoonTech has established itself as a formidable force within the crypto exchange ecosystem, offering a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet the evolving demands of both institutional and retail participants. Focusing on compliant, tailored solutions that integrate cutting-edge technology, SoonTech provides full-spectrum support spanning exchange infrastructure, liquidity management, compliance frameworks, and technology integration. Through consistent innovation and a firm commitment to regulatory alignment, the company has earned its reputation as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to navigate the complexities of digital asset markets. More information is available at: https://www.soontech.info/en_US

By sponsoring Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026, SoonTech reinforces its dedication to fostering meaningful collaboration across the Web3 space. The sponsorship reflects the company’s belief that industry-wide progress is driven not only by individual technological breakthroughs, but by the collective knowledge-sharing, partnerships, and dialogue that events of this caliber make possible. SoonTech’s presence at the festival will offer attendees direct access to its team of specialists, providing insights into how compliant crypto exchange solutions are shaping the next generation of financial infrastructure.

Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 will take place from April 20 to 23 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre — one of Asia’s most prestigious and well-equipped venues. The festival has grown exponentially since its inception, with the previous three editions collectively bringing together over 350 exhibitors and more than 1,200 speakers for in-depth discussions on blockchain innovation, decentralized finance, digital assets, and regulatory developments. These editions attracted a cumulative total of 100,000 visitors and hosted over 400 diverse side events, firmly establishing the festival as one of the most influential gatherings in the global crypto calendar.

The 2026 edition is set to surpass all previous benchmarks. Up to 400 speakers representing every dimension of the Web3 and crypto industries will take to its stages, delivering keynote addresses, panel discussions, and technical workshops that reflect the breadth and depth of the ecosystem today. The festival has also drawn registrations from thousands of executives and corporate decision-makers across traditional finance and real-economy sectors, transforming the event into a high-level platform for strategic dialogues and high-value business connections that extend well beyond the crypto-native community.

As Asia’s premier crypto event, Hong Kong Web3 Festival occupies a uniquely powerful position. Leveraging Hong Kong’s standing as a global financial center and a hub for fintech innovation, the festival serves as a critical bridge connecting the vast market potential of Mainland China with the most significant Web3 advancements emerging from around the world. This positioning allows the event to draw together the finest talent, technology, and capital from across the globe, offering attendees first-hand exposure to emerging trends, regulatory updates, and unparalleled networking opportunities that simply cannot be replicated elsewhere.

SoonTech’s participation at this landmark event underscores a shared vision: to build a more open, transparent, and compliant digital asset economy — one where technology and regulation work in harmony to unlock genuine value for participants across every corner of the world.

Get all the details here: https://www.web3festival.org/hongkong2026/#/en

Be our partner: https://tally.so/r/w5YEbP