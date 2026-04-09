BytePlus Joins Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 as Gold Sponsor

Hong Kong, 9th April 2026, ZEX PR WIRE — Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is proud to welcome BytePlus as a Gold Sponsor, marking a significant milestone in bringing together the world’s most innovative AI and Web3 technologies under one roof.

BytePlus is a powerful enterprise AI platform purpose-built to help developers efficiently build and deploy AI agents at scale. As the dedicated enterprise services arm of ByteDance — one of the world’s most influential technology companies — BytePlus delivers cutting-edge models, multimodal intelligence, and AI computing optimized infrastructure in a highly flexible and modular stack. Designed to meet the demands of modern digital businesses, BytePlus powers vertical-specific use cases across discovery, interaction, and conversion, enabling organizations to unlock new levels of productivity, automation, and performance. Its sponsorship of Web3 Festival 2026 reflects a shared commitment to accelerating the convergence of AI and decentralized technologies. More: https://www.byteplus.com/en

Hong Kong Web3 Festival (“Web3 Festival”), co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group, is Asia’s premiere crypto conference since 2023. The previous editions brought together over 350 exhibitors and more than 1,200 speakers for in-depth discussions, attracted a cumulative total of 100,000 visitors, and saw over 400 diverse side events spanning multiple formats and themes. It has firmly solidified its status as a leading crypto event, continuously influencing and shaping Hong Kong’s evolving Web3 landscape.

Following the remarkable sellout success of its previous editions, Hong Kong Web3 Festival has announced its highly anticipated return on 20–23 April at HKCEC. Now in its 4th year, this exciting four-day event will once again bring tens of thousands of Web3 professionals, investors, and enthusiasts from across the globe to connect, learn, and be inspired by the latest breakthroughs and developments shaping the decentralized world.

Web3 Festival 2026 has boldly set the agenda for Web3 growth and innovation, focusing mainly on traditional finance and crypto finance, AI + Web3, and RWAs — key pillars that are actively defining the future of the global digital economy.

The conference will also convene top experts and leading Web3 projects to exchange ideas, share best practices, and gain valuable perspectives on today’s rapidly evolving Web3 landscape, fostering meaningful dialogue between industry pioneers and the next generation of builders.

Featured speakers include:

Paul CHAN Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Dr. YIP Chee Hang, Executive Director of Intermediaries, Securities and Futures Commission

Xiao Feng, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group

Duncan Chiu, Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong

Lennix Lai, Chief Commercial Officer, OKX Global

Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Mysten Labs

Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation

Joseph Chalom, CEO, Sharplink

Francis B. Zhou, CEO, Quantum Solutions

Abdelhamid Bizid, Managing Director, BlackRock

Phil Kang, CEO, ZR Financial Group

Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands

Bugra Celik, Head of Digital Assets and Currencies at Global Macro, HSBC

Robert Lui, Deloitte China Hong Kong Digital Asset Leader; Member of Task Force on Promoting Web3 Development

DIAO Zhihai, Head of International Business of Wealth Management, CICC

Gavin Wang, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer, SNZ Holding & SNZ Capital

David Lee, Chairman, Global FinTech Institute

Min Lin, Managing Director, Head of Global Business Development at Ondo Finance

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Join Hong Kong Web3 Festival on April 20–23 and be part of an epic Web3 journey: https://luma.com/hkweb3festival_2026