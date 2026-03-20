Ethereum Fails to Rally Despite Massive $140M ETH purchase, Here’s the Crypto Gaining Investor Attention

Ethereum has remained range-bound despite a $140 million ETH purchase by Bitmine. The institutional buying streak has failed to lift ETH as expected, indicating that broader market resistance and liquidity conditions continue to cap momentum. At the same time, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has gained attention within the DeFi sector. The DeFi project is currently in presale, with recent developments contributing to increased investor interest.

Ethereum Sees Institutional Accumulation

Bitmine recently purchased an additional $118 million in Ethereum, bringing its total holdings to $12.5 billion. The firm has deployed over $500 million into ETH in the past month and staked nearly $6 billion, projecting about $1 million in daily staking revenue. Corporate treasuries and ETFs now hold roughly $18 billion worth of Ethereum, and $102 million flowed into ETH-backed funds in January. Major institutions have continued supporting Ethereum’s role in tokenisation initiatives.

Despite this accumulation, ETH remains under technical pressure. The price trades near $2,920 and has dropped for five consecutive weeks, hovering near its lowest level since May last year. It has fallen below the $2,145 support, invalidating an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern. ETH also trades under its 50-week and 200-week weighted moving averages and below the Supertrend indicator. The RSI sits at 30, signaling oversold conditions, with further downside possible before a rebound. Amid ETH’s consolidation, investors are seeking out cryptos with stronger potential. Among them is Mutuum Finance (MUTM).

Building a Robust Technical Foundation

Mutuum Finance is developing a complete ecosystem centered on lending and borrowing, to make capital work harder for every user. This includes a dual-lending mechanism, i.e., peer-to-contract (P2C) and peer-to-peer (P2P) lending.

With P2C, lenders deposit funds into a lending pool and gain yield as borrowers pay interest. For example, depositing $5,000 could earn the lender an 8-15% annual yield depending on borrower demand.

P2P lending, on the other hand, allows direct agreements between borrowers and lenders. For example, a lender and borrower could agree on a $12,000 loan at 17% APY over 8 months. The P2P mechanism is reserved for volatile tokens like meme coins. This dual approach offers a level of flexibility and choice that few platforms currently match.

MUTM’s Growth and Market Performance

Since its presale began, Mutuum Finance has achieved remarkable growth. The project has already raised over $20.8 million, funds which will be used to advance the platform’s technology and safeguard its ecosystem. The community has expanded rapidly, now including more than 19,100 individual investors.

To date, over 850 million MUTM tokens have been sold out of the total supply of 4 billion tokens, with 1.82 billion tokens specifically allocated for the presale. This means approximately 45.5% of the total supply is being distributed directly to early investors. Presale demand has already resulted in a 300% price increase from Phase 1, reflecting both the project’s technical achievements and growing investor confidence.

Current Pricing and the Window of Opportunity

The MUTM token is currently priced at $0.04 in Phase 7, offering a prime opportunity for early investors. The team has confirmed that the final launch price will be $0.06, meaning the gap between current presale pricing and the listing price is narrowing as each phase sells out.

Participation is made accessible for a global audience, with multiple purchasing options, including ETH, USDT, and card purchases. The project also features a 24-hour leaderboard that tracks top contributors in real time with a $500 MUTM reward for the biggest daily buyer. As more milestones are reached, remaining presale tokens are being claimed at an accelerated pace.

Preparing for the Final Push and Long-Term Growth

Looking ahead, Mutuum Finance plans on Layer-2 integration, which will reduce transaction costs and increase speed for all users. Additionally, the platform will implement a buy-and-distribute model, where a portion of platform fees will be used to repurchase MUTM tokens and reward participants who stake their assets. This aligns the success of the protocol with stakeholder benefits

With a solid technical foundation, strong presale performance, and clear expansion plans, MUTM is positioning itself as a high-potential crypto asset for investors seeking both utility and upside in the DeFi market. Ethereum is stuck despite big buys, but Mutuum Finance (MUTM) keeps gaining attention. With over $20.65M raised, its live lending platform and real utility are set to drive further adoption.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance