Soocas NEOS II Review: Thoughtful Hybrid Product for Daily Oral Care

For years, electric toothbrushes and water flossers have existed as distinct, single-purpose devices, forcing users to manage various tools for an effective oral care routine. Soocas, an emerging name in personal care, asserts it can address this issue with the NEOS II—the first-of-its-kind 2-in-1 electric toothbrush and water flosser. But can it offer convenience without sacrificing performance?

Having tested the NEOS II for two weeks alongside top competitors, I have determined that Soocas’ newest flagship represents an ambitious innovation and a bold challenge to industry norms.

Design and Build: Compact, Thoughtful, and Travel-Ready

Rating: 9/10

The NEOS II is impressively compact, weighing just 225 g. Unlike traditional electric toothbrushes requiring a separate flosser or manual string floss, Soocas has seamlessly integrated both functions into a sleek, modern design. The grip is ergonomic, and the magnetic charging base eliminates the clutter of cords.

The most impressive aspect is the world’s smallest integrated pump, which enables real-time water flossing through the brush shaft. While Waterpik’s Cordless Advanced flosser requires a bulky water reservoir, the NEOS II operates with a built-in, refillable water tank, making it a true space-saver. The copper-free bristles also enhance hygiene, setting it apart from competitors that still use traditional filaments.

The NEOS II’s IPX8 waterproof rating means you can safely use it in the shower.

However, there are some minor downsides: the water reservoir is relatively small, and the pulse action takes time to get used to. Also, if you prefer separate devices for better control over brushing and flossing, this all-in-one approach may require some adjustment.

Performance:

Rating: 8.5/10

Soocas claims that the NEOS II removes 100% of plaque, delivers 35X better stain removal than manual brushing, and whitens teeth in 3 days. While third-party testing backs this up, real-world use is what truly matters.

After two weeks of testing, the most noticeable impact was the reduction in gum inflammation—something even high-end electric toothbrushes fail to address as effectively. The 0.6mm ultra-fine water stream provides an impressively thorough clean, reaching places traditional electric toothbrushes miss. The built-in hollow sonic motor effectively directs water flow along the gum line while brushing, making flossing easier for those who often skip it.

Battery Life: A Month Without Charging?

Rating: 9/10

One of the biggest pain points of electric toothbrushes and water flossers is frequent recharging. The NEOS II tackles this with a 2600mAh battery that delivers up to 30 days of use per charge. The magnetic charging system is a rare luxury in this category, eliminating the hassle of plugging in cables.

However, the compact magnetic charger lacks a stand, making it less stable than a model with a dedicated stand.

User Experience: Tailored to Individual Needs

Rating: 9/10

Unlike most electric toothbrushes offering pre-set intensities, the NEOS II allows users to customize their experience with two modes and three intensity levels. Deep Clean Mode is for those who want a thorough clean, while Quick Floss Mode is ideal for a faster routine.

Both modes are adjustable, making it easy for users with sensitive gums or different oral health needs to fine-tune their experience. Compared to most high-frequency water flossers, it’s incredibly quiet, making it much less disruptive in shared living spaces.

Switching between brushing and flossing modes initially requires a learning curve.

Sustainability: A Green Edge Over Competitors

Rating: 10/10

Soocas has gone the extra mile in sustainability using 100% biodegradable sugarcane bagasse packaging.

Final Verdict: Should You Buy the NEOS II?

✅ Buy It If:

You want a single device that simplifies your brushing and flossing routine.

You’re looking for a travel-friendly oral hygiene solution.

You care about sustainability and want an eco-friendly product.

❌ Skip It If:

You prefer separate devices for more control over brushing and flossing.

You need a more robust, dedicated water flosser .

The Soocas NEOS II is an impressive step forward in oral care innovation. It offers a unique blend of convenience, sustainability, and solid performance. While it may not fully replace dedicated water flossers for some users, it is an excellent all-in-one solution for those seeking efficiency and simplicity.