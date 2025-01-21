Seagate Launches Hard Drive Capacities of Up to 36TB

Seagate has launched a hard drive with capacities of up to 36TB, expanding the Mozaic 3+ Platform.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc, an innovator of mass capacity data storage, on Tuesday announced the shipments of Exos M hard drive samples to select customers in industry-leading capacities up to 36 terabytes (TB). Based on Mozaic 3+, the company’s breakthrough heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) technology platform, Exos M delivers unprecedented storage scale for large-scale data center deployments.

Dell Technologies is one of the first customers to adopt Mozaic 3+ and will soon integrate Exos M 32TB into their high-density storage systems, Seagate said.

Travis Vigil, SVP, ISG Product Management, commented, “As customers build out their AI factories, they need cost-efficient, scalable and flexible storage engineered to reliably handle the most demanding AI workloads. Dell PowerScale with Seagate’s HAMR-enabled Mozaic 3+ technology plays a crucial role in supporting AI use cases like retrieval augmented generation (RAG), inferencing and agentic workflows. Together, Dell Technologies and Seagate are setting the standard for industry-leading AI storage innovation.”

Dave Mosley, Seagate CEO, said, “We’re in the midst of a seismic shift in the way data is stored and managed. Unprecedented levels of data creation – due to continued cloud expansion and early AI adoption – demand long-term data retention and access to ensure trustworthy data-driven outcomes. From capturing training checkpoints to archiving source-data sets, the more data organizations retain, the more they can validate that their applications are acting as they expect them to – and adjust course as needed.”

“Seagate continues to lead in areal density, sampling drives on the Exos M platform of up to 36TB today. Also, we’re executing on our innovation roadmap, having now successfully demonstrated capacities of over 6TB per disk within our test lab environments. As the world’s leading producer of exabytes, and the only manufacturer capable of manufacturing 3.6TB per platter hard drives at scale, Seagate is laser-focused on delivering the storage scale required for the applications of the future,” Mosley added.

Kuba Stolarski, Research Vice President for service provider infrastructure with analyst firm IDC, remarked, “As businesses and people everywhere continue to use AI applications, more widespread adoption of AI is creating unprecedented amounts of data. All this data needs to be replicated and retained for the long term. Our research shows that hard drives continue to be a critical technology for delivering this scale, with 89% of data stored in the data centers of leading cloud service providers stored via hard drive. We believe Seagate’s progress in areal density innovation positions them well to address increased demand for data storage.”

