SignalPlus Announced as Title Sponsor for Hong Kong Web3 Festival

Hong Kong, 9th April 2026, ZEX PR WIRE — Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is proud to welcome SignalPlus as a Title Sponsor.

SignalPlus is a venture-backed technology company building institutional-grade infrastructure for financial and digital asset derivatives markets. Founded in 2021 by leading Wall Street and technology veterans with decades of combined industry experience, the platform delivers a comprehensive suite of pricing, analytics, execution algorithms, and volatility hedging tools — purpose-built for professional trading desks, market makers, and financial institutions that demand precision at scale.

Powered by an industry-grade quantitative engine covering the full derivatives spectrum — from vanilla options to exotics — SignalPlus provides the foundational trading layer that allows institutions to seamlessly launch, scale, and optimize complex trading operations from day one, reducing time-to-market significantly.

Trusted by a growing global network of top-tier financial institutions and leading investors, their vision is to bridge traditional capital markets with 24/7 digital trading environments, revolutionizing the industry through a frontier suite of automated, scalable, and agentic-driven trading infrastructure. More: https://www.signalplus.com/

Hong Kong Web3 Festival (“Web3 Festival”), co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group, is Asia’s premiere crypto conference since 2023. The previous editions brought together over 350 exhibitors and more than 1,200 speakers for in-depth discussions, attracted a cumulative total of 100,000 visitors, and saw over 400 diverse side events spanning multiple tracks and formats. It has firmly solidified its status as a leading crypto event, continuously influencing and shaping Hong Kong’s broader Web3 landscape.

Following the remarkable sellout success of its previous editions, Hong Kong Web3 Festival has announced its highly anticipated return on 20–23 April at HKCEC. Now in its 4th year, this exciting four-day event will once again bring tens of thousands of Web3 professionals, investors, and enthusiasts from across the globe to connect, learn, and be inspired.

Web3 Festival 2026 has set the agenda for Web3 growth and innovation, focusing mainly on traditional finance and crypto finance, AI + Web3, and RWAs.

The conference will also convene top experts and leading Web3 projects to exchange ideas, share best practices and gain perspectives on today’s evolving Web3 landscape.

Featured speakers include:

Paul CHAN Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Dr. YIP Chee Hang, Executive Director of Intermediaries, Securities and Futures Commission

Xiao Feng, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group

Duncan Chiu, Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong

Lennix Lai, Chief Commercial Officer, OKX Global

Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Mysten Labs



Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation

Joseph Chalom, CEO, Sharplink

Francis B. Zhou, CEO, Quantum Solutions

Abdelhamid Bizid, Managing Director, BlackRock

Phil Kang, CEO, ZR Financial Group

Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands

Bugra Celik, Head of Digital Assets and Currencies at Global Macro, HSBC

Robert Lui, Deloitte China Hong Kong Digital Asset Leader; Member of Task Force on Promoting Web3 Development

DIAO Zhihai, Head of International Business of Wealth Management, CICC

Gavin Wang, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer, SNZ Holding & SNZ Capital

David Lee, Chairman, Global FinTech Institute

Min Lin, Managing Director, Head of Global Business Development at Ondo Finance

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Join Hong Kong Web3 Festival on April 20–23 and be part of an epic Web3 journey: https://luma.com/hkweb3festival_2026