Purple Technologies Showcases the Future of STEM Education at Web Summit Qatar 2026

How the KodeBee Ecosystem is Transforming Students into Innovators

Doha, Qatar, March 18th, 2026— In a world increasingly driven by artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation, preparing students for the future requires more than traditional classroom education. At Web Summit Qatar 2026, Purple Technologies introduced its powerful STEM education ecosystem through KodeBee, a platform designed to make technology learning practical, engaging, and accessible for students.

The initiative combines hands-on hardware kits, nano-learning digital content, robotics and AI labs, and a structured curriculum that evolves with students from elementary school to advanced technical levels.

What makes the platform unique is its systematic approach to STEM education, enabling learners to gradually move from basic science experiments to building advanced AI-driven robotics systems.

The Vision Behind Purple Technologies

The journey of Purple Technologies began with a simple but powerful observation:

Technology was evolving rapidly, but traditional education systems were struggling to keep up.

Students were often learning theoretical concepts that had little connection to real-world innovation. Coding, electronics, robotics, and artificial intelligence were shaping the future economy, yet many classrooms lacked the tools needed to teach these skills effectively.

Recognizing this gap, the team behind Purple Technologies envisioned an ecosystem that would allow students to learn technology the same way engineers and innovators do—by building, experimenting, and solving problems.

This vision led to the creation of KodeBee, an educational platform focused on project-based STEM learning.

Today, the platform supports schools, institutions, and training centers with complete robotics kits, science experiment modules, AI learning tools, and fully equipped STEM laboratories.

The Founder’s Story: Mobina Md’s Mission to Transform Education

At the heart of the KodeBee movement is Mobina Md, the founder whose passion for education and technology inspired the creation of this innovative platform.

Mobina Md believed that every child has the potential to become an innovator, but many students never get the opportunity to explore technology in a meaningful way.

During her early work with schools and training institutions, she noticed a recurring problem:

Students were enthusiastic about robotics, electronics, and coding—but schools often lacked the infrastructure, curriculum, and trained teachers needed to support these interests.

Instead of accepting this limitation, Mobina Md set out to design a complete ecosystem for STEM education.

Her approach was simple yet powerful:

Create hands-on technology kits that make learning fun. Develop a structured curriculum that grows with students. Train teachers to confidently guide students through robotics and electronics projects. Build innovation labs where students can experiment and create.

What began as a small pilot program in a few schools quickly expanded as students and educators recognized the impact of practical STEM learning.

Today, thousands of students across India are learning through the KodeBee ecosystem, building real electronic devices, robots, and IoT systems while developing critical problem-solving skills.

The KodeBee Learning Pyramid: A Structured STEM Journey

One of the defining features of the KodeBee STEM Learning System is its Learning Pyramid, a systematic approach that ensures students build knowledge progressively.

Instead of overwhelming students with complex topics too early, the KodeBee system introduces technology concepts step by step.

Level 1: Science Kits

At the foundation of the pyramid are science and electronics experiment kits.

These kits introduce students to fundamental principles such as:

Electricity and circuits

Sensors and actuators

Basic electronics components

Scientific experimentation

Students conduct hands-on experiments that make abstract concepts easier to understand.

Level 2: Robotics Kits

Once students understand basic electronics, they progress to robotics kits.

These kits allow learners to build and program robots capable of:

Line following

Obstacle avoidance

Remote control navigation

Sensor-based decision making

At this stage, students begin learning programming logic and embedded systems.

Level 3: Robotics & AI Kits

At the top of the learning pyramid are advanced robotics and AI systems.

These kits introduce students to modern technologies such as:

Artificial intelligence applications

Internet of Things (IoT) systems

Smart automation projects

Data-driven robotics

By the time students reach this level, they are capable of building complex engineering projects that combine hardware and software innovation.

KodeBee Innovator Labs: Bringing Innovation to Schools

To support this learning model, Purple Technologies created KodeBee Innovator Labs, a comprehensive solution that helps schools establish modern STEM laboratories.

These labs provide students with access to:

Robotics development platforms

Electronics workstations

Coding environments

AI and IoT experimentation tools

The labs are designed as innovation spaces, where students collaborate, prototype ideas, and build real technology solutions.

KodeBee Innovator Labs include:

Lab Design and Setup

Complete infrastructure planning and installation.

Structured Curriculum

A progressive learning roadmap from basic electronics to advanced robotics.

Teacher Training

Certification programs that equip teachers with technical and instructional skills.

Workshops and Hackathons

Innovation events that encourage students to apply their knowledge creatively.

Nano-Learning and Project-Based Education

Modern learners often respond best to short, engaging learning experiences rather than long lectures.

To address this need, the KodeBee platform incorporates nano-learning modules.

Each nano-learning unit focuses on:

One concept

One experiment

One mini-project

This structure helps students:

Learn faster

Stay engaged

Apply knowledge immediately

By completing multiple nano-learning modules, students gradually develop the skills needed to build full-scale engineering projects.

This approach aligns perfectly with the hands-on philosophy of KodeBee, where learning happens through experimentation and creativity.

Global Opportunities After Web Summit Qatar

Participation in Web Summit Qatar 2026 represents a major milestone for Purple Technologies.

The event brought together thousands of technology leaders, investors, and startups from around the world, providing a global stage for innovative education platforms.

Through the summit, KodeBee demonstrated how practical STEM education can transform classrooms into innovation ecosystems.

The company is now actively exploring partnerships with:

International schools

Education ministries

STEM training centers

CSR education initiatives

Global distributors and technology partners

The goal is to expand KodeBee labs and kits across the Middle East, Asia, and other global markets.

Building the Innovators of Tomorrow

As artificial intelligence, robotics, and digital technologies reshape industries worldwide, education systems must evolve to prepare students for this new reality.

Through its integrated ecosystem of hardware kits, structured curriculum, nano-learning modules, and innovation labs, Purple Technologies is helping students move beyond passive learning.

With the leadership of Mobina Md and the continued evolution of KodeBee, the platform is empowering a new generation of students to think creatively, build confidently, and innovate fearlessly.

Media Contact

Purple Technologies

Website: https://www.kodebee.com