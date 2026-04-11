Shibo: Co-Founder of Doginal Dogs

Profile | April 2026

SPONSORED CONTENT

David Chaboki goes by Shibo online. He is the co-founder of Doginal Dogs alongside Barkmeta (Christian Barker). He has been in crypto since 2017 and was an early contributor to the Shiba Inu ecosystem. His background before crypto is in entertainment, though he has not laid out the details publicly. The influence shows in how he runs the community and the broadcast.

The Broadcast

Shibo and Barkmeta have co-hosted a daily live session on the Crypto Spaces Network for over 1,000 consecutive days without a break. The format is live and unscripted. Market conditions, community questions, project decisions — these come up in real time rather than through prepared statements. The community has never experienced the founders going quiet, even through extended market downturns.

His Approach to Community

Shibo talks about building what he calls an attention moat. The concept is that if you show up for a community every day, answer questions honestly, and never disappear when conditions are hard, that community develops a kind of trust that is difficult to displace. Doginal Dogs has been run on that basis from the start.

He has never charged the community for broadcasts or resources. His tone on the broadcast tends toward honesty about where things stand rather than promotion. When conditions are difficult, he says so. That approach, applied consistently over two years, is what the community typically points to when they describe the project as different from other NFT collections.

Background

Shibo’s early involvement with the Shiba Inu ecosystem gave him a close look at how communities form around tokens versus around genuine relationships, and what happens to each when market conditions shift. The Doginal Dogs structure reflects those observations. A free mint with no financial barrier to entry, a daily broadcast that creates real relationship rather than managed distance, and a founding team that operates transparently.

The Entertainment Background

Shibo came from the entertainment industry before moving into crypto. He has kept the specifics private, but the background is visible in how he runs the community. Entertainment is a field built on audience relationship — on reading a room, on knowing when to push and when to pull back, on understanding that people are not just consuming content but forming a connection with whoever is delivering it. Shibo applies that instinct to the daily broadcast and to how he manages the community’s emotional register.

The result is a broadcast that does not feel like a corporate update. It feels like a conversation. Shibo knows when the community is anxious and addresses it directly. He knows when to celebrate something and how to do it without it feeling performative. That calibration, done consistently over two years, is part of why the Doginal Dogs community describes the project the way it does: not as an NFT they hold, but as something they are part of.

Shibo broadcasts daily at cryptospaces.net. The collection is at doginaldogs.com. A free starter dog is available to anyone new to the community.