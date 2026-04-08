Gold Tree Announces Production & Expansion

LOS ANGELES, CA — On Thursday, April 2, 2026, the Federal Bankruptcy Court in Los Angeles officially dismissed the recent Chapter 11 corporate restructuring filing submitted by Gold Tree Studios LLC, clearing the way for the company to continue its expansion plans both domestically and internationally.

Following the dismissal, CEO Tim Chonacas confirmed that Gold Tree LLC and its affiliated companies remain firmly committed to Los Angeles and the future of California’s entertainment industry. Gold Tree has two Los Angeles-based productions slated for this year and is currently in the process of submitting the projects to the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program. The company aims to keep these productions in Los Angeles to create as many jobs as possible for the area’s independent workforce.

Chonacas emphasized that Gold Tree’s strategy is built around a flexible production ecosystem designed to mitigate financial risk.

“Gold Tree’s 360° micro-studio approach allows us to offset production costs and financial exposure across multiple markets where incentives are available,” Chonacas said. “However, whether these productions ultimately remain in Los Angeles will depend on California’s willingness to create more favorable incentive structures for independent productions—not just the major studios that historically receive preferential treatment.”

Strategic Studio Transition in Los Angeles

Gold Tree Studios plans to convert its current Sunset Plaza commercial rental and services studio into a private production hub dedicated primarily to its own productions and co-productions. This move is designed to reduce operational costs while maintaining a strong presence in Hollywood as the industry rebuilds.

The studio will also expand its leadership in the rapidly evolving AI-driven post-production sector while maintaining a commitment to traditional filmmaking practices.

“As our industry continues evolving through new technologies, our studios will continue providing exceptional services and production support of all kinds, including our proprietary AI post-production workflows,” Chonacas said. “But as a filmmaker and producer, I will always make traditional films—ensuring that actors and crew remain at the heart of everything we create.”

National and International Expansion

Gold Tree continues expanding its 360° studio footprint across the United States, with operational growth underway in Buffalo, New York, and plans to expand into Detroit, Michigan—Chonacas’ hometown—later this year.

Over the past twelve months, the company has also expanded into Athens, Greece, launching Gold Tree Hellas IKE, a strategic partnership focused on the future of film, television, and animation across development, production, and post-production. The launch of Gold Tree Studios Hellas IKE, located in Glyfada, will serve as the company’s European flagship facility.

Gold Tree Hellas has already secured its first Hellenic film tax incentive for an upcoming sports-action feature film that is currently casting. The company is also developing a slate of Hellenic-based productions and has two projects ready for submission to the 2026 Hellenic tax rebate program.

As Gold Tree continues its global expansion, the company aims to bridge traditional filmmaking with emerging technologies, positioning itself at the forefront of the evolving entertainment landscape.