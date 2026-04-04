Smart Money Shift: Large XRP Wallets Spotted Entering AlphaPepe Presale Ahead of Stage 11

Something is moving beneath the surface of the XRP market that the price chart does not show. MEXC confirmed smart money is currently rotating out of stagnant assets and into early-stage projects that offer a clear path to outsized returns while a separate analysis tracking wallet behaviour confirmed wallets connected to large XRP holders are loading positions in presales without making noise as the XRP price holds between $1.30 and $1.45 with no meaningful catalyst materialising despite every institutional milestone Ripple has delivered in 2026. The whale wallet count in XRP has been declining since January. Not because XRP holders lost conviction in the long-term thesis. Because the holders who built positions in XRP before the market cap reflected institutional adoption have run the same calculation every experienced crypto investor runs when an asset stops producing the return profile that justified the entry. The multiplication from $80 billion market cap requires market conditions that the current cycle has not and may not produce before Q2. AlphaPepe at $0.00806 is where that calculation is ending up for a growing number of large XRP wallets. Stage 10 is live. Stage 11 is the next threshold approaching. Not launched on DEX yet.

Why Large XRP Wallets Are Running the Calculation

The XRP holders who are rotating are not panicking. They are not exiting crypto. They are doing what sophisticated capital does when it identifies the gap between where an asset is and where its market cap allows it to go. XRP at $1.34 down 64% from its $3.66 peak is sitting inside a six-month losing streak that collides directly with every positive Ripple institutional development of the cycle. The CLARITY Act approaching a Senate vote. The $13 trillion payment pipeline live. The 700 million monthly escrow re-lock confirming supply discipline. Every signal that should produce price appreciation arriving into a price that does not respond.

The calculation that large wallets run when this pattern holds across six consecutive months is straightforward. The $80 billion market cap that XRP carries has already reflected the probability-weighted expectation of everything Ripple would ever deliver. The 1000x that XRP gave from $0.001 in 2013 required a market cap that had not yet priced a single institutional milestone. That entry structure does not exist in XRP at $1.34. It exists in the presale that has not been listed on any exchange yet and where the Q2 launch is the first moment any market assigns the token a price.

Stage 10 Is Where the Rotation Is Landing. Stage 11 Is the Next Door.

Not Launched on DEX Yet. Over $740,000 Raised. 100 Wallets Daily. Stage 11 Approaching.

AlphaPepe is at $0.00806 in Stage 10 with over $740,000 raised from 7,300 holders and 100 new wallets entering every single day. Some of those wallets are large. Some are coming from XRP. Stage 9 is closed. Stage 11 is the next stage threshold that the three-day price increase schedule and the stage progression are building toward simultaneously. AlphaSwap is live as a cross-chain AI-powered DEX generating real trading fee revenue before the token has touched any exchange. The developer is a former Shibarium team member. A 10/10 BlockSAFU audit completed before public capital entered. Tokens arrive in your wallet immediately with no vesting. Holders who stake earn 85% APR from day one.

Analysts modelling the Q2 DEX launch are placing early price discovery between $0.50 and $1.50 with aggressive projections reaching $3.50 ahead of the Tier 1 CEX debut. A $1,000 entry at $0.00806 produces 124,069 tokens. At $1.50 that sits at around $186,000. At $3.50 ahead of the Tier 1 listing it approaches $434,000. The large XRP wallets running this calculation already understand what $80 billion prevents and what $8 billion enables. Stage 10 is where they are going. Stage 11 is what closes the current entry permanently when it opens.

The price increases every three days. The next stage brings another hike on top. Stage 11 does not announce itself.

Join the AlphaPepe presale before Stage 10 closes.

FAQs

Why are large XRP wallets rotating into AlphaPepe ahead of Stage 11?

XRP’s six-month losing streak despite every Ripple institutional milestone confirms the $80 billion market cap has already priced what institutions would deliver leaving large holders who built positions before that pricing to rotate toward entries with unpriced upside. AlphaPepe not launched on DEX yet with Stage 11 approaching represents the pre-discovery structure that XRP provided before 2015 and that the current XRP price cannot offer again from $1.34.

What could a $1,000 Stage 10 entry be worth at the Q2 DEX launch?

At $0.00806 a $1,000 entry produces 124,069 tokens. Analysts targeting $1.50 at early price discovery place that position at around $186,000 with the $3.50 projection ahead of the Tier 1 CEX debut pushing the same entry toward $434,000 before any exchange has listed AlphaPepe.

Why does Stage 11 approaching create urgency beyond the three-day price increase?

The three-day price increase compounds the entry cost every period that passes while Stage 11 opening adds an additional hike on top of the schedule meaning two separate mechanisms are simultaneously making the current Stage 10 entry at $0.00806 more expensive with every cycle. Large wallets that have already run the XRP versus AlphaPepe calculation are not waiting for Stage 11 to confirm the pattern they already identified.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments carry risk, including total loss of capital.

All market analysis and token data are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial advice. Readers should conduct independent research and consult licensed advisors before investing.

Crypto Press Release Distribution by BTCPressWire.com