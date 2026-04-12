Shibo: How He Thinks About the Long Game

Profile | April 2026

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David Chaboki, who goes by Shibo online, co-founded Doginal Dogs in 2024. He has been in crypto since 2017. That is long enough to have watched multiple projects launch with enormous hype and dissolve within two years. It is also long enough to have formed a clear opinion about what separates the ones that last from the ones that do not. His answer to that question shapes every decision he has made with Doginal Dogs.

What 2017 Taught Him

Shibo entered crypto in 2017, the year of the ICO boom and one of the most speculative periods the space has seen. Projects raised tens of millions on whitepapers. Most did not survive to deliver anything. The pattern was identical across most of them: a spike in attention, a community that formed around price expectations rather than genuine connection, and then a correction that dissolved both.

He was an early contributor to the Shiba Inu ecosystem before Doginal Dogs, which gave him a different vantage point: a community that formed around a token with no roadmap and no promises, held together largely by shared identity and consistent presence. That experience reinforced a view he had already developed: that communities built around price expectations are fragile, and communities built around genuine relationships are not.

The Decisions That Reflect That View

Every structural decision in Doginal Dogs reflects that perspective. The free mint removed the financial entry barrier so that the community would not be made up of people who needed a return to justify their participation. The absence of a roadmap meant there were no promised milestones to miss, no expectations to manage, and no incentive to overpromise in order to drive minting activity.

The daily broadcast on the Crypto Spaces Network was a commitment to daily presence regardless of market conditions. Shibo and co-founder Barkmeta have not missed a session in over 1,000 consecutive days. That streak is not a marketing figure. It is the practical expression of a view that consistency over a long period is the only thing that builds durable trust.

Playing Decades, Not Quarters

Shibo talks about Doginal Dogs as a project built with a decades-long time horizon. That framing sounds simple but has real consequences for how decisions get made. A project thinking in decades does not cut corners on the technical infrastructure because it is expensive. It does not skip events because the floor is down. It does not go quiet during a bear market because maintaining a broadcast streak through difficult conditions is precisely when that streak matters most.

The collection has hosted more than 20 global events across New York, Las Vegas, Miami, and Toronto. All self-funded. CFO Shield has kept the project running with no outside investors and no debt since day one. These are not things that happen by accident in a two-year-old project. They happen because the founding team made a decision early on about what kind of project they were building and has held to it consistently.

What It Looks Like From the Outside

From the outside, the long game looks like a project that keeps working when other projects have stopped. It looks like a community that is still active two years in. It looks like events that keep happening regardless of what the floor price is doing. And it looks like founders who are still broadcasting every day, still answering questions, still showing up. That is what Shibo means when he talks about the long game. It is not a strategy document. It is just what you do when you intend to still be here in ten years.

A free starter dog is available at doginaldogs.com for anyone new to the community.