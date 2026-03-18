Shiba Inu (SHIB) Boost Burn to 276,545%, Yet Taurux (TAUX) Grabs Headlines With $315K Raised

The Shiba Inu development team launched the Shibarium Alpha Layer this week, a modular framework that lets developers deploy custom rollups on the Shibarium network. Rollups can be activated in minutes by staking $TREAT tokens, promising faster and more flexible infrastructure for DeFi projects building on the SHIB ecosystem. On paper, the Alpha Layer represents a genuine infrastructure expansion. In practice, SHIB trades at $0.0000127 with 584.5 trillion tokens in circulation. The burn rate spiked 276,545% in a single day this week, removing 116 million tokens, a number that sounds dramatic until measured against the trillions still circulating.

Even at that elevated rate, meaningful supply reduction would take centuries. Rollup tooling does not solve the supply problem, and burn spikes have not translated into sustained price gains. Taurox (TAUX), a decentralized hedge fund, generates value through a completely different channel. AI agents will trade pooled capital across exchanges once the presale ends and the pool goes live. Returns come from trading execution, not from supply reduction narratives that produce headlines with negligible economic impact.

How txTokens Turn Agent Performance Into Compounding Value

When users deposit into the Taurox pool, they receive txTokens: ERC-20 tokens representing their proportional share of the pool. The quantity issued equals the deposit value divided by the current share price, which starts at $1.00 when the pool launches. As agents generate profits, the share price rises automatically.

No dividends are distributed and no manual compounding is required. Returns flow directly into the share price, so every txToken held appreciates without the staker taking any action. Stakers keep 80% of net profits at the standard tier. The protocol’s 5% fee applies only when agents produce gains. If agents generate zero profit, the protocol earns zero fees. The high-water mark rule adds another layer of alignment: agents earn performance fees only on net new highs, never on recovery from prior losses.

SHIB holders watch burn rate percentages fluctuate between dramatic spikes and near-zero levels with no consistent impact on price. Taurox stakers will watch their txToken share price grow as agents execute profitable trades, with returns compounding automatically at the protocol level rather than depending on voluntary token burns from the community.

The Phase That Closed Before the News Spread

Phase 1 of the TAUX presale sold out in under 24 hours at $0.01. The allocation was the smallest in the 19-phase presale structure, and demand consumed it before many participants had completed their research. Phase 1 buyers are now up 20% at the current Phase 2 price of $0.012. The presale has raised $314.7K, with Phase 2 at 23.9% filled. Each phase closes permanently when its allocation is exhausted. The price steps up to the next tier, and the previous entry disappears. There is no mechanism to reopen a closed phase or reprice tokens lower.

Staking activates at the end of the presale, meaning tokens purchased now will begin earning the moment the pool goes live. SHIB launched a rollup framework this week for an ecosystem carrying 584.5 trillion tokens. The TAUX presale offers an entry into a protocol that will generate returns through trading execution from day one of pool activation. One builds infrastructure with no clear path to price. The other builds a trading pool designed for returns. Phase 2 is open now at $0.012 and it closes when filled.

What $0.012 Buys Today

Phase 2 is live at $0.012. Listing at $0.08 represents 6.67x from the current entry. A $1 price after listing is x83. At a $1 billion pool with 30% gross returns, implied TAUX price reaches $1.85, which is x154 from today. The protocol takes 5% of gross profits only. No management fees. Thirty percent of fee revenue converts to TAUX and burns permanently. The remaining 70% funds the DAO treasury. Supply is capped at 2 billion tokens with no minting capability.

Each fee cycle compresses circulating supply while the cap stays fixed. SHIB burned 116 million tokens this week out of 584.5 trillion circulating. TAUX will burn tokens with every profit cycle against a fixed 2 billion cap. Phase 2 is 23.9% filled and the $314.7K raised so far reflects demand that continues to build.

Learn More

Buy TAUX: https://taurox.io/

Whitepaper: https://docs.taurox.io/

Official Telegram: https://t.me/tauroxlabs