Shiba Inu (SHIB) Drops 20% in Just 30 Days While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Skyrockets Past 19,000 Unique Token Holders

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has declined 20% over the past 30 days as meme coins continue to fall. Price action has remained under pressure, with lower highs forming on the daily chart. In contrast, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has surpassed 19,050 unique token holders. The project operates a non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol and its expanding holder base indicates growing interest as investors evaluate alternatives.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Struggles as Meme Coin Sector Weakens

Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues trading under pressure, failing to break resistance near $0.000006476. The token fell 3.2% in the past 24 hours, adding to a 20.5% decline over the past month, with support near $0.00000600 and resistance at $0.00000750. Technical indicators remain neutral: the MACD lines are closely aligned, and the RSI sits around 45, suggesting limited momentum.

The broader meme coin market is also under strain, with SHIB, DOGE, PEPE, and BONK all posting losses amid declining retail sentiment. Total crypto market capitalization is down 1.04%, while the CMC Fear & Greed Index sits at 12, signaling extreme fear. As meme coins tumble, attention is turning toward Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as investors seek out utility.

Detailed MUTM Presale Data and Tokenomics

The MUTM token follows a fixed, transparent distribution model, with a total supply capped at 4 billion tokens to prevent dilution. Of this total, 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) is allocated to community presale phases, giving early participants meaningful opportunities to acquire tokens at discounted prices.

Mutuum Finance has demonstrated strong growth in presale. The project has already raised over $20.8 million, supported by the distribution of more than 850 million MUTM tokens to early investors. The community has also expanded rapidly, now counting over 19,100 individual holders.

Currently, the project is in Phase 7 of the presale, with tokens priced at $0.04. The team has confirmed that the launch price will be $0.06 once the presale fully sells out. Meanwhile, phase 8 is scheduled at $0.045 as Phase 7 allocation nears its limit. These price increases create clear incentives for early entry.

Infrastructure Readiness: V1 Protocol and Security

Mutuum Finance V1 Protocol launch on the Sepolia testnet represents a key milestone on the roadmap, allowing users to interact with Mutuum Finance’s lending. Participants can now test the minting of mtTokens, which track supplied assets and interest accrual in real time, giving hands-on exposure to the platform’s core functionality. They can also track loans using debt tokens while a liquidator bot maintains protocol health.

Security has been a central focus for the team. The lending and borrowing smart contracts underwent an audit by Halborn Security, ensuring code integrity and robust collateral management. In addition, the MUTM token achieved a 90/100 token scan score from a CertiK audit, demonstrating a high level of contract security. To maintain safety over time, a $50,000 bug bounty program incentivizes independent researchers to identify and report vulnerabilities within the token smart contract.

To protect borrowers and maintain system stability during market fluctuations, Mutuum Finance employs an Automated Liquidator Bot and decentralized Chainlink price feeds. These mechanisms continuously monitor the Health Factor of all active loans, ensuring both protocol stability and the security of user assets.

Operational Mechanics and Accessibility

The presale has accelerated as Mutuum Finance closes one phase after another. Participation is gamified through a daily leaderboard, with the top buyer receiving a $500 MUTM bonus. This incentive has helped sustain high transaction volumes throughout the presale.

Accessibility is a priority. The presale supports multiple purchasing methods, including direct card purchases with no limits, as well as popular cryptocurrencies like ETH and USDT. This flexibility ensures a global audience can easily participate.

Shiba Inu has dropped 20% in 30 days as meme coin sentiment weakens. In contrast, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has skyrocketed past 19,000 unique token holders, raising over $20.6 million by its Phase 7 presale at $0.04 per token. With a capped supply of 4 billion tokens, CertiK‑audited security, and a live testnet demonstrating dual‑lending functionality, MUTM combines transparent tokenomics with real DeFi utility. While speculative assets struggle, MUTM’s growing holder base reflects a shift toward projects with infrastructure readiness and sustainable growth.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance