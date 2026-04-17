Mastercard, Worldpay, and Western Union just joined the Solana Developer initiative in its launch cohort, bringing household names of global payments directly onto SOL infrastructure. While the integration deepens Solana’s institutional story, the token still sits 71% below its all time high and battles weak ecosystem volume. Pepeto meanwhile has pulled $9.13 million in funding, offers live exchange tools already in use, and counts a confirmed Binance listing ahead, which is exactly what the SOL price prediction conversation is missing.

Solana Developer Network Adds Mastercard, Worldpay, and Western Union

According to Blockonomi, the Solana Developer suite unveiled Mastercard, Worldpay, and Western Union among its inaugural corporate adopters, putting three of the largest payment networks directly on Solana rails. The Block reported that the move signals a decisive pivot from retail speculation toward enterprise settlement, with the expanded developer stack now covering payments, tokenization, and programmable finance. The adoption validates SOL as serious infrastructure, but at $90 and a $48 billion cap the token carries institutional weight that narrows the multiplier, and the SOL price prediction still runs into the same ceiling every large cap faces once mainstream money has already arrived.

Where the SOL Price Prediction Leaves Smart Capital

Pepeto

While large caps onboard enterprises, Pepeto has built the retail protection layer that will define the next cycle, pairing a cross chain bridge that shuttles assets between networks with a zero fee swap engine letting any holder route a trade across chains at no transaction cost. Both tools run in production today with the Pepeto presale crossing $9.13 million at $0.0000001685, verified through a full SolidProof audit.

A $15,000 position in the 182% APY staking pool generates roughly $27,300 in yearly rewards during the lead up to Binance, stacking yield on top of the price appreciation wallets expect at launch. The architect behind Pepeto is the same figure who designed the original Pepe token before it hit an $11 billion market cap, and a former Binance expert is running the exchange rollout that connects the presale wallet to a confirmed tier one debut.

That combination of founder pedigree, live tools, and a Binance listing locked into the calendar is why capital keeps entering even while the fear index reads extreme. Every wallet that buys now enters at a fixed 420 trillion token supply before listing day opens the float to the public market.

SOL Price Prediction: Solana Holds $90 With Weak Ecosystem Volume

According to Changelly, SOL trades near $90 with a $48 billion market cap, sitting roughly 71% below its January 2025 high of $294. The Developer onboarding from Mastercard and Worldpay is real fundamental progress, but the SOL price prediction still hits the same wall every large cap meets, with RSI showing oversold conditions and ecosystem revenue trailing Ethereum by nearly 2x. A return from $90 to the $294 peak is a 3.5x, credible in a clean bull run but modest against what a presale before listing can still deliver.

Bitcoin Hyper Struggles Near Zero With Thin Demand

Bitcoin Hyper, a presale project hoping to attach to the Bitcoin brand, trades near a microscopic base with year end forecasts projecting $0.0000166, a gain that sounds large in percentage terms but remains speculative from an already near zero valuation. The 230% APY staking offer papers over chronic demand weakness, and the roadmap relies on unproven product claims rather than shipped tools. The project carries none of the founder credibility or exchange guarantees that separate real listing candidates from wishful presale pages.

Closing Thoughts

Solana delivered the loudest headline of the week by pulling Mastercard, Worldpay, and Western Union onto its Developer suite, and that traction spills outward through every chain that benefits from cleaner onchain payment rails. But portfolio flipping gains come from presale buys before a confirmed listing, not from waiting on a $48 billion large cap to grind back to its old peak.

Pepeto carries the exact combination the market rewards in setups like this, a proven architect from the original Pepe era, three working exchange tools, and a Binance debut already locked in, and the same veteran wallets that bought SOL in the early months of its mainnet are now building Pepeto positions because they recognize these entries faster than anyone else does.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the SOL price prediction for 2026?

SOL trades near $90, roughly 71% below its $294 peak. Forecasts range from $75 to $180 depending on whether Developer ecosystem adoption and broader layer one rotation drive sustained recovery.

Why is Bitcoin Hyper considered a weaker presale than Pepeto?

Bitcoin Hyper relies on 230% APY staking incentives to mask thin demand, with a near zero token base and unproven products. Pepeto has $9.13 million raised, a SolidProof audit, working tools, and a confirmed Binance debut.

How does Pepeto beat SOL on return potential?

SOL at a $48 billion cap carries institutional weight that limits multiples to a 3.5x even back to its peak. Pepeto sits at presale pricing with a Binance listing ahead, leaving the full debut gap for early wallets.