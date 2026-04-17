XRP News: Pepeto Passes $9.13M Raised as XRP Holds $1.49 and SUI Tests $1.02 Resistance

XRP Ledger just added zero knowledge proof verification through Boundless at XRPL Zone Paris, giving institutions a path to private onchain settlement without sacrificing audit trails. The integration arrives while XRP grinds inside a tight range and whales rotate into earlier stage positions. While the XRP news cycle hunts for its next catalyst, it&#039;s worth noting the headlines around XRP News: Pepeto Passes $9.13M Raised as Pepeto is crossing $9.13 million raised with a Binance listing confirmed and the exchange tools most presales only promise.

XRPL Adds Zero Knowledge Proofs as Institutional DeFi Narrative Grows

According to CoinDesk, XRPL Commons and Boundless unveiled native zero knowledge proof verification on the XRP Ledger on April 14, targeting institutional users who need confidential transactions with full compliance. The Block reported that the integration opens Layer 1 private finance on XRPL and positions Ripple infrastructure for the next wave of bank and enterprise onboarding. The upgrade validates XRP as serious settlement rails, but a token with an $87 billion cap and a one year trading range between $1.20 and $2.42 cannot deliver the multiplier that a presale before a confirmed Binance listing still puts on the table.

Tokens Moving the XRP News Outlook

Pepeto

Institutional traffic is choosing networks with real settlement, and that same pattern is why Pepeto is drawing serious attention before its Binance debut. While XRP rebuilds institutional confidence and SUI battles resistance, Pepeto targets what every retail trader actually needs, a zero fee swap engine that lets any holder move tokens across any chain without paying a single trading fee, and a PepetoAI risk scorer that grades trades in real time from the moment a wallet connects. The Pepeto presale sits at $0.0000001685 with over $9.13 million raised and every contract cleared by SolidProof.

The dev bench carries a former Binance expert on the exchange rollout and a visionary cofounder who shaped the original Pepe token into an $11 billion cap run. That pairing of proven founder credentials with working products is why smart capital keeps flowing in even during extreme fear, and the confirmed Binance listing compresses the distance between presale cost and first public candle into a single trading session. Once that candle prints, the entry price disappears and every buyer after that moment competes for tokens at whatever number the market writes.

XRP News: Token Holds $1.49 With $87B Cap After Range Bound Quarter

According to CoinMarketCap, XRP trades near $1.49 with an $87 billion cap, sitting about 41% below its January peak of $2.42. Rakuten’s integration across 44 million Japanese users and the Boundless ZK upgrade keep fundamental tailwinds alive. Resistance holds at $1.57 with support near $1.28, and even a run back to $2.42 from here is roughly 1.7x, a solid move for a top five asset but modest against what presale entries capture after a confirmed listing opens.

Sui Price Struggles Near $1.02 as Falling Wedge Holds

CoinDesk shows SUI near $1.02 with a $5 billion cap, roughly 70% below its January 2025 ATH of $5.35. The falling wedge pattern on the daily chart keeps buyers defending the $1.20 zone while bulls eye a $1.70 breakout. SUI offers real technical speed and growing DeFi activity, but a 3.6x recovery to its ATH depends on Layer 1 capital rotating back to alternative chains at the pace of the last cycle.

Closing Thoughts

XRP earned every inch of its current standing through real regulatory wins, Rakuten adoption across tens of millions of users, and now native ZK verification on the XRP Ledger. That credibility is real, but a top five token whose institutional demand is already baked into the price cannot match what a confirmed Binance listing still gives wallets entering the presale, because once the listing opens every new buyer pays the order book price instead of the presale rate. After that first candle, the rest of the market chases a price discovery event while early entries watch their position mark to market against whatever listing sets. The presale window is still open right now, and the moment the Binance debut arrives, this specific entry leaves the market and never returns.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the latest XRP news affecting the token’s outlook?

XRPL Commons and Boundless launched native zero knowledge proof verification on April 14, opening private institutional DeFi on Ripple’s Layer 1 and strengthening XRP’s position as a serious settlement network.

Can XRP deliver strong returns from current price levels?

XRP trades near $1.49 with resistance at $1.57 and a peak of $2.42. A recovery to that high is roughly 1.7x, credible for a top five token but well below the multiples that follow confirmed presale listings.

How does Pepeto compare to XRP for return potential?

Pepeto is still at presale pricing with a Binance listing locked in ahead. That gap between entry cost and debut price is the full early gain, a structure XRP cannot recreate from a $87 billion market cap.