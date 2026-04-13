Solana Faces 50% Drop Risk Is BlockchainFX the Next Big Crypto to Buy in Presale?

Solana is sitting at one of its most critical price points in months, and the charts are not being subtle about it. Right now, SOL is trading around $85, essentially glued to the 50-day moving average that analysts say will decide its next major move. If history repeats, a slide toward $52 is very much on the table. Meanwhile, as one of crypto’s most-watched Layer 1 tokens faces this crossroads, sharp-eyed investors are quietly asking: if Solana could drop another 50%, where should that capital go? That is exactly where BlockchainFX is entering the conversation as a serious next big crypto contender.

BlockchainFX has already pulled in over $14.23M in its presale, with 23,250+ participants and a current price of just $0.035. The platform is a fully regulated, all-in-one trading super app covering crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs, and commodities under one roof – something no other Web3 platform currently offers. With the $15M softcap almost within reach, the launch clock is ticking, and a limited-time bonus code is making the entry point even harder to walk away from.

BlockchainFX: The Next Big Crypto That Is Actually Already Live

BlockchainFX sits at $0.035 in its presale, with a launch price set at $0.05 and post-launch analyst predictions point toward $1. That is nearly a 3x from launch price alone, and a 28x from the current presale price if the $1 target plays out. With over $14.23M raised from 23,250+ participants, and the $15M softcap nearly hit, the window to get in at ground-floor pricing is genuinely closing fast.

LAUNCH50: 50% More BFX Tokens Before the Doors Close

To mark the final stretch of the presale, BlockchainFX is running a limited-time bonus using code LAUNCH50, giving buyers 50% more BFX tokens. An investor putting in $8,000 at $0.035 would normally receive approximately 228,571 BFX tokens. With LAUNCH50, that jumps to around 342,857 tokens. If BFX hits the $1 post-launch prediction, that $8,000 could be worth roughly $342,857 – a return that makes most traditional assets look fairly embarrassed.

Buy over $100 of BFX and you are also eligible to enter the $500,000 Gleam giveaway.

What makes BlockchainFX worth that confidence is not just the presale math. The platform is live in beta, awarded “Best New Crypto Trading App of 2025,” and licensed by the Anjouan Offshore Finance Authority (AOFA). It allows users to go both long and short across crypto, stocks, and forex – meaning it performs whether markets are running hot or bleeding out. Daily staking rewards in BFX and USDT (up to $25,000 USDT) add real passive income on top of the price upside. The presale price rises with every stage, so waiting around is quite literally the most expensive option on the table right now.

Solana Faces a Real Test at the $85 Level

Solana is currently trading at $85.14, and that number matters more than it seems. The 50-day simple moving average sits around $85.79, which means SOL is essentially balanced on a knife’s edge. Analyst Ali Charts flagged a three-step pattern that has played out repeatedly since October 2025: rally above the 50-day SMA, lose it as support, trade sideways, then drop sharply. That same sequence appeared in November 2025 and January 2026, and both times ended with a notable leg lower. If the pattern repeats, the chart suggests a potential move toward $52, roughly a 39% drop from current levels.

There is a competing view worth noting. Analyst CryptoCurb points to a long descending trendline that SOL recently broke above, arguing the current price action is a healthy retest of broken resistance turning into support. A recovery toward $100 and beyond could follow if buyers hold here. The broader context is sobering, though: SOL hit its all-time high of $294.33 about a year ago and sits around 71% below that peak today. From its all-time low of $0.5052 six years back, the gains are a remarkable +16,754% – but the near-term picture remains one of a token that needs to make a decision fast.

The Clock Is Running Out on This Entry

Based on the latest research and market data, the best crypto presale right now is BlockchainFX and the next big crypto opportunity does not come with a waiting room. Solana may recover or it may revisit lower levels; that outcome is still being written. But BlockchainFX is a rarer thing: a working product, real users, regulatory approval, and a presale price that has not yet caught up with what the platform is actually building.

Find Out More Information Here:

Website: https://blockchainfx.io/

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFX.com

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat