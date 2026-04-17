Solana News: $1.1T Activity as Pepeto Presale Fills Before Listing

The biggest returns in crypto never came from coins everyone already owned. The numbers proving that are landing right now. SOL posted record network usage this quarter yet still trades 71% below its all time high. This means the ceiling for large caps keeps shrinking. Meanwhile, the floor for the right presale entry keeps rising.

Pepeto, a meme exchange token built by the original Pepe cofounder who took that coin to $11 billion on zero products, has collected more than $8 million with a confirmed Binance listing ahead. This article breaks down what Solana activity means for holders. In addition, it shows why early Pepeto wallets are positioned for the returns established coins cannot deliver.

Solana Network Breaks Records While SOL Price Stays Below Key Levels

Data from Artemis confirmed Solana processed $1.1 trillion in on chain economic activity during Q1 2026. This is a jump of more than 6,500% from the prior quarter.

DEX volume on the SOL network passed Ethereum for ten straight months last year. The Firedancer upgrade targets one million transactions per second according to CoinDesk. Still, SOL sits near $87.81, more than two thirds off its January 2025 peak of $294. This proves network growth alone does not guarantee life changing returns the way presale entries can.

Presale Exchange Tokens and Large Cap Recovery Plays Shaping April 2026

Pepeto: The Meme Exchange Presale Drawing Capital From SOL Whales

That record on chain activity proves something the market keeps forgetting. The biggest networks can grow without making new holders rich, because the entry happened years ago. Also, the distance to a double shrinks every quarter. Pepeto has risen as the clear answer for wallets rotating out of Solana positions. And it is also filling the gap between entry and listing that actually changes a portfolio.

The project collected more than $8 million while the Fear and Greed Index stayed below 15. This means committed money flowed in while retail ran. Moreover, the same pattern separated early Pepe holders from everyone who bought after the run.

The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and watched it reach $11 billion with zero exchange products now leads a token with 420 trillion supply and a working platform behind it. PepetoSwap lets holders trade at zero fees so their capital stays whole instead of bleeding through costs. Also, the cross chain bridge moves tokens between networks at no cost so money never gets trapped on the wrong chain. Every contract passed a full SolidProof audit. This means the entry carries verification most presale tokens never offer.

Staking at 182% APY compounds while the listing date approaches. This sits between two facts that matter more: the presale price of $0.000000186 is temporary. Additionally, every round that fills brings the window closer to shutting permanently.

Analysts project 100x or higher from current levels, pointing to confirmed post launch targets and the fact that the same cofounder already proved what this supply structure becomes when a listing opens and trading volume arrives. The last presale stage sold out faster than the one before it. In addition, the wallets loading now will be on the side collecting returns when trading opens. Meanwhile, others will watch Solana holders celebrate a 3x from the outside.

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Eyes $90 Resistance With $108 Next Target

SOL trades near $87.81 after bouncing off $75 earlier in April. Standard Chartered maintained a 2026 target of $250. On the other hand, CoinCodex places the April average near $89. Resistance sits at $89 to $90. Furthermore, a confirmed break opens the path toward $108 where stronger selling is expected. Support holds at $80, and losing that level risks a slide to $75.

Even if SOL hits $250, that is roughly a 3x from here. This is the ceiling for a $48 billion market cap coin. The math shows why wallets chasing real multiples look at presale entries like Pepeto instead of waiting for SOL to grind higher.

Conclusion

For anyone watching the Solana network break records and wondering where the real money gets made this cycle, the answer is not at $87.81 hoping for $250. The real signal is a presale built by the person who already proved what 420 trillion tokens become when a listing opens, and this time a working exchange plus a confirmed Binance date sit behind the entry.

Entering now while the round fills means being positioned for the returns the listing will deliver. Missing this window could become the worst decision of the cycle because this price vanishes the moment trading begins. The Pepeto official website shows capital flowing in from wallets that already calculated the outcome.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQ

What does record Solana on chain activity mean for Pepeto?

Record network growth proves large caps can expand without delivering presale level returns, which is why capital rotates into Pepeto where the distance between entry and listing holds the real profit potential.

Is Solana a good investment compared to Pepeto in April 2026?

SOL targets $250 at best for roughly 3x, while Pepeto analysts project 100x or higher from its presale price, making the meme exchange token the stronger return play for wallets seeking real multiples.

Should investors buy Pepeto before the Binance listing?

The presale price disappears permanently when trading opens, and the Pepeto official website shows rounds filling faster each week, which means entering now locks in the lowest cost before the listing changes everything.